Marc Cohodes Vs. Buffett: Don't Bring A Bibi Gun To A Nuclear Fight

Short-Sellers are capitalizing on fear and run on the bank scenarios which could have been self-fulfilling.

Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) TSX:HCG, has seen its shares decline from $30 to a trough of under $6 in the space of 3 months. The shares have rebounded sharply since the early May low. Below is the chart of the TSX traded stock in Canadian dollars.

Source: Stockcharts.com

We examine the recent events and suggest bears pack their bags and leave.

For most of 2016, famed short seller Marc Cohodes has been harping on the dangers of investing in Home Capital Group. He has repeatedly made his case by highlighting the number of fraudulent mortgages made by Home Capital Group.

Home Capital Group (HCG) is where Marc is betting the implosion of this industry will begin. Despite not being a household name, HCG has built a mortgage portfolio that's around 1/5th the size of BMO, impressive considering BMO had a 160 year head start. Shortly after Marc began shorting HCG, an anonymous letter to the board of directors explained irregularities in their numbers, which forced the board to launch an investigation. The board revealed around $1 billion in fraudulent loans, that they traced back to 45 brokers. They stopped doing business with the brokers, and that $1 billion was quietly adjusted to $1.9B. "Home Capital Group has admitted to $1.9B in fraudulently underwritten mortgages last year alone," he explained. "FSCO, who regulates the brokers, hasn't punished the brokers. The problem is when there's criminal behavior going on-and originating fraudulent mortgages is criminal behavior… you're allowing one class of individual to benefit another. If you allow it to go on, what's the deterrent?"

The fraud allegations were spot on and Home Capital group has admitted to more and more of the wrongdoings that Mr. Cohodes accused them of committing. Recently Home Capital Group settled with the regulators, agreeing to pay fines of $30 million.

The news went to a whole new level of fervor this morning with Warren Buffett disclosing a large stake in the company.

Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) said billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) will provide a new C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co, ending the Canadian lender's strategic review process. Berkshire will also indirectly buy C$400 million of Home Capital's common shares in a private placement through its unit Columbia Insurance Co, Home Capital said on Wednesday. "Home Capital's strong assets, its ability to originate and underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position in a growing market sector make this a very attractive investment," said Warren Buffett, Berkshire chairman and CEO. Berkshire will hold an about 38.39 percent equity stake in Home Capital after buying 40 million shares at an average price of about C$10.00 per common share. Berkshire will make an initial investment of C$153.2 million to buy 16 million common shares and an additional investment of C$246.8 million to purchase 24 million shares through a private placement.

Marc Cohodes was on TV this morning saying that he is not backing down and the equity in Home Capital is still worth zero. We think he is delusional.

Why do we disagree?

Our Rationale:

1) The most important fact in assessing the risk of HCG's portfolio is its Loan to Value (LTV), everything else is just noise. Originations for uninsured mortgages are under 70% of the value of the home. Put another way, home prices have to fall 30% before Home Trust loses money on mortgages.

Source: HCG Q1 Presentation

2) It gets even better than that. Fraud involved "incorrect documentation" of income. This was done to help people unqualified for mortgages to meet the requirements. The bulk of this happened in 2014 & 2015. This is what has happened to home prices in HCG's major market since then.

To put the numbers in context, HCG gave someone a loan for $350,000 for a house worth $500,000. That same house is currently worth $700,000. Essentially they could have lent to this guy and things would be fine.

3) Run on the bank was the only play Marc Cohodes had. When you are leveraged 16:1, a run on the bank will be fatal to any institution. Cohodes got the media worked up, deposits started getting withdrawn and the run began. Bank of Canada should have opened up a line of credit to stem the flow but it did not. Just when all seemed lost, cooler heads prevailed. Home Capital Group was able to unload a bunch of mortgages and got a line of credit. Warren Buffett's move now closes any chance of Marc being able to push this fear cycle any further.

4) Fundamentals continue to remain extremely sound and risk of losses is minimal. Other portfolios originated and sold by HCG show same loss trends.

Conclusion:

Berkshire has huge resources and just putting the spigot behind HCG will allow HCG's cost of capital to drop. They already reduced their 1 year GIC rate from 3.25% to 2.75% this morning. With the equity dilution, forced selling at distressed prices and brand damage, the long term earnings power has been at least temporarily compromised but HCG should be able to generate $2.50-$3.00 a share at least, putting them at under 6 times earnings. While Cohodes is not without access to funds, he no longer can force the outcome he wants. Buffett is calling his bluff. Cohodes seemed distressed in his interview and contradicted himself with this saying.

"I've said that the equity is worthless, and I still stand by that and I welcome Warren to the party," Cohodes said. "This deal's a great deal for him. It's a horrible deal for the shareholders."

Uh, how is it a great deal for Warren Buffett (purchasing at $10/share) if the equity is worthless?

Bears should exit stage left, followed by other bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I frequently eat blizzards at Dairy Queen.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.