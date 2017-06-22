A Top Valuation For Exxon Mobil

XOM is trading in a range in the low-$80s and a break to the downside could be warranted to bring down the valuation, while crude fundamentals continue to weaken.

Taking a look at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) relative valuation shows that Exxon Mobil is overvalued. The common perception of Exxon Mobil is that it has some of the highest quality assets in the world and that it is a stable, cash flow machine. While it's tough to dispute these claims, it's clear that the current downturn has created a negative effect and that is overvaluation on a relative basis. While an anomaly item in Q4 2016 is to blame for some of the elevated valuation, this isn't entirely responsible. What the overvaluation means is that despite the low, sluggish level of the stock right now, further downside is absolutely warranted in order to fairly value the stock.

Source: Business Wire

Exxon Mobil Versus Peers Shows Clear Overvaluation

The peers in this group are a mix of major refiners, as well as integrated majors. Many of the refiners, subsequently, have related midstream companies like Phillips 66. Others are linked to E&Ps, as is the case with Marathon Petroleum. The comparable universe chosen is a reflection of the energy sector at large, in a sense, as Exxon Mobil has one of the largest global footprints. The below valuation metrics are based on trailing twelve months data, rather than forward, seeing as of this moment, the future is far less predictable for companies in the energy sector than they have been all year. If anything, these valuations deteriorate by the day.

Source: Derived From Capital IQ

On an EV/Sales basis, the company is trading well above the mean. When looking at this metric, the first thing that popped out at me was how low these EV/Sales metrics are. Just a few days ago, I was looking at the relative valuation of major utility companies and those names have an average EV/Sales of nearly 4x. Different sectors, of course, but still tells you something about the appetite for risk in the current environment. If Exxon Mobil was trading at that peer group's average of 3.9x EV/Sales, the stock price would be $167.98 based upon Wednesday's close. Moving on, Exxon Mobil's Ev/Sales isn't so far stretch compared to other majors, like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), who has a 2.2x EV/Sales. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is the worst out of the group with a 5x EV/Sales.

EV/EBITDA is a more widely used valuation metric and again, Exxon Mobil is well above the peer average. At a 12.3x relative to an average 9.7x for the group, this stock is trading at a clear premium. Not even Chevron has this high of an EV/EBITDA. The valuation gap widens when we see that Exxon Mobil is trading at a 40x EV/EBIT. Relative to a peer average that's less than half that, at 18.6x, this is really not a positive sign. Thus, this begs the question, does XOM deserve the current premium it is trading at?

Before answering that, let's continue to go through the table. The diluted P/E of 34.3x shows a rather interesting story from multiple perspectives. Relative to the broader market, which currently has a P/E of 25.75 (Schiller at 29.84), Exxon Mobil is trading at a decent premium. This is also true relative to that of the peer group, which has an average P/E of 30.1x. Now, for this ratio, I'll say that investors should not be worried as a quick glance at core competitors like Chevron with a diluted P/E of 69.1x and BP (NYSE:BP) at 51x, Exxon Mobil seems hardly overvalued.

As for price to book, the peer average is 1.8x, with Exxon Mobil at 2x. This is only a slight elevation, so nothing really noteworthy. It is trading above that of direct competitors, like Chevron, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), but not by a definitive factor. If these multiples were sub-1x, we'd have an entirely different story, as there would be a clear disconnect in valuation that the market is pricing in, but that's not the case.

It's worth digging into Exxon Mobil's earnings over the last twelve months to find any anomalies. One, large "unusual expense" in Q4 2016 was a $3.3 billion impact on EBIT, which partially explains the elevated valuation. That same quarter, interest expense also nearly doubled from the quarter prior. So, take that ratio with a grain of salt when looking at it relative to peers.

The Stock Remains Low - But For How Long?

XOM is trading pretty close to its 52-week low and for a company as prolific as this, one of the top O&G companies in the world, it's tough to say that the stock may remain near this low level for the near-term. We have to remember that XOM is in a much better position than say pure play crude oil or natural gas E&Ps, as some of these names are down 50-60% on the year. Some offshore drillers are seeing even lower levels now than they did back in Q1 2016. Unfortunately, XOM now trails its primary moving averages and can't seem to sustain a trend above its 200 DMA, falling short in the last six months.

Source: StockCharts

Taking a look at a two-year chart and the current level of the stock is justified, albeit the trend down was early. Crude oil is now sitting at $42/barrel and while this stock doesn't have the strongest correlation to crude, it is generally helped or impaired by the direction of crude. It's interesting because back in Q1 2016, when crude oil was trading at $26/barrel, this stock was reaching below $70/share. The mid-$70 region might be a spot this stock finds itself if it breaks out of its current range in order to satisfy the lofty valuation, regardless of what crude oil does.

Source: StockCharts

I think that if you're looking at the stock right now, there's a few perspectives to consider. On a cost basis relative to the WTI, this stock is cheap for the long-term and can ride the long-term recovery in crude oil and a residual recovery in natural gas. However, valuation pressure, especially in a broader equity market that is at all-time highs, warrants further downside. So, it makes more sense now why XOM has been trading sideways in this range. Perhaps the short-term upside is limited, unless a large fundamental shift takes place. I am not so eager to buy into a high valuation, despite asset strength, when near equal peers are trading at a significantly lower valuation.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is deserving of a premium in its valuation given that it is a high quality, integrated O&G major with an expansive global footprint. Additionally, viewing the current relative valuation net of the anomaly unusual expense in Q4 2016 and Exxon Mobil beings to edge toward its peer group. Interestingly enough, the valuation of this company is still elevated and despite the stock trading in a slump, should commodities fall further, this name is justified in seeing more downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.