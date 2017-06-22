Stay Close To Enterprise Products Amid The Oil-Driven Carnage

The energy infrastructure master limited partnerships aren't getting any love. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), the industry's benchmark fund, is offering a yield of 8.24%, but it isn't getting any support from many income investors. That's not surprising considering the tough oil price environment. But I believe that investors should consider the pessimism as an opportunity to buy Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

The last few weeks have been tough for MLPs who notched a fourth consecutive weekly loss when the markets closed on Friday, thanks in large part to the weakness in oil prices which have fallen for fourth straight weeks as well. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, the industry's benchmark fund, has tumbled almost 9% in the last four weeks while U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil has fallen 14% in the same period. The weakness in oil prices is driven partly by the surge in the U.S. production which has climbed to 9.33 million barrels per day for the week ended June 9 from 8.43 million barrels per day seen in mid-2016, as per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The agency believes that output could surge to all-time high levels of 10 million barrels per day by 2020.

The sentiment in the oil market is increasingly turning bearish. A number of analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, have slashed their oil price forecast and now expect crude to average in the low-$50s this year as opposed to their previous estimate of mid-$50s. JP Morgan has warned about the possibility of oil slipping further to average just $42 a barrel in 2018.

It seems that the oil market is sending a clear message that in addition to OPEC members and its allies, the U.S. shale drillers also need to play their part in eliminating the supply glut. This could, theoretically, put energy infrastructure MLPs in a difficult spot. If the U.S. shale drillers respond by slowing down drilling activity and cutting production, then the midstream MLPs could find it difficult to grow oil transportation volumes. On the other hand, if the shale drillers continue to target production growth, then that could drag oil prices which could hurt MLP stocks.

In these uncertain times, perhaps the best thing investors should do is play defense by betting only on the well-established and high-quality MLPs. And it doesn't get any better than Enterprise Products.

Enterprise Products, however, has indirect exposure to oil prices since it is a natural gas liquids-focused MLP and NGL usually closely follow oil prices. In fact, it is the only MLP which dominates the entire NGL value chain. It not only owns some of the largest NGL pipeline systems in the U.S., such as the 8,000-mile long Mid-America Pipeline System but also other assets ranging from gas gathering plants to ethane export facility. For the twelve months ending 1Q17, the MLP got 57% of its gross operating margin from the NGL business 17% from the crude oil pipeline business. This means that 74% of the company's earnings are liquids-linked.

That being said, it is also important to remember here that Enterprise Products delivered a decent performance in 2016, a year when oil prices averaged less than $45 a barrel and many midstream MLPs struggled to grow volumes, earnings and cash flows.

Last year, the company's transportation volumes dropped by just 4.6% to 8.3 million boe per day. The liquids marine terminal volumes actually increased by 8.7% to 1.32 million barrels per day. Its adjusted EBITDA was largely flat at $5.26 billion while distributable cash flows increased slightly to highest-ever levels of $4.1 billion. Consequently, even in a tough business environment, Enterprise Products turned out to be a rare MLP that was able to grow distributions by 5.2% to $1.61 per unit while maintaining a solid coverage ratio of 1.2x. The company's resilience can be attributed to the fact that it mainly runs a fee-based business which limits its exposure to volatility in oil prices. (In 1Q17, EPD further increased distributions to $1.66 on an annualized basis while coverage ratio also improved to 1.3x.)

Enterprise Products also has a strong balance sheet, debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 4.27x at the end of last quarter (1Q17), which is one of the lowest in the industry for an MLP that has no incentive distribution rights. The company also has ample liquidity of $4.1 billion. Enterprise Products Partner's ability to sustain volumes, earnings, cash flows and coverage ratio, in a weak oil price environment, coupled with its rock solid financial health, makes it one of the safest investments in the MLP space.

Moreover, Enterprise Products is also well positioned to grow volumes in the short term, which will fuel earnings and distributable cash flow growth. The MLP has invested $8.4 billion in a number of growth projects, $2.3 billion of which have already been placed into service (such as two natural gas plants in the Permian Basin and ethane export facility on the Gulf Coast) while others will come online by the end of 2019. Its Propane Dehydrogenation (NYSE:PDH) facility, which is a major petrochemical plant located in Mont Belvieu, Texas that can produce 750,000 tons of polymer-grade propylene each year, is scheduled to start up in the next quarter. Thanks to these projects, Enterprise Products has clear visibility into its volume, earnings and DCF growth, despite the weak oil price environment.

Enterprise Products is not a high-yielding MLP. In fact, the company's distribution yield of 6.4% is substantially lower than 7.4% yield on AMZ, the Alerian MLP Index. But Enterprise Products is as safe an investment as you can get in the energy infrastructure MLP space that is also well positioned to grow in the future.

