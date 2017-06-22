30-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Disappointing Real Yield Of 0.88%

The inflation breakeven rate of 1.84% is attractive -- and the reason this auction was greeted with apparent strong demand.

A yield of 0.88% is very close to this TIPS' coupon rate of 0.875%. The adjusted price is close to par, when accrued inflation is added in..

Long-term real yields have been declining slightly while short-term yield are rising sharply..

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening of CUSIP 912810RW0 - a 29-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - resulted in a real yield to maturity of 0.88%.

For investors, this after-inflation yield is disappointing, down about 7 basis points from the week-ago market yield for this TIPS - which trades on the secondary market. This is surprising, since the Federal Reserve raised short term interest rates a week ago. Since that action, long-term TIPS yields have been falling and short-term TIPS have been rising.

The yield curve is getting alarmingly flat. The U.S. Treasury's yield estimate for a 5-year TIPS has risen 21 basis points since June 1 - to 0.24% - while the 30-year estimate has dropped 1 basis point - to 0.91%. Today's auction continues that trend. For the Treasury, this auction is a big winner. For the investor, it's a disappointment.

As I've noted before, 0.88% is a reasonable yield for a 10-year TIPS, horrible for a 30-year TIPS. Long-term bond investors should be looking to get a return of about 2% above inflation. We are a far away from that.

Today's real yield of 0.88% almost exactly matches the 0.875% coupon rate on this 30-year TIPS, but the adjusted price investors will pay is about $101.15 per $101.28 of value, after accrued inflation is added in.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a 30-year nominal Treasury currently trading with a yield of 2.72%, this TIPS gets a 30-year inflation breakeven rate of 1.84%, which is attractive. It's a reasonable bet that inflation will average higher than 1.84% over the next 30 years. And this breakeven rate is the reason this TIPS was greeted with apparent strong demand at today's auction.

This chart shows just how dramatically inflation expectations have fallen since the initial rise after the November presidential election:

CUSIP 912810RW0 will be reopened one more time in an October auction.

