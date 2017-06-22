Carnival: It Is Now Time

Recall that I called for a buy on shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), which is by far the largest cruise company in the world, back in 2015. It has been a great call with the stock up about 43% since the thesis was submitted. That is a stellar return. But why did I get behind this name? Well I got behind Carnival because I believed it was over the hump of recovering from all of the setbacks it had seen over the years. I further liked that the fleet has slowly grown and more ships continue to be added. While the economy isn't in power growth mode, it has slowly recovered and is the strongest, relatively speaking, that it has been in some time, thanks to some favorable macroeconomic conditions that benefit the consumer. As I stated when I initiated coverage, more people are working than 5 years ago. Oil prices have retracted to decade lows. Shares have moved significantly higher, and I think it is time to take SOME profit. That said, the name probably has some gas left in the tank, as evidenced by recent performance.

What do I mean? Let me just say I am not recommending a SELL. It is that I am recommending you take something off the table and be smart about it. I still believe this name can help you diversify your portfolio, if you can get the right price. Right now I would not buy more unless it fell to well under $60. That said, it is all about performance and expectations. Well, earnings were just reported, and the company sailed past expectations, strengthening the bull case. I have positive expectations for the future. As I felt the company might do, it reported a rather strong quarter, with revenues rising year-over-year by 6.5% to $3.95 billion, and beating analyst estimates by $70 million. Adjusted net income came in at $378 million or $0.52 per share, rising from last year on a per share basis and total basis. This beat estimates by a strong $0.05 margin.

With oil prices remaining rather low I continue to be bullish on the name, but not piggish. Take a little off the table. Now let us dig a little deeper. Although revenues on the surface were up year-over-year, it is important to note that on a constant dollar basis, net revenue yields actually rose another 5.1%, which trounced the high end of the company's guidance of 2.5 to 3.5% increase. One item weighing on net income was the rise in gross cruise costs, including fuel, which jumped 3,2%. Net cruise costs did rise 1.5%, and in line with expectations. Overall, this is a solid performance. Considering fuel is a major input cost, I will tell you that the changes in fuel prices and currency issues hit earnings for $0.12. They are an important contributor that we must continue to watch closely.

Now, while low fuel pricing has been a key driver of this bull run, I have been bullish because we have a somewhat stronger economy with more people back to work. Fuel prices actually rose a touch year-over-year and hit earnings for a few cents. Fuel prices are expected to rise in 2017. We are well below the $400 per metric ton spent 24 months ago, and well off the highs seen during the oil bubble. However, costs are creeping up and this reinforces my decision to make a call to take SOME profit. Lower fuel is clearly helping to drive the company's ability to make money, in addition to rising sales on cruises of food, alcohol and merchandise. Lower fuel costs combined with new initiatives to fill cruise ships with customers and up on board sales.

Looking ahead fuel is expected to be $367 per metric ton next quarter and about $372 on the year. Looking to the rest 2017, cumulative advance bookings for 2017 are well ahead of the prior year and have been sold at considerably higher prices. The company expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3% compared to the prior year. Based on the strong performance this quarter the company upped guidance. That said, adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 for 2017, and this is a hike in guidance from $3.50 to $3.70 given in December. With the company repurchasing shares and a stronger economy, the name is likely to move higher. Stay in the name but take something off the table after this run.

