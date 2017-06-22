Oracle: Post-Earnings Analysis And DCF Update

On June 21 Oracle (ORCL) reported the results for Q4 2017, beating on EPS by $0.11 and revenue by $450 million. As a result, shares soared to the level of $50 in the after-hours trading, reaching my price target estimated in the first article on Oracle. This article analyses the results of the corporation and provides an update to the DCF model.

Earnings

The main driver of success in Q4 was the cloud business. Thus, cloud software as a service ((SaaS)) revenues increased by 76% year-over-year, reaching more than $1 billion. Cloud platform as a service ((PaaS)) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) grew 45% from the last year, reaching $450 million. Overall, total cloud revenues increased by a hefty 66%, which is even more than the 61% increase shown by the corporation for the nine-months period after Q3. This shows Oracle is able to maintain high growth rates over time while competing with big players like Amazon (AMZN) with its AWS or Microsoft (MSFT) with its Azure cloud.

At the same time, hardware sales continued to plummet and showed a decrease of 12% from the last year. However, the hardware segment is not decisive for the corporation, as only $1.1 billion was derived from hardware, while total revenues amounted to $10.9 billion. Moreover, the corporation is clearly transitioning towards being a software and services corporation, since these segments of business show impressive performance, while also many acquisitions are being made in the field (more details you can find in my previous article on Oracle). In addition, it is worth noting the company claimed more than 79% of software and cloud revenues was derived from recurring revenues, which means the prospects of the company are sound.

Importantly, the company provided a solid guidance for FY 2018. Thus, in Q1 revenue is expected to grow by 4-6%, driven by an increase in cloud revenues of 48-52%. It is worth mentioning the corporation expects similar growth rates for the full year, especially for the cloud segment, which was stated during the conference call:

Over the full year of FY ‘18 I expect continued high growth in cloud revenues with cloud revenues materially surpassing new software license revenues... I expect EPS growth will be double digit next year.

DCF update

In the previous article, I valued the company using DCF modeling, estimating the fair price for the stock to be $50. After the earnings had been announced, I updated my calculation. Overall, the assumptions for the model are the following:

1. The average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of 5 years is estimated to be around 7.5%, with 6% increase in fiscal 2018. The growth will be primarily driven by the cloud segment. I decreased my assumption here from 8%, as it is likely the company will need some time to effect a turnaround fully.

2. The average EBITDA margin will be around 43%, which is a conservative assumption, taking into consideration cloud business will enable margins to grow. This is up from 42% estimated previously, as the corporation is on the right track in terms of increasing margins.

3. I capitalize average gross PP&E growth of 10% for the next 5 years, adjusting the number according to management expectations.

4. The after-tax cost of debt is 2.3%. The cost of equity capital (11.6%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.04 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, 9.54%.

As a result, the model shows $226.4 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to 10.7 by the end of the horizon period (fiscal 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $55. Under the optimistic scenario (11.7x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $241.6 billion or $58.7 per share, representing about 15% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $53.19-56.90.

Conclusion

Overall, the company is on the right track, evident by the impressive growth demonstrated in Q4 2017. The company continues to beat expectations and is likely to keep the pace. An updated DCF analysis shows the fair price range for the stock is $53.19-56.90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.