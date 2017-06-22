Booming U.S. Shale Production Sends Oil Into Bear Market Territory Despite OPEC Efforts

Oil prices recovered slightly on Thursday morning, after falling to their lowest level in around ten months a day earlier amid lingering concerns over strong shale output growth in the U.S.

U.S. crude was at $42.89 a barrel in New York trade, up 36 cents, or around 0.9%, after touching its lowest since August 11 at $42.05 in the prior session.

Brent oil tacked on 52 cents to $45.34 a barrel. The global benchmark hit $44.35 on Wednesday, a level not seen since November 14.

Since peaking in late February, oil has dropped around 20%, meeting the technical definition of a bear market.

Crude prices have been under pressure in recent weeks as concerns over a steady increase in U.S. production added to fears over a glut in the market.

U.S. drillers last week added rigs for the 22nd week in a row, according to data from energy services company Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), implying that further gains in domestic production are ahead.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic output climbed by 20,000 barrels to 9.35 million barrels a day last week, almost 8% higher than the same period last year.

The increase in U.S. drilling activity and shale production has mostly offset efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut output in a move to prop up the market.

Last month, OPEC and some non-OPEC producers extended a deal to cut 1.8 million barrels per day in supply until March 2018.

So far, the production-cut agreement has had little impact on global inventory levels, prompting market analysts to downgrade their oil price forecast for this year to as low as $20.

