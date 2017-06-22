Celgene: I Don't Necessarily Understand The Science, But I Love The Numbers

Earnings are forecast to continue growing in excess of 20% per annum over the next three to five years.

Introduction

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is a premier biotechnology company. It is a quintessential example of a pure growth stock. The company has strung together an incredibly consistent record of high earnings growth. However, although the company continues to grow earnings in excess of 20% per annum, its growth rate has slowed down due in part to its almost $98 billion market cap. Nevertheless, earnings growth in excess of 20% per annum is forecast to continue over the next three to five years at least.

Celgene: Short Business Description Courtesy S&P Capital IQ

"Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN); Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO); Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE); FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED); NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN); Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO); Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE); and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey."

Perspectives On Investing In Pure Growth Stocks

Investing in a pure growth stocks like Celgene is an entirely different matter than investing in stalwarts or dividend growth stocks. Growth stocks usually do not pay dividends, and growth stocks typically command much higher P/E ratios than blue chips. Consequently, it is generally riskier to invest in growth stocks. However, the real question that investors should ask is whether the extra risk is worth taking or not. Although that is an individual decision, the rationale for investing in growth stocks is directly related to the power of compounding.

Growth Stocks: The Power Of Compounding

Prudent long-term investors in common stocks understand that they are participating in the earnings power of the underlying company. In the long run, earnings determine market price. More precisely, it is the growth of a company's profitability that ultimately creates its value. The more earnings that a company generates over time, the more valuable it becomes. This is what separates growth stocks from stalwarts. The significantly higher rate of change of earnings growth that a growth stock generates creates a powerful compounding effect. The key to understanding the compounding phenomenon is to recognize that high-growth significantly compresses the time it takes for earnings to double.

Principles Of Valuing A Growth Stock

This is the second article I've written where I featured Celgene. My first article was published on November 13, 2015 found here.

The following excerpt from this previous article discusses the incredible power of compounding and the effect it has on long-term performance. Since this speaks directly to the points discussed above, I repeat what I wrote in the previous article in its entirety:

"When investing in blue-chip, dividend-growth stocks, I believe a good rule of thumb is to look for P/E ratios in the 14 to 16 range. In addition to representing the historical P/E ratio average range, P/E ratios of 14 to 16 also provide a reasonable current earnings yield on your investment. In contrast, the P/E ratios of growth stocks can be much higher and still represent fair value. Consequently, when valuing a growth stock, I favor applying the formula that a fair value P/E ratio will be equal to the company's earnings growth rate. For example, a company growing at 30% per year can be fairly valued with a P/E ratio of 30. Although a high P/E ratio (for example a P/E ratio of 30) on a growth stock will represent a lower current earnings yield, when investing in growth stocks, I believe it's all about future earnings yield. The future earnings yield from growth stock investing is all about the power of compounding. Therefore, I felt it would be appropriate to repeat what I said about compounding in my previous article. Thanks to the power of compounding, investing in growth stocks can in effect compress time. In other words, instead of taking a decade or more to double your money in a blue-chip, dividend-growth stock, you can double your money much quicker in a true growth stock. To illustrate my point, I will turn to the widely-recognized Rule of 72. This rule states that you can calculate the number of years it takes to double your money at a given compound return (growth rate) by dividing it into the number 72. I have often utilized the following analogy to illustrate the point I am making about the power of compounding compressing time. First, I will make the assumption that the average person has a working lifespan of 36 years. In modern times, this may be a conservative assumption, but as I will soon illustrate, it facilitates the math. Next, I will assume two different compound rates of return as they apply to the average dividend growth stock, and then to the pure-growth stock. For the dividend-growth stock I will assume a generous and above-average rate of return of 10% per annum. For the pure-growth stock, I will assume the appropriately higher rate of return of 20% per annum (Note: this is approximately the 3 to 5 year forecast earnings growth rate currently on Celgene). The math then looks like this: With the dividend-growth stock, if I divide 10% into 72, I calculate that it will take 7.2 years to double my money (72/10% = 7.2 years). With the pure-growth stock, if I divide 20% into 72, I calculate it will take 3.6 years to double my money (72/20%=3.6 years). If I apply this math to my assumed average working life of 36 years I get the following results: If my money doubles every 7.2 years at a 10% rate of return, I will get 5 doubles in 36 years (36/7.2=5). If my money doubles every 3.6 years at a 20% rate of return, I will get 10 doubles in 36 years (36/3.6=10). The net effect is that by doubling my average rate of return from 10% to 20% per annum, I do not earn two times the money by earning twice the return. Instead, I get double the doubles. Looked at from the perspective of the first $1 (dollar) invested, the power of compounding (compressing time) becomes vividly clear. Doubling my first $1 (dollar) 5 times at the 10% return results in the following: $1 doubles 5 times to $2, $4, $8, $16, and finally to $32. However, at the 20% return, I get 5 additional doubles over the same 36-year time frame as follows: $64, $128, $256, $512, $1,024. To put this into perspective, over my assumed 36-year working lifetime, I stand to earn 32 times more money by earning 20% than I would have if I earned 10% (1,024/32=32). Doubling the number of doubles over the same time frame shows the incredible power of compounding that true growth stocks are capable of offering."

Celgene: Powerful Growth At A Reasonable Price (GARP)

Based on the consensus earnings growth estimates of 25 analysts reporting to S&P Capital IQ of 22.56% for fiscal year 2017, followed by an additional 21% earnings growth estimated for fiscal year 2018, I believe that Celgene is an undervalued growth stock. Utilizing the P/E ratio equal to earnings growth rate formula referenced above, fair value for Celgene would be a P/E ratio of approximately 22. Currently, the blended P/E ratio for Celgene is 19.2 indicating modest undervaluation.

As the title of this article indicates, I love Celgene's numbers. However, I will not pretend to understand the science behind creating complex Biologics. On the other hand, based on Celgene's incredible operating history and record, I am willing to take the leap of faith that growth will continue, albeit at a modestly lower rate than historical norms.

Furthermore, my confidence is additionally supported by the recently announced upgrade on Celgene by Leerink, a recognized investment bank specializing in healthcare. The upgrade was announced in Barron's magazine on June 16 titled "Why Celgene is Bucking Biotech Weakness Today" found here.

For those without access to Barron's, here is Leerink's upgrade announcement and a short description of what it is:

"LEERINK Partners is a leading investment bank, specializing in healthcare. Our knowledge, experience and focus enable us to help our clients define and achieve their strategic, capital markets and investment objectives. We partner with companies that develop and commercialize innovative products and services that are defining the future of healthcare. We are upgrading Celgene to Outperform based on the stock's discounted valuation, our existing price target, our above-consensus estimates, expected positive trajectory for Q2, and imminent pipeline validation events in the second half of 2017. Our revenue estimates for the 2017-2019 period for Celgene are 1-5% above current consensus, and our EPS estimates are 2-6% higher. Using our estimates, by mid-2018 Celgene would be trading at an FY2 (2019) earnings multiple of 10.6x, and a revenue multiple of 4.9x, which would put it at the very bottom of both the large cap biotech and pharma groups. Assuming operating results rebound in Q2, and continue in line with our forecast, we believe these multiples are unlikely to become so depressed. Instead, we see the stock's multiple recovering in Q3 towards a more growth-appropriate range, and we also anticipate significant upward revisions to consensus expectations in Q3, after estimates declined on a (predictably) weak Q1. This upgrade is also consistent with our positive view of the outlook for stocks in the large cap biopharmaceutical sector over the next three months, and with positive signals emerging from Celgene's frenzy of pipeline investments over the last 5 years. We are not prepared to declare that Celgene has filled the gap created by Revlimid's future loss of market exclusivity, but neither are we inclined to punish the company for the tremendous success of its flagship product."

I was further enthused by an article published by fellow Seeking Alpha author DoctoRx titled "Celgene Defends The Stock With Positive Portents" which provided important insights into CELG's portfolio and future prospects. Therefore, I will defer to his more learned view about biotechnology and limit my contribution on Celgene to a review of the company's incredible numbers based on reported and estimated fundamentals.

Celgene By The Numbers - A F.A.S.T. Graphs™ Fundamental Analysis

With the following F.A.S.T. Graphs™ video analysis, I will take a close look at Celgene based on important fundamental attributes.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs Video

Summary And Conclusions

Truly successful growth stocks are capable of producing game-changing, long-term returns for investors. Nevertheless, investing in growth stocks can be tricky and price action very volatile in the short run. Moreover, a true fast-growing business is capable of supporting higher P/E ratios than traditional blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. However, from a valuation perspective, it's important that investors recognize that the P/E ratio of a growth stock should be relative to and related to its earnings growth potential.

Consequently, generating successful investment results is highly dependent on making reasonable assumptions about the company's future growth. Even though the power of compounding associated with higher earnings growth rates will generate substantial future earnings, there is a limit to what you can pay today and still generate an attractive long-term return. In other words, sound valuation, even though it can be at higher levels when evaluating growth stocks, is still a critically important consideration.

Wall Street has generated the acronym GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) for valuing growth stocks. It is a fact that you can pay higher valuations for growth stocks, but even with growth stocks, valuations need to be reasonable enough to support future returns that are commensurate with the risk associated with investing in them. When investing in growth stocks, the future is more important than the past.

