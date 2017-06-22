What Oracle's Latest Amazing Quarter Reveals

The beat came on the back of impressive Cloud revenue growth as well as a slowing decline in on-premise software, the company's biggest source of revenue.

Thesis

ORCL's (NYSE:ORCL) growth in cloud combined with a slowing decline in on premise software, the company's biggest segment, resulted in the company beating my earnings estimates by $300 million and Wall Street's earnings estimate by $400 million (I predicted an earnings beat). This quarter marks the end of ORCL's declining annual revenues. A double digit growth rate is within reach as soon as next year.

Introduction

In my previous article on ORCL, I predicted an earnings beat. But, even my assumptions turned out to be too conservative. Oracle reported a wonderful quarter and analyst have adjusted their price targets as a result. Rightfully so, I argue. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the industry shift to cloud. While investors rightfully focus on the terrific growth in cloud, I notice other favorable developments as I review the earnings rapport.

Slowing decline rates

A big reason for the excellent beat was that the decline in on-premise software slowed from 3% to 1%. This does not seem like much, but we must consider that this segment makes up 69% of total revenues. If the on-premise software segment had declined by 3%, it would have cost the company $170 million in revenue, bringing it much closer to my own revenue estimate.

So, while the growth in cloud is excellent and very admirable, we must acknowledge the favorable development in the much more boring on premise software segment. The segment can still make or break a quarter. If the company manages to stabilize this segment even further to a flat growth rate, it could retain approximately $900 million in annual revenue.

Cloud positioned to become biggest segment

The company has made tremendous progress in its cloud business. Cloud SaaS revenues are now $1 billion a quarter, up a whopping 76% from last year. PaaS and IaaS are growing at a slower but still impressive clip of 45%. One of the reasons for the slower growth is that the infrastructure isn't complete yet. I will get to that in a second. A big reason for the blowout quarter was the higher than expected revenue. The company's revenue came in $400 million higher than Wall Street Estimates and $300 million higher than my own estimates.

Double digit growth rates coming up

SaaS cloud revenues combined with their growth rate are now big enough to impact the overall revenue growth. SaaS cloud is now roughly 11% of total revenues while Cloud PaaS and IaaS are roughly 4% of revenue and growing at a clip of 40% to 50% per quarter. I believe that this quarter marks the end of ORCL's declining revenue trend. The assumptions used to very this claim are as follows:

SaaS grows at 74% in Fiscal Year 2018 i.e. Cloud growth remains the same and does not accelerate

Total on-premise software revenues, ORCL's biggest segment, declines by 2%.

Hardware revenues decline by 15%. This is actually an acceleration from the current decline rate of 12%.

Service revenues grows by roughly 3%

SaaS ends up being 15% of total revenues while IaaS and PaaS combine to be 5% of revenue, meaning that 20% of ORCL's revenues will be growing by more than 50% per year. If things go better than expected, we might even see double digit growth for the fiscal year of 2018. But, even without being overly optimistic, things are looking good.

If ORCL is able to maintain this pace, we could see a double digit annual growth rate by next year (fiscal year 2019). By 2020 (fiscal year 2021), ORCL's SaaS revenue will have surpassed its current biggest segment on-premise software.

In other words, ORCL's total revenue will start growing by double digits as soon as next year and will continue to accelerate after that.

More profits and cash

"Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, cash is king".

I do not know exactly to whom I can attribute that quote, but there is a lot of truth in there. That's why I'd like to focus some attention on ORCL's margin. Now that cloud is set to become the company's biggest segment, we must analyze whether this is harmful for profits or favorable. In other words, will the margins improve as a larger and larger part of the margin mix are cloud revenues? The answer is a resounding yes.

Currently, on-premise software margins and SaaS margins are roughly the same. ORCL plans to improve the SaaS margins by 15% from current levels. So, while SaaS and on-premise margins are roughly equal right now, SaaS margins will become more favorable. This will create higher profits and more cash flow. Also, as hardware revenues continue their decline, the segment will become a smaller and smaller part of the margin contribution. Also, Hardware margins are already worse than SaaS margins.

Conclusion

This quarter marks a turnaround for Oracle. The company has stopped the bleeding and is setting itself up for double digit growth. I expect annual revenues to grow by double digits as soon as next year. Given that this growth will be attributable to Cloud, this will also result in margin expansion and thus higher profits.

