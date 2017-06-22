A Simple Rain Sensor Tests The Faith Of The Believers

There were already many reasons to doubt that belief, but now a small rain sensor makes it more unbelievable still.

These prospects include the belief that Tesla is very well positioned for self-driving.

Stocks are priced on a company's future prospects. And nobody can actually know the future with full certainty. Nowhere is that more evident than in Tesla (TSLA), where:

The company currently burns a lot of cash and shows loss after loss, yet it trades for a higher valuation than established (and massively larger) automakers like Ford (F) or General Motors (GM).

There are factual reasons to believe other companies are ahead of Tesla when it comes to central future technologies like self-driving. Namely, results from actual testing, showing other companies to be ahead.

It’s against this backdrop that Tesla supporters (Teslarians) believe the future will necessarily be bright – or they wouldn’t be paying the Tesla admission price today.

When it comes to self-driving, this belief borders on faith. As I said, not only do other companies show testing results several orders of magnitude better than Tesla’s, but there is also other circumstantial evidence showing turmoil at Tesla’s Autopilot division.

For instance, with the news yesterday that lauded Chris Lattner is on his way out, Tesla will now be onto its 4th Autopilot chief in just 6 months. Those would be Sterling Anderson, Jinnah Hosein (interim), Chris Lattner and now Andrej Karpathy. For sure, it takes faith to believe that a division going through 4 chiefs in under 6 months, and trailing competitors on actual testing, will soon be the leader in self-driving.

For those who mustered the faith, though, there’s a new challenge. This challenge is brought by a small rain sensor. Let me give you some background:

Original HW1 (Hardware 1, used for Autopilot 1), which was based on Mobileye technology, used a dedicated rain sensor. This meant that AP1 cars had self-wipers.

HW2 (used for Autopilot 2), which was launched in October 2016 and is powered by Tesla’s own Tesla Vision, has no such dedicated rain sensor on the current Model S and X. Tesla promised self-wipers for these cars, too. This means that Tesla expected to be able to provide the self-wiping feature simply by using HW2 with its own software .

. Now, however, we learn that the Tesla Model 3, which will also use HW2, has a dedicated rain sensor.

Source: You You Xue reddit

Think about what that means for a couple of seconds. If Tesla was going to achieve the self-wipers on AP2 using software on top of HW2, why would it now add a rain sensor? The answer seems obvious:

Tesla is not going to have self-wipers, or at least decently-working self-wipers, on AP2 with HW2 alone.

What does that imply as well, I ask? It’s pretty simple, it implies that Tesla believers need an extra dose of faith to keep on believing that Tesla will lead in self-driving and that HW2 will be enough to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving.

Why is this so? Well, it’s so because to keep the faith, one now has to believe Tesla was not able to predict its own ability to achieve self-wiping with HW2 – a simple task – but would somehow be able to predict that it will be able to achieve self-driving (with HW2 or without it, mind you). This really stretches the faith.

As a side note, another Teslarian dream involves Tesla Mobility. In light of the fading faith on Tesla's self-driving abilities, some Teslarians have been saying that perhaps HW2 will achieve Level 4 autonomy, but not necessarily Level 5. This looks good, Level 4 still seems pretty nice. That is, until you think two seconds about it: Tesla Mobility would require the car to drive itself without anyone on board – and that requires Level 5. So the notion that HW2 might just be good enough for Level 4 is in direct contradiction with the Tesla Mobility hopes.

Conclusion

A simple rain sensor found on the Model 3 shows just how ludicrous the hopes for Tesla’s self-driving abilities are. On top of everything said before, Teslarians must now believe that Tesla is able to predict its HW2 suite is good enough for Level 4/5 autonomy, but wasn't able to predict that it would be good enough for self-wiping.

It just boggles the mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.