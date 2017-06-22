MPLX LP Partnership: Attractive And Undervalued

The analysis provided in this article has found an upside potential in MPLX LP Partnership's (NYSE:MPLX) units in the near future. The company's stock can be considered as a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 40% from the current market price of the stock.

We start by analyzing MPLX LP Partnership's segments and financial results. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $886M in the last quarter, up 37% year-over-year:

The earnings are at $187M, an increase of $201M compared to Q1 2016. You can see the company's operating income broken into segments in the diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company's operating profit has been mostly dependent on revenues from the Logistics & Storage division. Since Q1 2015, both segments have grown substantially.

The recent press release contains some interesting information about the development of the near-term projects:

We appreciate the company's projects in the segment of Logistics & Storage. However, we would like to see a more diversified business structure, including a more intensive development in the Gathering & Processing division: in particular, the activities related to Natural Gas Liquefied. We suppose that it will give the company the ability to effectively confront different risks that are inherent to the industry.

As you can see, MPLX's operating ratios have recovered since Q1 2016. The operating profit margin has increased from 8% to 28%. Moreover, these metrics are higher than the benchmark. We can say otherwise about the management's efficiency: although these metrics have slightly improved, they are still much lower than the industry's average and their maximum values. The growth of the ROE ratio is mainly explained by the increase in financial leverage(the current figure is almost 2.0x), which positively affects this indicator.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 70%, which seems to be lower than the benchmark. Some peers have reasonably higher figures. For example, the D/E ratio of Trans Canada Corp (NYSE:TRP) is almost three times higher. The interest coverage ratio has improved and stands at 4x, which is a relatively high figure. The company will maintain its investment grade credit profile in the foreseeable future. We believe there is enough debt capacity to fuel expansion and fund the expensive capital expenditure projects.

The distributable cash flow continues to grow in its safety. This past quarter, the company posted $354 million in DCF and a 1.3x coverage ratio using operating profit as the key driver of the ratio. According to the press release, the forecast of distributable cash flow for 2017 is between $1.25B - $1.4B, implying a growth rate of 12%. We should mention the fact that MPLX is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. The DCF per unit is constantly growing, and the last quarter's distributions amounted to $0.54 per unit implying the current yield of 6.97%. Overall, MPLX can be considered a favorable investment opportunity for retirees or other income-oriented investors.

However, we would like to show you the competitors' yields for comparison purposes. You can see that this industry shows companies paying greater yields. This pertains to Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA):

The company is going to implement asset dropdowns in the amount of around $1.4B and exchange Incentive Distribution Rights for LP units. This will allow to increase visibility in distribution growth and adds substantial stable cash flow.

Apart from the financial and operating results, we should also consider several industry-related risks in our valuation (these considerations are based on various Bloomberg's research papers, especially on "BI 2017 Outlook: Midstream Oil and Gas, North America" presented by Gurpal Dosanjh):

- Liquefied gas, new infrastructure and flexible contracts are changing the global energy sector (Source: Wall Street Journal's recent article)

- U.S. refiner-sponsored MLPs have bought over $5.5 billion of assets in 2016, an increase of 24% from 2015 as the companies mature. As an MLP grows, so does its capacity to purchase larger assets. There are indications that refiners seek to accelerate their MLPs' distribution growth by being more aggressive with dropdowns, or sales of assets to the partnerships. This helps support refiners' near-term cash flow, which is being reduced by weakening refining margins, and supports continued share buybacks.

- Increasing incentive distribution rights, which absorb an average of 30% of total cash distributed, will continue to challenge project economics and growth. As an MLP matures and more cash is funneled to the general partner through rising IDRs, it becomes a struggle to maintain growth rates the MLP was once able to support

- The four midstream MLPs without incentive distribution rights have a wider cushion to pay cash to partners than other peers. Total distribution coverage for the four has tightened from an average of 1.3x in the last three years. After merging with or acquiring general partners, Enterprise Products, Magellan Midstream, Buckeye Partners and Genesis Energy no longer pay IDRs:

- The Trump administration's stance on infrastructure has already up-ended delays to the Dakota Access pipeline due to direct federal intervention in the project, but that control may not extend to natural-gas infrastructure. Natural-gas project setbacks - possibly tied to a greater volume of third-party efforts slowing state and federal agencies - are playing out in various courts around the U.S. as projects fend off regulatory delays. Without a sea change in the FERC process, little can affect the unfolding delays.

- President Donald Trump will likely provide clearer timelines for crude pipeline projects by streamlining the permitting process, which hampered Dakota Access, Keystone XL and other conduits. Trump has highlighted energy independence and infrastructure development in multiple speeches, and has already singled out Dakota Access for completion and Keystone for approval.

- "The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The substantial threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

In addition, we would like to present a list of risks inherent to the entire oil and gas industry. You can find more about it in our recent article on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 7% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $3B in FY2017. We expect a 9.5% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 25% in 2017 and declines thereafter;

- The net income is expected to be around $465M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 15% of revenue;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 2% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.9X, which is based on the last-twelve-months' figure.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $12.5B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $33 per share, which is 6% higher than the current share price.

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $30 and $36 per share. This means that the upside potential is between -3% and 15%:

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 15.9x, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 40%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 7% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 65% of assets is financed by equity).

We should notice that the implementation of the 15.9x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows in the case of the 15.9x EBITDA multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC's value of 7%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of MPLX LP Partnership, we have identified a number of positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the near future. We also think the company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income, especially given the growing trend in free cash flow generation.

According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $30 and $36 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 40%. We recommend buying this stock for the mid-term.

