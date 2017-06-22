Syncora Holdings' (SYCRF) CEO Fred Hnat on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:SYCRF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 22, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Scott Beinhacker - Head of IR

Fred Hnat - Chief Executive Officer

David Grande - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Halder - NatAlliance

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Syncora First Quarter 2017 consolidated GAAP earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Beinhacker, Head of Investor Relations at Syncora. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Beinhacker

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2017 GAAP consolidated financial results conference call. I'm Scott Beinhacker, the new Head of Investor Relations at Syncora. I'm excited to work with you as we continue to enhance our stakeholder outreach activities. For future reference, please feel free to reach me by phone at 212-478-3400 or email at investorrelations@scafg.com.

Participating with me on the call today are Fred Hnat, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Grande, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to my colleagues, I will remind everyone that during our call and the Q&A session, management will reference certain documents that we posted after the market closed yesterday to the Investor Relations section of our Web site www.syncora.com, specifically on the investor events page. These documents, which I hope you have had an opportunity to review, include the Syncora Holdings Ltd. consolidated GAAP financial statements as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 and the associated earnings release together with a financial highlights deck.

Please note that as in the past while we will not be reviewing the presentation slide by slide during the call, we will make reference to a number of the slides as we discuss our financial results.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the call and the Q&A session, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about future results, plans and events. We caution that these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future events and that actual events may differ materially from those in these statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control including, but not limited to, the factors described in our historical filings with the New York State Department of Financial Services and in Syncora Holdings Ltd., Syncora Guarantee Inc.'s and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc.'s consolidated GAAP and statutory financial statements as applicable which are posted on our Web site.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as may, plan, seek, comfortable with, will, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe or continue or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made.

The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, information in the press release, the financial highlights deck or as presented on the call to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date that the forward-looking statements are made. References throughout the call to SHL, SGI and SCAI refer to Syncora Holdings Ltd., Syncora Guarantee Inc. and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc. respectively and the NYDFS refers to the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Finally, references to numbers on the call are generally stated as approximations. Lastly, to the extent possible we have tried to address many of your questions and topics we received since our last earnings call in our prepared remarks. I look forward to receiving your feedback after the call.

And with that introduction, I would now like to turn the call over to our new CEO, Fred Hnat.

Fred Hnat

Thank you, Scott, and welcome to our investor call.

Today is my first call as the CEO of Syncora. I'm excited about this opportunity to provide some insight into our recent activities. As discussed on prior calls, we worked very hard to assure a smooth transition of responsibilities and duties to our new management team and we believe we have been successful. We are well-positioned to lead Syncora in this new phase.

Although, we had an investor call on our year-end financial results only a little over two months ago, I will provide an update on the progress of our ongoing strategic efforts and goals since that call after David Grande reviews our financial performance for the first quarter.

There are three high level items, I wanted to mention now and will discuss in more detail later in the call. First, an important item described in our June 20 press release, I'm pleased to report that the NYDFS has approved a semi-annual payment of $27.5 million to our third-party surplus noteholders. This payment is consistent with the annual net payment of $55 million permitted in August 2016 and will be made in accordance with the terms of the surplus notes.

The approval by the NYDFS of the second payment on our surplus notes underscores our strong financial condition and is an indication of the success this company is having and its efforts to return value to our stakeholders.

Second, we are continuing to focus on certain potential strategic transactions and I will provide an update on our efforts around reinsurance later in the call.

Third, we have been engaged in robust efforts around risk reduction and asset monetization and I will provide an update on new developments in these areas in a moment.

I would now like to turn the call over to David to discuss our first quarter 2017 financial performance and provide insured portfolio highlights.

David Grande

Thank you, Fred, and thanks to everyone for joining us on todays call.

As Scott mentioned, last night we posted to our Web site, our first quarter 2017 GAAP earnings release and financial statements. In addition, we have posted a supplement titled first quarter 2017 highlights, which we refer to as our financial highlights deck. This deck contains various financial and portfolio information including the expanded portfolio disclosure for all credits with par exposure greater than $40 million together with the GAAP loss reserve roll forward.

Looking at our earnings for the quarter, our overall performance continues to be driven by the steady run-off of our book of business and loss development activity.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we had a GAAP net loss attributable to SHL of $30.8 million or a loss of $0.36 per common share as compared to a net loss attributable to SHL of $85.7 million or a loss of $1.52 per common share for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $19.1 million or a loss of $0.22 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to a loss of $43.4 million or a loss of $0.77 per common share for the same period last year.

A full description of the limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures and the adjustments made to derive our non-GAAP operating income and adjusted book value is included in the earnings release.

Turning to the drivers of our results. Although, we had a net loss for the three months ended March 31, results were flat with the exception of net realized losses on investments and net incurred losses.

For the first quarter, we had $14.9 million of net realized losses on investments primarily due to impairment charges related to foreign currency exchange losses on certain euro denominated remediation bonds as the company no longer has the intense to hold these investments to recovery, these securities were written down to fair value.

In addition, the company experienced $16.8 million of net incurred losses for the quarter primarily due to adverse developments on Puerto Rico general obligation exposures offset partially by continued positive reserve developments on our RMBS exposures. Net incurred losses were $35.1 million for the same period in 2016.

There were three other major drivers for the quarter that I would like to discuss. First, $15.6 million of net premiums earned which decreased slightly as a result of the continued run-off of our book of business mainly driven by premium accelerations from refundings and remediation activities.

Total premium accelerations were $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2016. Second, $13.5 million of mark-to-market gains on our CDS contracts as compared to $31.6 million of mark-to-market losses for the same period last year. These gains were primarily a result of yield curve, a non-performance risk spread widening.

And third, lower operating expenses mainly as a result of the headcount reductions we discussed on last quarter's call. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, operating expenses were $16.7 million as compared to $20.9 million for the same period last year. Additional drivers for the quarter include losses on our insurance cash flow certificates as a result of expecting to pay fewer claims on remediated policies due to the positive RMBS developments I just mentioned and the continued accretion and accrual of interest on SGI's surplus notes.

As shown on Slide 9 of the financial highlights deck, SHL's common shareholders equity decreased from year-end 2016 by $11.4 million to $513.3 million or $4.52 of GAAP book value per common share as of March 31, 2017.

This was primarily driven by the items I just discussed on the consolidated statements of operations. Similarly, SHL's adjusted book value decreased by $19 million to $465.1 million or $5.36 per common share.

I would like to now cover some highlights of our insured portfolio. As outlined on Slides 11 and 12 of the financial highlights deck, for the three months ended March 31, SHL reduced its total net par exposure by 12% to $18 billion. The reduction in total net par exposure was driven mainly by $1.8 billion in public finance refundings; $333 million in amortizations; and $274 million in terminations and commutations. The average internal rating of our portfolio was unchanged from year-end 2016 at BBB+ and total credit account decreased 13.3% from 819 credits as of December 31, 2016 to 710 credits as of March 31, 2017.

Our below investment grade credits or big exposures were $2.8 billion or 15% of Syncora's total insured portfolio as of March 31, 2017. In addition, our big flag list leverage ratio as shown on Slide 15 of the deck and defined as our big exposure divided by our claims paying resources decreased by 1% in total, which was driven by decreases in big exposures at SGI.

With that let me turn the call back over to Fred to provide you with an update on the company's strategy.

Fred Hnat

Thank you, David.

Syncora's management and the Board continued to be committed to delivering the most value to all of our stakeholders in a timely manner through the execution of certain key strategic initiatives. The first of these initiatives may include the execution of a reinsurance structure on terms mutually acceptable to the company and its regulators subject to certain contractual consents and Board approval.

Since our last call in April, I have received some preliminary pricing indications from potential reinsurance counter parties which is a step forward in our process for considering a potential reinsurance transaction.

We continue to speak to additional potential reinsurance counter parties who may submit proposals. We are reviewing the proposals that have been presented to understand the economic terms and structure of the proposed reinsurance transactions and the value they create for Syncora and the holders of its securities and financial guarantee policies.

Value can be achieved in two principle ways, first the capping of the substantial portion of our future liabilities and reducing our overall risk profile. And second, the potential for increasing future distributions on our outstanding securities at a quicker pace because any decision with respect to these proposals will need to be approved by our Board of Directors and the NYDFS and receive certain third party consents. We can make no statement as to the length of time or final outcome of that process.

Any potential transaction will have to be evaluated according to a delicate balance of several factors including capital retention, risk reduction, the cost of the reinsurance protection, the reinsurance counter party itself as well as the potential amount and timing of distributions if any to our shareholders and noteholders.

If we are unable to reach satisfactory terms for our reinsurance transaction, we will continue the ongoing run-off of the insurance platform and will consider execution of other strategic initiatives.

As for our progress with respect to our ongoing run-off, as I mentioned earlier, we are pleased with the NYDFS' decision to permit the semi-annual payment of $27.5 million on our outstanding surplus notes held by third parties. The payment is consistent with the annual net payment of $55 million permitted in August 2016. The approved payment will be made in accordance with the terms of the surplus notes on July 24, 2017 to holders of record on July 12, 2017.

That said, we are keenly aware that this payment amount is modest and accretion continues at a high rate. We will continue to explore ways to increase payments and to minimize this interest as doing so would benefit our common shareholders.

As required by the terms of the surplus notes, we will continue to request approval from the NYDFS repayment of all amounts due in owing under the surplus notes on the scheduled semi-annual payment dates.

The NYDFS has not specifically stated its criteria for determining whether to permit a payment on the surplus notes. But, if there is mentioning that the NYDFS' primary focus is the protection of policyholders. As we explore value creating reinsurance options, we are also considering various asset monetization initiatives that will allow us to continue to build on the progress we made last year. The combination of these efforts will further strengthen our financial condition which will enable us to advance our goal of delevering Syncora's platform subject to NYDFS approval.

The second key strategic initiative I want to discuss is our ongoing focus on risk reduction and remediation. Since our last earnings call, there have been numerous developments on our Puerto Rico exposure. We anticipated most of these events and believe we are well-positioned to manage through them. As we have noted before, we are relatively small insured exposure of $339 million including $169 million of GO, and $141 million of PREPA and we believe we are appropriately reserved.

On the GO front, on July 1, we expect to pay approximately $121 million of claims most of which is at SCAI and are prepared to make those payments. These claims represent a large portion of all of our expected Puerto Rico claims.

The commonwealth filed for Title 3 on May 3, while uncertainty remains about the timeframes of such a proceeding as well as legal outcomes, we believe that GO bonds which were entitled to priority distributions under the commonwealth constitution must be respected in order of the commonwealth to continue to effectively utilize the capital markets in the future.

We also believe the commonwealth's fiscal plan certified by PROMESA Oversight Board violates PROMESA by not respecting the constitutional priority of the GO bonds. We hope the courts will give effect to the rights of the GO bonds vis-à-vis COFINA and other Puerto Rico entities through clawbacks.

In the context of the PREPA negotiations, we were asked to provide more concessions on the RSA term. In connection with the amended RSA signed in April 2017, we were able to negotiate provisions that will help us better manage our cash position at SCAI. This amendment was agreed to by the Governor and the Puerto Rico fiscal agency and Financial Advisory Authority. Despite the fact that PROMESA grandfathered the RSA, the Oversight Board still has not approved the RSA. We hope that the recent letter from House Natural Resources Committee Chair Rob Bishop will urge the Oversight Board to allow the RSA to be implemented under Title 6 has had been agreed.

In past quarters, we have talked about our liquidity mismatch which includes credit that face refinancing risks due to a variety of factors including the underlying credit, market conditions for the transaction structure.

The largest of those credits is Reliance Rail and we continue to aggressively pursue our remediation plan for Reliance Rail with the goal of facilitating the successful refinancing while credit markets are strong. The New South Wales government has recently begun a process to engage a financial advisor to assist in the refinancing process. We view this as a positive indication that the New South Wales government is determined to progress at timely refinance of the project. However, as we have said before, this is complicated credit with potential execution risk and uncertainty remains as the timing for completion of refinancing.

Financial advisers and legal counsel in Australia have advised that should Reliance Rail fail to refinance Syncora would retain the ability to proactively remediate the exposure. The third key strategic initiative I want to discuss is the pursuit of asset monetization transactions including litigation recoveries and the sale of the liquid assets.

In this regard, we are cognizant that market conditions are currently very good for infrastructure assets such as toll roads. Accordingly, we are working to enhance the value of American roads, a non-core asset while evaluating strategic options for the platform. In contrast to some of the other toll road platforms in the market recently which consisted of one major road, American roads consist of five smaller geographically dispersed toll road assets.

We have engaged a financial advisor to help with our review of strategic options with respect to this platform. On litigation front, as you might expect, we continue to aggressively pursue our litigation plans. There were no major developments in the last two months but we continue working towards successful resolutions of our litigation. Oral arguments were held on the GreenPoint standing motion, but no decision has yet been issued.

We provide some information on our litigation related to asset recovery efforts on Slide 20 of the financial highlights deck.

Fourth, as part of our efforts to increase efficiency for the company, we are pursuing a merger of SGI and SCAI. We believe the combined company would be a stronger entity both from liquidity and surplus perspectives providing better protection for policy holders and would enable us to realize operational efficiencies for the overall Syncora platform. Any merger would be subject to regulatory and contractual consents and approvals of numerous parties, so it is not possible to predict a timeline or outcome of these efforts.

Fifth and lastly, we are actively examining the range of available options to utilize the $1.75 billion of NOLs that were reallocated to Syncora Holdings, U.S. Inc., the U.S. tax parent, as part of the restructuring transactions being mindful of the IRS rules that affect such utilization.

The IRS rules are complex, so we are careful to assure that the NOLs are preserved in any transaction or strategy pursued and that any strategy to utilize the NOLs squarely fits within those rules.

We have made measurable progress on a number of our key strategic initiatives and we are determined to work towards the further stabilization of our insured portfolio and financial condition for the ultimate goal of unlocking additional value for our stakeholders in the months and years ahead.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, Fred. With that operator, let's open the call to question. Operator, would you please provide instructions for those analysts on the call?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Rob Halder of NatAlliance.

Rob Halder

Good morning, guys. Thank you for doing the call. Just a couple of quick questions following up on some of your reinsurance comments. So, probably one question with a follow-up. Your guys risk enforce is coming down, cash reserves were up and I'm wondering kind of if you can go into a little bit more detail on why you are looking at reinsurance transaction to start? Then, I have follow up on them.

Fred Hnat

Thank you, Rob. Appreciate the question. It is important to understand why we like to execute a reinsurance transaction but equally important to understand why at the end of the day, we don't need to do a reinsurance deal if the terms run favourable or don't need the requirements of the NYDFS.

As I mentioned earlier, the reason we are considering reinsurance and why we would like to enter into a reinsurance transaction is that with our liability substantially capital-off through the reinsurance risk transfer, we may be in a position to free up capital to accelerate distributions to our stakeholders. This is capital that without the reinsurance would be needed to support claims. So this is where the NYDFS gets involved in assessing whether the risk transfer is appropriately structured and appropriately managed and we need to work with them obviously in this regard.

Rob Halder

And -- I'm sorry.

Fred Hnat

Go ahead.

Rob Halder

No. So, that just got to the second part of my question which was really, can you comment on your relationship with the DFS and whether you think they would be supportive and does it matter whether -- would they be supportive of -- an entire kind of reinsurance to close transaction or would it just be a portion of the book or would they have to look at the entire transaction?

Fred Hnat

Well, we don't know that yet, Rob. But just to characterize our relationship with the DFS, we have a longstanding and constructive relationship with them. I would characterize the relationship is very strong. We have a history of engaging an active dialogue with them. We have calls quarterly either to provide a financial updates or a company related update. So, obviously, our relationship is critical because a lot of what we do, does require getting approval from them including quarterly statutory permitted practices. And any material transaction such as reinsurance would obviously require the NYDFS' approval. And we wouldn't seek that approval unless we believed that was in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. We are mindful that the NYDFS's first responsibility is to Syncora's policyholders.

So, we expect the department to be very focused on Syncora's post reinsurance surplus and liquidity position. They will look at we think the financial strength of the reinsurer and the quality of any credits that are held back. And so, if we are able to address all these considerations to department satisfaction, while at the same time being able to accelerate payments to our stakeholders, we think that the transaction could be in everybody's best interest.

Rob Halder

Got you. And then, the last question that I have and you guys have touched on it a little bit, was Puerto Rico and specifically PREPA. You guys commented on the April amendment, we also and I think the market also sees that that there is no PREPA deal that has been done so far. Can you guys give a couple of comments on where you see that now and where you stand in the process?

Fred Hnat

Yes. Rob, this issue was quickly coming to ahead with the July payment date. Like the other creditors of PREPA, we were frustrated by the loss of momentum that we see and some of the positions taken by the Oversight Board in recent weeks and months.

In any discussion of Syncora's Puerto Rico, exposures including PREPA, we want to remind people that our exposures are relatively small as compared to other creditors including bond insurers. That said, we are a party to the PREPA RSA with those other creditors whose positions we do support. And in the last RSA revisions, both PREPA and the governor agreed to affect the RSA through a consensual Title 6 proceeding, so as to avoid the July 1 default and move forward to closing on an expedited basis.

That's not happening with the Oversight work right now. Under PROMESA, the Oversight Board solely needs to certify that the RSA, its consistent with the RSA was in effect before PROMESA. And they have gone beyond that mandate calling the RSA and to question more broadly. So, from our standpoint, we stand with the other creditors and insisting that the Oversight Board fulfil its obligations under PROMESA by certifying the RSA, so it can be implemented in accordance with its terms and we can move forward to closing.

Rob Halder

Okay, great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Gadlin of Odeon Capital Group.

Andrew Gadlin

Hi, good morning. Couple of questions. First, just a follow-up on the reinsurance line of questioning. When you think about this transaction, now that you had bids coming in and you had time working on it, would you be thinking about this as innovation of policies or just a straight reinsurance arrangement where officially Syncora would still be on the hook?

Fred Hnat

Thank you, Andrew. Those are good questions. Think I will defer to David Grande to answer.

David Grande

So, you are asking about whether we look to do innovation or just a straight out type of reinsurance. I mean at this point, it is very early in the process, I mean that's going to get into some of -- how the deal is structured. So, we don't really have an answer on the specific structure at this point for the deal. Fred, do you want to add anything to that? I think that's where -- early in the process of -- at this point. So, we don't really have anything to communicate in terms of structure of the deal.

Andrew Gadlin

Are both options on the table right now or are they leaning towards one or the other?

David Grande

We are open to both options. We are not leaning to one or the other at this point. Obviously, as Fred had mentioned without innovation, the company is still liable for all of the risk. On the book of business, even though it's reinsured, so that's something that we have to consider especially when we are thinking about this in a context of how much capital can be retained and how much capital can be potentially paid-off in terms of surplus nil payments and ultimately distributions and that's something that the NYDFS is going to be looking specifically as well.

Andrew Gadlin

But based on what DFS comes back with guidelines about how it would respond to either innovation or just a straight reinsurance that presumably will dictate part of how you compare bids that are coming in?

Fred Hnat

Just to interject, I think what we have seen historically is initially a reinsurance structure that is followed by innovation and just a traditional either quota share or excess of loss reinsurance structure can be executed and the risk transferred, innovations required consents of policyholders which can take some time to achieve. I think it would be probably more the exception than the rule to start out with the strategy of innovating policy.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay. And then, a follow-up question again on this issue. So, you are having conversations with DFS simultaneous to soliciting bids. Would it be accurate to say that before you would agree to the transaction, you already have the range of pay downs on surplus notes that would be possible if you kind of deal, meaning that you already -- you are not going to do the deal unless you know as well as anybody can in a regulated business, that the regulator will allow at least x dollars amount of reinsurance.

Fred Hnat

Yes. I think I understand your question that's a very good one. But, we may be getting a little bit ahead of ourselves in the discussion. We don't know today what reinsurance structure we have in front of us and consequently we don't know exactly what the NYDFS is going to say about the reinsurance itself or the future payment of the surplus notes. That obviously we would like to have as much comfort as possible in moving into a reinsurance transaction with respect to knowing what amount of surplus notes can be paid down. But, that remains to be seen how that dialogue plays out.

Andrew Gadlin

I mean, I'm asking these questions because on a stat basis as of last quarter the company had approximately $1.35 billion of cash in the system between the two insurance entities? And we are talking about $120 million being paid in a week or so. And then, reinsurance transaction, it comes from the beginning of cash. I'm just trying to weigh the cost versus the benefit in a transaction and how that gives the company flexibility in a move -- in further pay downs?

David Grande

Yes. That's a very good point. I think one of the things about reinsurance in general that's not always fully understood is the cost of doing a reinsurance transaction. I can maybe say some words about that. There are several factors that could influence the cost of the reinsurance transaction just to name a few off the top of my head. Here there is a -- the Piper reinsurance structure, Quota Share, [XOL] [ph]. The amount of coverage that -- any amount of quality of the exposure that's being left behind and inform the cost of the reinsurance, the quality of the insurance or the risks that's being reinsured. So, there is going to be different views of as to expected losses on the portfolio and that's going to drive pricing significantly. And then, I guess just another one just generally from a process perspective, the process of competitive tension within the bidding process. Something that you had alluded to earlier.

In terms of -- the cost of reinsurance, the typical deal would involve an upfront premium payment by the ceding company and this could be a significance especially if you have the existing losses on your books plus all future instalment premiums on the covered policies. And so, you are right, it could be a large amount of cash out flow. The upside is, that in return what you are getting from that is, elimination of [tell] [ph] risk in your portfolio. And as Fred had mentioned under an acceptable deal, we ideally would have sufficient capital remaining such that both the company and the NYDFS would feel comfortable accelerating payments on our [indiscernible] notes and ultimately distributions up and out of the insurance company.

Andrew Gadlin

One more -- question on, the claims payment expected of $121 million on July 1. Is that gross or net of bonds that the company has repurchased over the years?

Fred Hnat

I think that's a net payment. We can confirm that and come back to you, Andrew.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay. No. That makes sense. And then, just Fred, you talked a little bit about plans to monetize the NOL and if the company is pursuing that, can you share any of the steps has been taken so far, any ideas broadly about future investment areas for the company. And finally, there is a lot rumour either about tax reform that will happen this year or that it won't happen this year and how does that affect the market demand for NOLs right now?

Fred Hnat

Thanks Andrew. I have been working with David in NOL initiative and I will let him speak to that question.

David Grande

Sure. Thanks Fred. I guess I will just start up by saying that although we believe that the NOL monetization work stream here is an important initiative and the management does continue to focus its more immediate attention on the matters of reinsurance, risk reduction, remediation and asset monetization. So all the initiatives that Fred had discussed in those prepared remarks.

Given these more near term strategic initiatives, the timing of our plan to monetize the NOL is actually works out quite well. In that, under the tax rules, we have this three year change of control or reset period, a waiting period before we were able to raise any meaningful amount of capital to these opportunities.

Putting the timing aside, there is really two potential approaches realizing our NOLs we are currently evaluating. The first is to identify new business opportunities and these are opportunities with sufficiently high returns such that we can offset our NOLs against. But, I think with that it's also important to that that Syncora has certain structural constraints to funding new businesses. And what I'm really referring to here is that SG cannot dividends, money out of the insurance companies and for the surplus notes are paid off. So, SGI's surplus position has strengthened in the recent years, it's capital is primarily there to pay claims and debt service on a surplus notes.

The second work stream I just mention is to assess larger scale of opportunities within an M&A type transaction. And this generally involves working with a partner to identify target acquisitions whose taxable income profile fits with the tax attributes of Syncora is just that significantly higher returns can be generated.

So, we believe both the purchase have married. We need to conduct further analysis in order to determine the advantages and disadvantages of each and which once might result in utilization more of the NOL, and therefore, provide more value up to our common shareholders. But, I got to say I guess with the uncertainty around the tax reform, I think that would probably affect the second work stream or more. While this is something we are evaluating, and we needed to do more work around in terms of the real impacts of that and how it might affect our strategy going forward.

Andrew Gadlin

Great. Thank you, guys. Taken a lot of time. I will jump back into the queue.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Scott Beinhacker for any additional or closing remarks.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call. I hope you found that helpful. We look forward to talking with you again next quarter. In the team time, if you have any questions at all, as it mean to continuing our dialogue, please feel free to reach out to me at 212-478-3400 or through dedicated Investor Relations email, investor relation at scafg.com

A transcript and a replay of this call will be available on our Web site later today. Thank you all for listening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.