Major Banks Claim To Be Ready To Comply With The Complex OTC Margin Reform

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) will be the first to fall under the scope of the regulation in the USA and Japan starting on September 1 st 2017.

Following the global financial crisis in 2008, the Working Group on Margining Requirements was established during the meeting of the Group of 20 (G20). This initiative took place in order to secure OTC derivatives transactions. Notwithstanding the benevolent intentions, the reform, introduced in 2013, has numerous implications for the market players: for example, the daily exchange of variation margins (VM), the two-way initial margin ((NYSE:IM)), and the requirements of posting a highly liquid collateral. Even though trailblazers are getting ready to start a new era of OTC trading, there is still uncertainty that relates to areas such as the scope of products under the regulation, the counterparties' categorization, the intra-group and cross-border transactions, and the margin requirements. Also, due to variances in the regulation across jurisdictions, the depth of requirements varies greatly. For example, transactions between inter-affiliate counterparties are exempt from the scope of the regulation in EU and Japan, while the USA and Japan exclude all non-financial institutions.

All these existing discrepancies will raise the trade barriers and create difficulties for the counterparties that fall under the scope of the regulation. The dubious attitude toward the reform is understandable, as while it provides a better security for the counterparties, it will require enormous dollar amounts posted as collateral which will create the liquidity issues for all players involved.

According to the Bank of International Settlements' ((NASDAQ:BIS)) perspective, any outcome of the regulation will still have positive effect on the global GDP growth. In the paper "Macroeconomic impact assessment of OTC derivatives regulatory reform", prepared by Macroeconomic Assessment Group on Derivatives, three scenarios of the possible consequences are described. The analysis assures that macroeconomic benefits, such as the reduction in losses from financial crisis (calculated using the average cost of past financial crises), will exceed the cost of the reform, for example, in prices of financial services. In the base scenario, the positive outcome is supposed to deliver a 0.12% increase in the annual GDP, while in the most optimistic the effect can reach 0.13%. Even in the pessimistic scenario, BIS expects the global GDP to additionally grow at 0.07%.

On the other hand, according to Bloomberg's calculations, the necessary amounts posted in different forms of collateral may exceed 700 billion euros or equivalent. The consequences yet may go far beyond this number. Because of the introduced haircuts, posting collateral in any asset, except for the currency of the contract, will require putting aside an additional value. The haircuts were introduced to compensate for different degrees of liquidity of the assets. The standardized haircuts specific for each category of asset class are reflected in the table below.

(Source: Bank of International Settlements)

Still, not all companies or transactions are subject to the regulation. Mainly financial and systemically important nonfinancial entities are covered in this reform. The base of all national regulations is the document named "Margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives" introduced by the Basel committee on Banking supervision. However, all participating countries have specific notions for the covered entities and derivatives, as well as different threshold amount and compliance dates.

The sooner the date comes, the more ways of getting around the new rules are discussed. Before the regulation was finalized, the number of financial experts were wondering if the creation of the non-standard derivatives can be an option to mitigate the impact of the reform. Unfortunately, in the last version of the reform under EMIR, as well as under the Dodd Frank act, the rule that both counterparties of the transaction must conclude a bilateral agreement and provide the necessary amount of cash collateral, even if the derivative is not standard enough to be cleared, was added.

However, as it was mentioned before, the notion of the covered entities is not fully regulated and, therefore, this idea can represent at least a temporary solution to the problem. In general, the counterparties fall under the scope of the regulation only if they are classified as Financial Counterparties or in case if the amount of the traded OTC derivatives exceeds €3B (or an approximate equivalent in different regions). Special Purpose Vehicles, which may be created as the subsidiaries for hedging purposes, do not fall into this category at the present time. Therefore, SPVs represent a tool for hedging purposes that will allow circumventing the regulation at least before any changes take place.

The market will have the opportunity to see if major players consider using this tool for hedging purposes quite soon. While many countries continue to delay the imposition of the new rules in order not to incur a "major financial distress" (e.g. Singapore, Hong Kong etc.), the "X date" is rapidly approaching for Japan and the USA. Starting from the 1 st September 2017, those classified as "Phase-2" entities (or, in other words, the top currency traders) will be required to comply with the regulation rules. The major banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America, or rather their subsidiaries in the USA and Japan, will be the first to get affected by the regulation. While the major banks claim to be ready for allocating the resources in the way to comply with restricted margin requirements and provide meticulous checks of the counterparties, it is still hard to predict how the new regulation will affect financials and valuations of the global giants.