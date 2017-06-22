Wal-Mart Is Still Attractive

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will not be deeply affected by Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). This acquisition will not provide Amazon the required scale to disrupt Wal-Mart's business. It will certainly help Amazon market groceries to its existing customers and may be snatch some customers from smaller players, but Wal-Mart does not have anything to worry about, at least in the short-term. It is understandable that there are concerns among the shareholders and we have seen a sell-off, because Amazon tends to follow aggressive pricing and marketing strategies to take away business from existing players. However, in the short-term, I do not see Amazon making a dent in Wal-Mart's business. It will have to achieve scale in order to compete with Wal-Mart.

Retail food market is huge in the U.S. (around $800 billion in annual sales), and Wal-Mart dominates it with more than 14.5% market share. Kroger (NYSE:KR) has about 7.2% of the U.S. groceries market and Whole Foods only accounts for 1.2%. Although it is a large market, the competition is still quite fierce as there are many national and regional players involved. The addition of Amazon will certainly result in growing the competition, but it will more than likely effect the smaller players more than the big fishes. Amazon will get around 460 physical locations with the Whole Foods acquisition, which is less than 9% of Wal-Mart's total U.S. locations (5,332 including owned-and-operated and leased).

In order for Amazon to be successful, behavioral change from customers is needed. Amazon will be successful if customers start to buy groceries online, which is not the case as yet. Amazon has already tried its hand on groceries but it has found it hard to distribute food items. There are a number of logistical and supply chain issues that have hindered it. For example, not having physical locations has resulted in wastage of fruits and vegetables and complaints from customers about fruit being moldy or spoiled. Food items like vegetables, fruits and milk have shorter shelf life and need proper storage arrangements. Having physical locations certainly takes care of these issues and provides Amazon with warehouses and storage units. However, this still limits the reach of these stores as a certain store can only cover a limited area. Again, if the customers start to buy groceries online then Wal-Mart will have an advantage due to its wider reach and better distribution network. Building a network that can rival Wal-Mart's will not be easy and it can certainly not be achieved overnight.

Furthermore, Wal-Mart has some protection due to its international operations. About 36% of its total sales come from its international operations while the U.S. business generates 64% of its total revenues. 56% of the total sales are contributed by the grocery segment.

Source: 10-K

Based on 2016 sales figures, Wal-Mart's has $21.75 million in grocery sales per US store. Whole Foods generates over $34 million in per store sales. However, it should be kept in mind that Whole Foods uses premium pricing for its products, pricing grocery items up to 30% higher than the normal grocers. Amazon will not be able to snatch Wal-Mart or even any other grocer's customers with this pricing practice. Whole Foods targets a niche market and following the same strategy will not disrupt the market. Amazon will need to bring down prices in order to penetrate this segment and reach the mass market. Bringing down prices will erode margins and store sales. If we assume that Amazon follows aggressive pricing and brings down the prices, it will still only expose less than 9% of Wal-Mart's sales to this competition. However, bringing down price alone will not guarantee Wal-Mart or other grocer's customers moving to Amazon. If Amazon can guarantee fresh fruit, vegetables and milk delivery for the same day, then we might see some customers moving towards the online model of grocery shopping. However, if this happens, I expect Wal-Mart to grow sales at an even faster pace due to the wider reach and better access. Keep in mind that Wal-Mart also has its online presence and growing online sales is high on the agenda for the management.

Wal-Mart is protected sufficiently against the competition from Amazon, at least in the short-term. Larger scale, geographic diversification and online presence protects Wal-Mart against Amazon's foray into the U.S. groceries market. A lot will depend on how Amazon expands in the next few years. It will have to build a wider network in order to put a dent in Wal-Mart's business. In the short-term, Amazon might actually help Wal-Mart by targeting some of the smaller competitors. On the other hand, Wal-Mart continues its push to add more online businesses. The acquisition of Bonobos, is another addition to its online businesses that will enhance online sales and margins. Even if Amazon takes a few customers away from the groceries segment, Wal-Mart is well on its way to take its online sales to 20% of its total sales through these acquisitions and focusing on online platforms. Any small dent from customer loss can be made up from these avenues. Wal-Mart is still a good stock to hold as Amazon will need to do a lot more to become a worthy competitor for Wal-Mart in the groceries segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.