Exxon Mobil's Microalgae Breakthrough Is A Potential Game Changer

The lipid trigger has been an insurmountable hurdle to researchers despite the fact that the commercialization of microalgal fuels is unlikely to occur with it in place.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced this week that its research partnership with Synthetic Genomics on microalgal fuels has successfully overcome the so-called "lipid trigger." The partnership has largely been silent since it was formed in 2009 with a $600 million investment, raising questions about its viability at a time when surviving advanced biofuels companies such as Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS), Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO), and the company formerly known as Solazyme (now TerraVia (NASDAQ:TVIA)) are trading at tiny fractions of their IPO prices (see figure). While microalgal fuels are still years away from commercialization under the best-case scenario, Monday's news is still a potential game changer for Exxon Mobil.

The lipid trigger

As a member of the most obese generation in human history, I have had several friends over the years attempt to reduce their body fat content by embarking on starvation diets. Inevitably, they lost weight in the short term but, to their disappointment, generally did not shed fat as their bodies responded to the presence of a perceived famine by burning muscle, slowing their metabolisms, and building energy reserves in the form of...fat. This is an evolved response from an era in which periodic hunger was the norm (i.e., almost the entire human experience).

Microalgae do something similar, only as plants, they store energy in the form of oils rather than fats (both oils and fats are types of lipids). Unlike corn and woody biomass that yield carbohydrates as bioenergy feedstocks, microalgae resemble soybeans in that they yield oils that can be converted to biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester), renewable diesel (biobased hydrocarbons), or chemicals. Microalgae are capable of theoretically achieving much higher oil yields than soybeans per acre of land, however, making them an attractive bioenergy feedstock.

Unlike those other crops, however, but like humans, microalgae achieve the best lipid yields as a percentage of total mass when growing under very stressful environmental conditions. This creates a catch-22: when grown under optimal conditions, the microalgae achieve high mass yields but relatively little oil, yet when grown under stressful conditions, they achieve high proportional oil yields but little overall growth. The lipid trigger is the term for the stressful conditions that prompt the higher oil yields, ideally (but unsuccessfully, until now) while maintaining overall growth. The sacrifice of biomass growth has meant that the overall yield of microalgal oil per acre has not benefited under either growing environment, resulting in estimated microalgal fuel production costs of $10-20/gal. If the economics were unattractive at the beginning of the decade when crude sold for $100/bbl, they are especially bad now with the WTI price at $43/bbl. Worse, the lipid trigger has been seemingly insurmountable: during my decade in academia, I have personally known of several federal research projects into microalgal fuels that were cancelled after the researchers failed to achieve higher oil yields while maintaining overall microalgal growth.

Why microalgae matters

The short answer for why microalgae matters is that we can grow tremendous amounts of it without requiring valuable cropland. The least expensive plan for growing microalgae involves building what is essentially a raceway swimming pool on barren land in a sunny locale - not northwest Iowa with its $20,000/acre cropland, in other words. Microalgal agriculture does not carry the same concerns of "food versus fuel" and deforestation that other biofuels have been erroneously (but persistently) associated with as a result. One government report [pdf] found that 200,000 hectares of U.S. land could produce one quad of fuel; put another way, an area of microalgae the size of Maryland could satisfy America's entire diesel fuel demand.

U.S. energy security is not the concern that it once was, thanks to newly discovered domestic petroleum and natural gas reserves, of course, which brings us to the bigger picture regarding microalgae. The successful global ratification of the Paris Climate Accord last year has led to the calculation by environmental groups that the petroleum and gas majors could end up with trillions of dollars worth of "stranded" fossil reserves that will not be utilized if the world intends to keep the atmospheric CO2 concentration below the 450 ppm threshold that most climate scientists associate with the onset of catastrophic climate change. While I am skeptical that policy will actually lead to such a mass stranding (the Paris Climate Accord's targets don't come remotely close to achieving such a result), as one of the world's largest majors Exxon Mobil has been identified as being especially at risk under such a scenario.

That is where microalgal fuels come in. While the economics have not been attractive to date, microalgae's reduced land, fertilizer, and fossil input requirements mean that it can achieve reductions to life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of up to 100% (and even beyond) compared to diesel fuel even when lower oil yields are assumed, meaning that under certain conditions, it can be a "zero carbon" fuel. More importantly, lipids in general are a flexible feedstock capable of being converted into naphtha, jet fuel, plastics, and other non-gasoline refined products. This trait would be especially valuable in the event that extremely rapid electric vehicle adoption leads to the widespread displacement of gasoline in the future. The successful commercialization of microalgae production would provide Exxon Mobil with an important buffer against future technological and policy uncertainty rather than a straightforward cash cow.

Caveats

"Successful commercialization" is a very large assumption to the above statements. As already mentioned, investors in the advanced biofuels sector (with the exception of biodiesel) have largely been wiped out over the last several years. The price of soybeans, which in turn drives the price of vegetable oils, has hovered around a decade low on a nominal basis since late 2015 (see figure). Investors should also be cautious given that the partnership's approach resides firmly in the biotech arena - CRISPR-Cas9 was utilized to achieve the oil yield increase - with its inherent uncertainties and difficulties. Replication of the breakthrough is also a concern. While the partnership took the step of publishing its results in the widely cited journal Nature Biotechnology, the biotech sector has come under fire in recent years due to low successful replication rates. Finally, even if the breakthrough is confirmed, it simply means that the aforementioned economic hurdles now need to be confronted.

Nonetheless, Exxon Mobil's investors should be pleased with this week's announcement from the research partnership. Vast amounts of time and energy at some of the country's top research institutions have been spent unsuccessfully trying to overcome the lipid trigger over the last three decades, and the commercialization of microalgal fuels was never going to be likely so long as that hurdle remained. The fact that Exxon Mobil's management has stayed the course with the partnership even as energy prices have collapsed indicate that it is keeping a close eye on its operating environment in the 2020s and beyond. Microalgal fuels could potentially be a valuable buffer to future adverse operating conditions.

