June Buys: The 16 Stocks Added To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

I made this month's IMF purchases on June 5th. Since there was little sign of any impending market correction, there wasn't much point in holding off buys until later in the month. As long as the market continues grinding higher, it's more important to focus on companies offering compelling value today rather than trying to time the market overall for entries.



For the month, we have 12 additions to existing holdings and 4 new positions. To summarize, June is REITs month; all the newly-establish positions are retail-oriented REITs, and I added to pre-existing positions in several other REITs as well. Here are the buys for the month:

The total invested is $1,100 this month, since I re-invested accumulated dividends within the portfolio into Hormel Foods (HRL), along with the standard $1,000/month new capital.

Moving into the purchases for the month, the main focus was on retail REITs. I discussed the case for CBL & Associates (CBL) in particular here, along with the general investor behavior that is causing the common stocks of these shopping REITs to trade so poorly while the same firms' preferred stocks and bonds trade near par. Long story short, scared money has flown out of shopping REIT stocks, giving us an opportunity to pick up yields out of line with what you'd expect given the action in the fixed income market.

I view a 50/50 combination of CBL and Washington Prime Group (WPG) as a good way to get exposure to the highest-yielding of the bunch. Pairing them diversifies the risk somewhat, while locking in 12%+ yields. CBL and WPG alone add $30/year to the IMF's income stream - a rather substantial addition, since the overall portfolio clocks in at $720/year now. The nice thing about a 13% yield is that even a tiny position carries a lot of water in terms of income production.

Moving to higher-quality shopping properties, I started positions in three other REITs. These include Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), which has been widely discussed here at Seeking Alpha. Next up is Kimco Realty (KIM), which trades well below where it should given its high-quality asset base and modest leverage. And also, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA); SA author Risk Hunter has some nice articles on the company.

Elsewhere within REITs, I added to my position in Public Storage (PSA). It has headed back to the $210 area, which is a bit surprising with interest rates moving lower lately. I'd like to see sub-$200 for PSA stock, but it's not a bad deal here, I'm content to nibble. For growth-orientated REITs, you could hardly do better.

I also added to my position in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT). I'm content with the value proposition at prices under $12, the recent drift under $11.50 makes it somewhat better yet.

Though they aren't REITs, next up are the Mexican airports, which in practice, operate similarly. These stocks were all heading for new 52-week highs until Morgan Stanley hit the sector with a highly inaccurate and misleading report, causing a sell-off. I used that sell-off as a chance to get one more purchase in on these three stocks before they run away from us on price. As it is Grupo Aeroporturio del Pacifico (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) are already the #1 and #6 biggest monetary gainers in the portfolio already. But there's no harm in adding to winners if they are still at a reasonable valuation. In fact, one of the cardinal sins in investing is not adding to growing positions whose fair value is quickly rising just because your cost basis would go up.

There were two more international additions this month. The first is beleaguered Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), which just can't seem to catch a break. Like fellow portfolio holding Novo Nordisk (NVO), I'm confident there is value here, and at some point the market will flip back to a more constructive outlook. I'm content to keep adding to TEVA, down 50% from its 52-week high, while the market goes through its worried phase.

I also added to my position in BT Group (BT). That company's forward prospects have improved nicely over the past few months, yet the stock continues to slide, with the yield moving out to 5% now. For investors tired of the same old telecom options in the US, BT is worth doing some research on here.

Next up is New York Community Bank (NYCB). The stock appears to be bottoming around $13, though the latest move in interest rates isn't helping matters. Regardless, perhaps NYCB's 5.3% yield is high enough to serve as support for the stock at this level? The whole banking sector (including this stock) could sell off if interest rates keep giving back their post-Trump gains. However, for NYCB in particular, we appear to be quite near a bottom.

In a month dominated by high-yield plays, Waddell & Reed (WDR) fits right in with its 10.8% dividend yield at the time of purchase. Nothing had changed with that stock since last month, so I was happy to buy more. Yes, the company's business model is facing more stress, but it's more than accounted for in the stock price. The stock has subsequently rallied almost 20% over the last two weeks, suggesting that the market's negative perception may finally give way to a more balanced view.

Finally, I added to DineEquity (DIN) as the share price continues to slump:





The company's earnings continue to be soft, last quarter didn't show the turnaround that bulls had been hoping for. But there's a new management team in place, and, it's important to remember, DineEquity is a franchiser model, there's less risk here to the corporate parent than if they operated their own stores.

Yes, a continuing sales slowdown is bad news, but the company isn't facing existential risk here, yet shares are off 60%+ from peak. The dividend may be cut - particularly if management decides to take the company in a different direction, but for now, it's a nice perk as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all the other stocks listed in the table as well.