Blackbaud: Overvalued And Overleveraged

The sky-high valuation combined with a large debt will likely prevent the company from generating satisfactory long-term shareholder returns at this entry point.

Though acquisitions have helped build the company's moat, they have also left the company highly leveraged.

Blackbaud (BLKB) continued its record of strong growth by reporting solid first-quarter results: showing 8.5% year-over-year revenue growth and 22% growth in subscription revenue. The company has achieved success by building a competitive advantage through acquiring several competitors in the nonprofit and higher education spaces in order to become the only service that offers complete solutions to clients. Furthermore, BLKB is currently rapidly transitioning its services to a cloud format, further strengthening its competitive edge and positioning it for continued long-term success. Unfortunately, investors won't be able to fully partake in the company's profits because its extremely high valuation will limit shareholder returns at present growth rates and the significant debt burden will limit the company's ability to fund future growth projects and acquisitions.

Competitive Advantages

1. Dominant Position: BLKB's competitive advantage is primarily found in its wide array of integrated services, covering virtually every conceivable need in its sector for organizations of all shapes and sizes:

Source

2. Cloud-Based Services: The company isn't resting on its laurels either: by combining its uniquely dominant position in the nonprofit space with a transition to cloud-based services via Blackbaud SKY, BLKB is fueling new growth as the majority of revenue is now coming in through cloud subscriptions:

3. Sector Analytics and Leadership: By using its years of experience and investments in IT, the BLKB has distinguished itself from competitors through leveraging its expertise in the nonprofit sector and implementing data and analytics services to further advise and enhance client decision-making and performance. Customer loyalty is greatly aided through the immense switching costs of leaving the industry's largest database and boasting decades of experience in the field.

Risks

1. Salesforce.com: Though currently a very minimal player in the nonprofit sector, salesforce.com's size and software capabilities could make it a threat in the future if it decides to directly compete with Blackbaud.

2. Overleveraged Growth: By investing heavily in acquisitions and information technology, the company has taken on considerable debt:

Source

Its current ratio of 0.68 reflects potential challenges that the company could face in meeting its short-term obligations if profitability falters from increased competition or data security breaches. Perhaps more concerning to investors are the limits that this enormous leverage places on investing in future growth and hiking investor returns.

Valuation

By commanding a P/E of ~90, BLKB requires enormous growth rates moving forward to give its investors acceptable returns. Though analysts project a high 5-year average growth rate (16.25%), the numbers still don't add up:

Furthermore, the price to book value ratio of 16.9 presents an enormous premium for growth and is very high by both industry and company historical averages (6.8 and 11.1 respectively) while the 25.9 price to cash flow ratio reflects the challenges the company faces in distributing strong returns to shareholders at present prices.

Investor Takeaway

Though Salesforce.com could provide a future challenge, Blackbaud has for the time being mastered its market and its cloud-fueled growth should enable the company to continue to thrive and dominate its sector for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, a high debt burden and sky-high valuations will prevent shareholders from experiencing a growth in invested capital commensurate with company profitability growth. I recommend passing on this firm until their valuation returns to more enticing levels.

