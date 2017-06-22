DryShips Sinks Even Further

While shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) have basically no impact on the overall market, the small-cap shipping firm continues to be one of the most fascinating stocks in the market. Shares have fallen more than 30% today after the latest reverse split, hitting new 52-week lows every couple of minutes it seems. For investors thinking we'll see another short squeeze, keep hoping, because the pain will only continue to worsen.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The 1 for 5 reverse split went into effect today, and investors have sold the news in a big way. With about an hour left in Thursday's trading session, the stock is on pace to trade at least 10 million shares. That's nearly twice the entire outstanding share count, as updated by the company Thursday morning.

The situation is going to continue to worsen, however, as the latest sale to Kalani has a long way to go. We likely have passed the halfway point, as we'll likely find out late on Friday, because there was just under $120 million left to go last week. Given trading volumes this week that were heavy, it wouldn't surprise me to see at least $10 million worth of shares sold.

Interestingly enough, the company's press release linked above said there are now 5.65 million shares outstanding. That would be up about 0.5 million from the number we had at the end of last week, adjusted for the reverse split. That means that the outstanding share count has risen by nearly 10% so far this week, and that was with two trading days left.

So even if we round off to about $110 million worth of shares left to be sold to Kalani, that's about 38 million shares left to be sold at current prices, meaning current investors will be diluted six times over moving forward. However, it's probably wise to assume that the average price per share will be much lower than that, given the history of this stock recently, so dilution will likely put the outstanding share count over 50 million in the end. As DryShips continues to fall, the story remains the same. Short if you can, and perhaps we're just a few weeks away from another reverse split.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.