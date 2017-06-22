Barnes & Noble's (BKS) CEO Demos Parneros on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 22, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Andy Milevoj - VP, IR

Demos Parneros - CEO

Allen Lindstrom - CFO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Barnes & Noble Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Andy Milevoj. Please go ahead, sir.

Andy Milevoj

Good morning and thank you for joining us on our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter earnings conference call. With us today are Demos Parneros, Allen Lindstrom, and other members of our senior management team.

And now I'll turn the call over to Demos.

Demos Parneros

Thanks, Andy and good morning, everyone. Let me start by expressing how excited I am to be here today. Today I'll share some of my observations and insights since joining six months ago.

Over the past six months I've spent a lot of time visiting stores and meeting with our booksellers and customers. During those visits I've heard a lot of valuable feedback on the things that we do well along with some areas that we can do better. Most importantly, I learned that customers love and trust the Barnes & Noble brand; it all begins with this premise which provides a solid foundation to build from.

We are well aware of the challenges that the company and the industry have faced to; we view these challenges as great opportunities. There is no question retail is changing and customers are shopping differently. We don't view this as a winning or losing proposition, it's just simply changing. Barnes & Noble has a rich history of evolution beginning with the transition from small format, small stores to large super stores to competing online and launching our own digital platform. As a company we have and continue to evolve, providing customers the ability to shop however they choose.

There is no doubt the customers have a love affair with their book stores, and more specifically with their local Barnes & Noble store. They want their book store to be there for them, we just need to continue to evolve the experience and make it better for them. There are a lot of areas to examine within the store to stay current with today's market and today's shopping behaviors. Today's consumer wants to shop their way whether it's a store, online, or using their mobile device. Our goal is to deliver great shopping experience regardless of which in turn they choose. To accomplish this we're examining every aspect of the business and our customer's value proposition. And value proposition process is not just [indiscernible], it includes our membership, convenience, the fact that we have physical stores, service, and at the heart of it all, our dedicated book sellers.

As we continue to pursue the next stage of growth, we are examining everything with an open minded view. Our new test stores are good example of this. We launched three test stores over the past year and continue to receive great feedback from our customers and book sellers. These test stores are smaller than our average store and feature a more intuitive store layout. They have better adjacencies and expanded food and hospitality offering and more omni-integration including an applicant health guide customers vocation of a specific book, mobile checkout and advanced digital kiosk to help service customers.

We are learning a lot from the new test stores. This will help in foremost as we reimagine our store of the future. We've already announced two more test stores opening in Plano, Texas and Loudoun, Virginia later this year. We'll continue to test and learn from these new stores and our goal is to develop new format that we can test, pilot, enroll. We'll use the learning to modify and enhance our existing store base as well.

With addition of the new store format, we're focused on growing sales in existing stores through a series of sales initiatives. Our team believes strongly in launching a series of test that can help inform the future direction of the company. Currently we have multiple tests in flight, including changing layouts to reflect today's strengths, rightsizing space allocated to underperforming businesses including Nook and music DVD while expanding space dedicated to children's book.

We also see a big opportunity aligning our stores and digital offerings closer together. Our goal is to provide customers with any book, anywhere, any time, and in any format they choose. BN.com is an important component of our omni-channel offering to serve the customer. In our experience, a multi-channel customer is a more engaged customer that shops all channels and our goal is to continue to improve the BN.com experience including the redesign of our desktop and mobile sites which will be a phased roll-out over the current fiscal year. The goal of this redesign is to create a better user experience, make discovery easier for our customers and increase conversion.

Nook is also an important component of our omni-channel offering to offer any book in any format. We work hard to reduce nook losses by $47 million to $17 million in fiscal '17 and we remain committed to reducing them further in fiscal '18.

Fiscal '17 prove to be a very challenging year for the company. Our comp store sales declined 6.3%, largely driven by weaker traffic stores. As we turn to fiscal 2018, we are examining every possible way to ignite sale, including greater efforts to increase conversion, new store layout, enhancements to our membership program and creative marketing offers. In addition to looking for topline opportunities for doing everything we can, towards this cost throughout the organization through efficiency and simplification.

As Allen will discuss momentarily, the fee managed expense is carefully in fiscal '17 which enabled us to somewhat mitigate the impact of the sales decline on earning. In fiscal '18 we've taken a deep dive into all big expense lines looking for opportunities to reduce cost within our supply chain, our labor model and cards [ph], to name a few. Our goal for this year is to maintain our current level of profitability while planting the seeds for future growth. I look forward to updating you on our progress going forward.

Now I'll turn it over to Allen who will review the financial.

Allen Lindstrom

Thanks, Demos. This morning we released our fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal '17 which ended on April 29. Comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated sales were $821 million for the quarter and $3.9 billion for the year. Retail sales decreased 6.3% to $796 million for the quarter, and 6.1% to $3.8 billion for the year. Comps decreased 6.3% for both the quarter and the full year, primarily on lower traffic, the challenging retail environment and comparisons to the prior year coloring book phenomenon. Whereas non-book sales lifted overall comps in the prior year, they declined in the current year. Online sales increased 2.9% for the quarter and 3.7% for the year benefiting from slight improvements and increased promotion.

Nook sales decreased approximately 24% for both the quarter and the full year on lower content volume, as well as lower device sale. Both, digital content and e-commerce sales benefited in the current year from the eBook settlement. The consolidated gross margins decreased 80 basis points for both the quarter and the full year. Retail margins decreased 50 basis points for the quarter, primarily on occupancy to leverage. Retail margins decreased 90 basis points for the full year due to occupancy to leverage as well as higher markdowns to clear non-returnable merchandise.

Turning to expenses, the company reduced its SG&A cost by $53.2 million for the fourth quarter and $136.8 million for the full year. Fourth quarter retail cost declined $39 million as the prior year included a $21 million pension settlement charge in conjunction with the plans termination. The balance of the fourth quarter decline was primarily due to lower e-commerce expenses. For the full year retail cost declined 60 basis points driven by the prior year pension settlement charge, reduced advertising and lower e-commerce expenses.

Nook expenses declined $14.2 million for the fourth quarter and $52.6 million for the full year on continued cost rationalization efforts, and the lower sales volume. Fourth quarter operating losses were $23.8 million, an improvement of $34.1 million over the prior year. Full year operating profit of $54.3 million exceeded the prior year by $39.7 million. Excluding previously disclosed non-recurring items, consolidated EBITDA was $187.2 million in fiscal '17 in-line with our recent guidance and slightly higher than last year's $185.7 million. Despite the sales declines, the company has been able to sustain overall profit levels on cost reduction.

The company's full year effective tax rate was 52.9%. The effective tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to changes in uncertain tax position, adjustments to current and deferred taxes and recurring permanent item. The consolidated fourth quarter net loss was $13.4 million or $0.19 a share compared to a loss of $30.6 million or $0.42 a share for the prior year. Fiscal '17 consolidated net earnings from continuing operations were $22 million or $0.30 a share compared to net earnings from continuing operations of $14.7 million or $0.05 a share in the prior year.

Turning to our balance sheet, the company ended the fiscal year with $64.9 million of debt under its $750 million credit facility. During fiscal '17 the company returned $67 million in cash to its shareholders, including $44 million of dividends and $23 million through share repurchases. Inventories remain well controlled despite the sales shortfall. In fiscal '17 we opened three new stores while closing 10, ending the year with 633 retail stores. Looking ahead to fiscal '18, we expect comparable store sales to decline in the low single-digit as we cycle against last year's headwinds and also expect lifts from merchandising initiatives. Plans are focused on increasing the number of value offerings, improving SKU productivity, testing changes to existing store layout, and remerchandising select business units in our stores. We believe there is an opportunity to increase conversion by improving navigation and discovery throughout the store.

The company continues to test programs to grow sale, increase membership, improve price perception, and enhance its overall customer value proposition. In terms of trajectory, we expect comps to remain soft earlier in the year and improve at the back half for the year.

Our fiscal '18 consolidated EBITDA forecast is a $180 million as we expect to mitigate the sales decline through continued cost reduction. The company remains committed to rightsizing its cost structure and it's focused on increasing store and supply chain productivity, streamlining operations and eliminating non-productive spend. Retail EBITDA is forecasted at $190 million with Nook losses reduced to approximately $10 million next year.

Turning to capital expenditures, in fiscal '18 we expect to invest approximately a $100 million in our business as compared to $96 million in fiscal '17. This includes investments to support merchandising initiatives, new stores, system enhancements and existing store maintenance. In fiscal '18 we expect to open and close approximately the same amount of stores as in the prior year.

With that, we will open the call for questions. Operator, please provide the instructions for those interested in asking their questions.

Andy Milevoj

Operator, we're ready to begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alex Fuhrman from Craig Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Alex Fuhrman

Great, thank you for taking my question. I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more insight into some of the things that you're testing. Are these different product categories or merchandising strategies; any read on how some of those tests have gone and I would be curious to hear some more color on other types of things that you might be looking at over the course of the year along those lines?

Demos Parneros

Hi Alex, good morning. So I would love to share a little bit. First, let me talk about our approach. The thing that the team is excited about is the idea that we are getting a lot of test in play right now. So we are doing a number of things with store layouts starting with space productivity. Obviously we have stores that are quite large, and we have a categories that are both in decline, as well as some that are growing. And so getting the puzzle right is an important part for us and the best way to do that is actually go out and do some and then measure them for a while, and then choose the winners and hopefully, roll those. So that's sort of a basic approach of the space tests that we're doing.

With respect to product we've got great business in toys and games, as well as gift and in those areas we've taken a hard look at the productivity there, the freshness, the relevance of the product and say the team is sitting at a real nice shot at examinating the types of items that we have; both reach across the -- nationally across the chain, as well as locally. Too soon to tell on results honestly, I mean we're in early days but hopefully at the next call we can talk about both the winners and things that didn't work that we just kind of moved on from. There is no new sort of breakthrough category that we're launching, it's basically businesses that really reflect our customer base and really makes stance for the brand and the types of products that we're selling.

Alex Fuhrman

That's really helpful, thanks. And then, just looking at the balance sheet and the cash flow; how do you feel about the $0.50 dividend, do you feel pretty confident about your ability to maintain it? I mean it would seem with the guidance for this year that data shouldn't be a problem from a free cash flow standpoint but can you -- maybe talk about some levers that you have to pull looking out over the next couple of years that safeguard your ability to pay that?

Allen Lindstrom

Alex, it's Allen. So as you know, we have a policy that the boards approved of dividends at an annual rate of $0.60 a share or $0.15 a quarter, and they are declared on a quarterly basis by the board. We expect to continue to pay the dividends under that program but ultimately that's a board decision. I think you've seen over the last few years that we've managed our balance sheet very well, given the sales declines that we've had and we can expect to be able to continue to pay the dividend as long as the free cash flow which reported.

Alex Fuhrman

That's very helpful. Thanks, Allen.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there appears to be no more questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to Andy for any additional or closing remarks.

Andy Milevoj

Great. Thank you all for joining us on today's call and for your interest in Barnes & Noble. Our next release is scheduled to be issued on or about September 7. We hope everyone have a great day.

Operator

This does conclude our presentation for today. Thank you for your participation, you may disconnect.

