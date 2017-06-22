Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/21/17: Plains GP, International Flavors & Fragrances, Revlon, Medtronic, MBIA, Approach Resources

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/21/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are starting to wind down, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Plains Gp (NYSE:PAGP), and;

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Revlon (NYSE:REV);

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT);

Mbia (NYSE:MBI), and;

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);

Om Asset Mgt (NYSE:OMAM);

Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);

Appfolio (NASDAQ:APPF), and;

Adamas Pharm (NASDAQ:ADMS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);

Cigna (NYSE:CI), and;

American Financial (NYSE:AFG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Athenex (Pending:ATNX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Revlon REV B $5,864,832 2 Zhang Song Yi DIR,BO Athenex ATNX JB* $3,615,007 3 Fok Manson DIR Athenex ATNX JB* $3,300,000 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $2,735,940 5 Armstrong Greg L CB,CEO Plains Gp PAGP B $1,170,315 6 Gilbert Steven J DIR Mbia MBI B $770,928 7 Wilks Brothers BO Approach Resources AREX AB $742,978 8 Sun Coal & Coke BO Suncoke Energy SXCP AB $701,674 9 Anderson Richard DIR Medtronic MDT B $497,840 10 Lau Johnson Yiu Nam CEO,CB,BO Athenex ATNX JB* $277,200

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Om Uk BO Om Asset Mgt OMAM JS* $37,757,248 2 Cordani David CEO,DIR Cigna CI AS $26,069,178 3 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $20,073,556 4 Lilly Endowment BO Lilly Eli LLY S $17,855,364 5 Berkley Capital BO Healthequity HQY S $8,011,890 6 Oberndorf William E BO Appfolio APPF JS* $6,875,000 7 Great Point Partners BO Adamas Pharm ADMS S $6,488,974 8 Lindner Carl H Iii CEO,PR,DIR American Financial AFG S $5,757,820 9 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $5,211,203 10 Pickles David Randall CTO Trade Desk TTD AS $3,808,992

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

