Nvidia Vs. Intel: Machine Learning To Reach $5 Billion By 2021

While sentiment is at an all-time high when pertaining to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), we felt it was appropriate to re-examine our stance, especially when pertaining to the datacenter segment.

Upon quantifying more realistic growth comps, we arrive at the conclusion that expectations of future sales/earnings growth is not sustainable.

Datacenter growth expectations hinges on unreliable assumptions

When looking through the figures pertaining to Nvidia's presentation on HPC (high performance computing), DL (Deep Learning) Training, and DL Inference - we're not as optimistic

Source: Nvidia (slides 23, 24 and 25)

The figure doesn't imply Nvidia's actual sales will correspond with those TAM assumptions. For starters, the figures seem inflated relative to what Nvidia is currently generating from Datacenter sales, and with Nvidia being the primary vendor for co-processors in the datacenter space, the effective revenues of Nvidia's entire datacenter segment is the actual market for GPUs in the datacenter.

Therefore, we can operate on the assumption that Nvidia's opportunity in DL training/inference paired with HPC isn't directly comparable to their TAM analysis.

Source: Cho's Tech Research, Nvidia Investor Day

To illustrate this point, we even quantify the expected revenue contribution when operating on the strict assumption that Nvidia is the only provider of AI-specific workloads. We expect revenue mix to correspondingly balance out and compare favorably. But, we must factor the impact of workload growth paired with performance enhancement from its annual product refresh cadence driving an average performance improvement of 30% (in-line with Moore's Law).

This implies that even if workloads were to grow as projected from its current revenue base, we should also factor in the impact of declining workload cost as a function of Nvidia improving its hardware every year.

As such, when readjusting the TAM analysis to reflect workload growth rates and applying those growth rates to Nvidia's FY'16 revenue, we project $17.17 billion in revenue by FY'21. However, when we integrate the declining workload cost (in-line with Moore's law), we believe the actual market size is closer to $4.75 billion by FY'21.

We then assume Intel will maintain 20% of the total ML market. Which implies that Nvidia's revenue from datacenters will grow to a figure of $3.8 billion by FY'21, which implies an average annualized growth rate of 35.57%, assuming it retains 80% of total market share.

Furthermore, a more bearish scenario suggests AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) taking a chunk out of Nvidia's relative market position as well. For now, Nvidia seems to be growing much more quickly than what our model would imply, but we're expecting the growth to eventually stall and decelerate to a figure more in-line with our long-term projections.

Taking lessons from Intel's history

Source: Intel Datacenter Presentation

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) does the same TAM analysis on datacenters every year, and it's more of an illustrative exercise of what enterprises could potentially spend on Xeon server chips to address all these potential workloads.

Hence, there always seems to be this "untapped market" because the enterprise IT vendors/customers aren't doing something correctly to utilize computing on another order of magnitude.

However, what was insightful about the graphical illustration is that it shows Nvidia's relative penetration into HPC (high performance computing) workloads, which hovers at 16% of the total as of Q1'17.

Keep in mind, that Nvidia projected this segment as a $4 billion market opportunity. However, the market opportunity itself is already crowded out by Intel Xeon/Xeon Phi series chips, and the absence of AMD within the datacenter itself. Therefore, the scope of potential when pertaining to the HPC segment was broadly misinterpreted that Nvidia can simply take share through the invention of CUDA-based architecture, which would then translate into conversion of pre-existing workloads to Nvidia's platform.

We're not certain where Intel gets its TAM analysis from, but when they forecast the potential, the business itself never seems to keep pace with their workload growth models. Hence, workload growth models are susceptible to other developments within the IT space, as some workloads are easily competed away with ASICs (application specific integrated circuits), and it's worth noting that the cost of computing drops every year, as well.

Another trend has been the shift of IT resources into pooled cloud offerings like AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud, and Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hence, workload growth models exclude the impact of external factors that diminish the size/scope of the market opportunity.

So, the TAM analysis conducted by Nvidia reeks of Intel's attempts at goosing expectations on datacenter potential.

Yet, Nvidia itself has a more limited presence in the datacenter segment of the market, and has yet to prove there's even an end use-case for the bulk of mobile/desktop users in the consumer internet space within the next five years. They're making assumptions, and those assumptions are contingent on whether the network transitions to higher data throughput for various web-connected devices that can use AI enhancements.

AI is a workload hog, but the scope of opportunity seems exaggerated. It hasn't altered the usage patterns of most internet users currently. Aside from the theoretical scenarios in which AI can be impactful, we haven't seen much beyond voice assistants in the form of Alexa, Siri, Cortana and so forth.

Some mobile/internet apps are working towards inferencing, and basic language-related functionality, but software developers frequently mention how early stage the developments are.

Therefore, AI itself isn't a self-sustaining revenue model for most internet companies. It's an additive functionality that may drive more purchase intent, usage length of an application, and so forth.

We may witness the 'peak' soon

Source: Gartner

From the perspective of the "hype cycle," we're nearing the peak, and part of this is driven by the out-sized expectation of Nvidia's datacenter segment taking share from other workload types, paired with the bloated expectations of AI-deployments absent of meaningful consumer adoption from an application-specific standpoint.

So, while there are plenty of companies willing to invest into the development of AI, and buy the corresponding hardware to test ML/Inference workloads. We're becoming increasingly skeptical as to the duration of this investment phase absent of material revenue/earnings contribution arising directly from investing into AI.

Until there's a commercially viable model for an AI-specific application, there's not a consumer market, even when there's a direct enterprise market to sell into. As such, the enterprise market could quickly contract upon realizing that there's not a viable path for monetizing AI specific applications. Therefore, investors should be wary of expected sales/earnings contribution during a phase in which AI has been met with nascent consumer adoption.

Keep in mind, it took a decade before video streaming became the most dominant workload and data consumer of mobile/fiber networks. Furthermore, video consumption took off because of the web ecosystem and development of new technology. The licensing of conventional TV shows, paired with the emergence of YouTube and social networking (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)) helped pave a path for original internet content.

The content delivery had to be masterfully implemented prior to meaningful workload/network growth could occur. Today, video streaming accounts for 70% of peak internet traffic, and represents a big component of AWS Cloud revenue, and Google's datacenter investment.

The same logic also applies when describing the end-market for AI workloads. The workloads themselves don't operate in isolation from end-users. In the end, AI must transition into a commercially viable business model for the companies investing into AI, so it can reflect within Nvidia's growth model.

We haven't seen an AI or ML-specific application beyond autonomous driving, and even autonomous driving has yet to reach full market adoption, and won't reach market saturation for a couple of decades due to the pre-existing car fleet, and production constraints (we will discuss Nvidia's autonomous business in more detail in a future article).

Final thoughts

We reiterate our sell rating and $80 price target. Expectations are not sustainable, valuation will likely compress as datacenter/autonomous growth CAGR reflects reality.

We believe the potential upside from AI development should not be ignored. However, the scope of opportunity seems exaggerated, which is why we're integrating our model assumptions to reflect the near-term growth rate, and eventually drop-off to a figure that corresponds with a long-run TAM figure of $5 billion by FY'21 with 80% of the total share going to Nvidia.

Furthermore, we understand that many of you are excited by the prospects of self-learning computing, AI, and how it may impact our lives going forward. However, we're nowhere near close to the sci-fi depictions of AI from various Hollywood blockbusters (Matrix, Terminator, Ghost in the Shell).

We understand the hype feels justified. But, like what we had witnessed with VR (virtual reality), drones, and smartwatches, we're still years away from mass market adoption. And, without an end consumer in mind, the potential market expansion is limited at best to scientific/experimental research, and small-scale deployments that enhance pre-existing apps, rather than becoming the killer-app itself.

