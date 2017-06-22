WPP Takes Minority Stake In Mic Network

The investment by WPP in another digital media company is one of many as management continues to drive WPP's transition from analog to digital.

Mic has developed a network of news and culture 'channels' that appeal to younger audiences.

Advertising creative giant WPP (WPPGY) has made a $6.5 million strategic investment in digital news company Mic Network.

Mic has developed a network of channels that appeal to younger, digital native audiences.

WPP correctly continues to invest in media and technology startups driving constant change in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Investee Company

New York-based Mic Network was founded in 2011 to create ‘channels’ of news and cultural events along with branded content, both of which are marketed to ‘millennial’ audiences.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Christopher Altchek, who was previously an analyst at Goldman Sachs. The firm’s other co-founder was Jake Horowitz, who is now Editor-at-Large.

The company claims its site receives more than 65 million unique visitors monthly throughout various Web and mobile platforms.

Mic also creates branded content (stories that feature a specific brand paying for the story) for channels such as politics, personal finance, technology, beauty, food & travel, and gaming, among others.

Including WPP’s current investment of $6.5 million, the company has raised $60 million in total private investment from a large syndicate of venture capital firms such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and corporate firms such as Time Warner Investments and Axel Springer.

Investment Terms and Rationale

WPP invested $6.5 million at an unknown valuation, and its investment represents approximately 9% of Mic’s funding raised to-date.

The firm has made a number of investments in the past few years, and more recently has been leading rounds, as the chart below shows:

WPP says that the current ‘investment continues WPP’s strategy of focusing on three key areas that differentiate the Group’s offering to clients: technology, data and content.’

In navigating the shift from analog advertising to digital, the firm has set a target to derive 40 – 45% of its revenue from digital by the end of 2021.

Management appears to be investing in companies that appeal to a younger demographic, which is primarily ‘digitally native’ in that they’ve grown up with the Internet and in many cases with a smartphone.

WPP’s investment in Mic’s content approach also marries its extensive roster of global clientele with Mic’s focus on millennial audiences.

Corporate investors such as WPP frequently invest in startups to not only develop and deepen a desired relationship, but also to learn about changing business models and environment due to their access to startup metrics and processes.

Learning how successful ‘new’ media companies are combining creative and advertising with operational data and analytics creates the potential for WPP management to better position the company as it competes for advertiser accounts in the digital space as well as hybrid, omnichannel environments.

I’m heartened by WPP’s active posture investing in startups and technologies that impact the media space, which continues to rapidly evolve with the advent of social media and the maturation of millennial digital natives.

Investors should look at moves like these from WPP as contributing to the firm’s continued transition to a digital-first advertising solutions provider.

