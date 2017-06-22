Covestro Benefiting From A Cyclical Surge, But Trouble May Be Looming

Cyclical stocks are devilishly hard to model and Covestro may yet benefit from competitor difficulties in activating capacity, but assuming "it's different this time" could be risky for investors.

New oncoming capacity in polyurethanes threatens to push operating rates into the 70%s, leading to lower prices and meaningfully lower margins in the next few years.

Germany's Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) (1COV.DE) is a pretty interesting story to me. Nobody disputes that this is one of the largest manufacturers of key chemicals like polyurethanes, polycarbonates, and specialty inputs like isocyanates. Nor does anybody dispute the ongoing long-term growth potential in markets like autos, construction, appliances, and furniture, as polyurethane and polycarbonate products offer meaningful performance advantages (insulating ability, weight, etc.).

What is very much in dispute is how much longer the good times can last. Covestro has benefited significantly from higher spreads fueled by good market growth, relatively sluggish recent capacity growth, and outages across the industry. Now, though, a fair bit of new capacity is soon to go online and is threatening to push industry operating rates down to a point where pricing will weaken.

That Covestro will see a cyclical decline seems all but assured, but the timing, depth, and length of the downturn are far less certain. Although the shares look potentially undervalued on the basis of EV/EBITDA, I've seen enough cyclical swings to know that the virtues of Covestro will be forgotten by the market if/when that cyclical decline materializes. With that, I'd rather wait for a pullback below my DCF-based fair value (which does attempt to model some cyclicality) to build a position.

A Major Name, But Not Necessarily A Household Name

While I expect most readers will be familiar with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), I expect far fewer readers to be familiar with Covestro - the chemical company that used to make up the company's Material Science unit and that was spun out in 2015. The shares are certainly known to analysts and institutions, though, and particularly after the 150%-plus run they have enjoyed since going public. Bayer still owns around one-third of the shares, but has been selling down its position into this strong performance.

The lines between "bulk chemical" and "specialty chemical" companies can be blurry, but I would say that Covestro is mostly on the "bulk" side. Half of the company's revenue comes from polyurethanes and another quarter from polycarbonates - chemicals that are technically commodities, but aren't necessarily simple to produce. Covestro also generates close to 20% of its revenue from more specialized products like isocyanates that go into the coatings, adhesives, and sealant markets as performance-driving ingredients.

Covestro is one of the largest players in polyurethanes. The company is a top-two producer of methylene diphenyl diiscocyanate (or MDI), used to manufacture rigid foams used in insulation and engineered parts, and generates about 40% of its segment revenue from MDI. Covestro is also a top-two producer of toluene diiscocyanate (or TDI), which is used to produce more flexible foams like the kind used to fill seat cushions (in cars, furniture, et al), mattresses, and so on, and generates about 20% of its revenue here. Last and not least are polyether polyols where again Covestro is a top-two producer.

Covestro is likewise a leader in polycarbonate production, where it slightly more share and production capacity than #2 SABIC. The use of polycarbonate has evolved over the years (optical media like CDs and DVDs once accounted for a third of industry demand), but it is still used extensively in areas like autos (for applications like headlight lenses), electronics (laptops), industrial lighting (LED diffusion screens), and construction.

Last and not least is the Coatings, Adhesives, and Specialties business, where Covestro is a leader in products like aliphatic isocyanates, aromatic isocyanates, polyurethane dispersions, TPU films, and PC films used in a range of coatings, adhesives, and sealants - particularly in applications serving the auto, construction, and furniture markets. Until the recent peak performance in polyurethanes and polycarbonates, this was a stellar business for Covestro (and it's still not bad) with high margins, high returns on capital, low capital intensity, and strong market positions.

The Good Times Can't Last Forever… Most Likely

Manufacturing MDI and TDI isn't exactly simple, and it generally requires backwards integration into feedstocks like chlorine and propylene oxide. That helps limit new entrants, and it also creates some opportunities for self-directed innovation like Covestro's HDI/TDI gas phase process that reduces solvent, energy, and phosgene needs pretty meaningfully.

Even so, the pattern here should be familiar to investors who know about commodity chemical companies. When utilization rates move into the 80%'s, prices and margins start to move upward relatively quickly … ultimately triggering a wave of new capacity investment that then pushes down the utilization rates, prices, and margins. Of course, there are also end-market moves that matter too - autos/transport account for about 20% of Covestro's end-use and construction accounts for another 20% and those are both cyclical markets. As end-market demand waxes and wanes, then, it also influences capacity utilization.

Covestro has recently been benefiting from a very healthy set-up. Auto and construction demand have been quite healthy (as has furniture and electronics), but as much as 20% of global MDI production and 10% of global TDI production has been encumbered by outages (both controllable maintenance outages as well as unexpected problems). That in turn has led to surging prices for Covestro - realized polyurethane prices were up almost 26% in the first quarter and up 12% in the fourth quarter - as well as healthy volumes.

So too with polycarbonates, where the company has been logging strong demand for a little while now. With that, EBITDA margins have gone from around 9% and 10% in 2013 and 2014 to over 23% in the first quarter - well ahead of what I would expect to see on a normalized "mid-cycle" basis (around 13% to 15%).

But capacity is coming. This year should see a high single-digit addition to polyurethane capacity and double-digit growth in 2018 is certainly possible. While BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) has had issues bringing new capacity on-line, they'll figure it out eventually and Sadara has recently gone operational with its own new facilities. With this new capacity, and the global slowdown in auto production, utilization rates for polyurethane could fall from the 80%'s into the 70%'s, leading to significant price (and margin) declines relatively quickly.

The outlook for polycarbonate is less scary, as it looks like capacity additions over the next few years will be in the mid-single-digits. Even so, that's not a trivial amount of new capacity and a slowing auto sector (which accounts for close to a third of industry demand) could undermine utilization rates and pricing.

How bad things will become is an open question. These markets are oligopolies, with Covestro, Wanhua, BASF, and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) controlling around 80% of MDI capacity and Covestro, BASF, and Wanhua controlling about two-thirds of TDI capacity.

Polyether polyols are a little less concentrated, but not significantly so, and the top three players in polycarbonate (Covestro, SABIC, and Mitsubishi) control close to 70% of capacity. What that means to me is that capacity additions are likely to be relatively sane and measured - not enough to prevent cyclicality, but likely enough to avoid horrible cyclicality (provided the global economy doesn't go into the tank).

Can Covestro Stay Ahead Of The Curve?

I wouldn't say Covestro is a paragon of operating excellence, but the company has improved its operating and asset efficiency in recent years. With that, the departure of the CEO in 2018 is a bit of a concern, but the replacement (the current COO) is a company veteran and I believe the company is in good hands.

I do wonder what, if anything, the company may do in light of changing market conditions. Covestro is presently generating attractive cash flow and will likely continue to do even as the market adjusts downward, so the company's debt and pension situations will be well in hand relatively soon. That surplus cash could then go to back to shareholders (a higher dividend and/or special dividends) or it could go into M&A. Covestro hasn't been particularly acquisitive - the company sticks to its knitting and reinvests in its own operations (including recent expansions of its Chinese polycarbonate capacity to keep up with growth).

Consolidation isn't really a viable M&A option in its core businesses, but I could see the company augmenting its CAS business with some bolt-on acquisitions of specialty feedstock/ingredient businesses. With a Capital Markets Day scheduled for next week (June 29), we should all get a better sense of management's thinking relatively soon.

As far as the market dynamics go, though, there's not much Covestro can do. The company's core markets (MDI, TDI, polycarbonate) are growing and likely to continue growing around 3% to 5% most years. While there will always be some flux in the end-markets, I believe there are strong underlying trends. Auto makers will continue to look for lightweight materials, people will want comfortable places to sit, and efficient insulation will remain important across a spectrum of applications - from commercial office towers to residential homes to refrigerators and refrigerated cases.

That said, year-to-year fluctuations in auto production and construction activity will have an impact on the business, particularly when demand declines intersect with recent capacity additions (as may happen in 2H 2017/1H 2018 with new MDI/TDI capacity and slowing auto production).

I also don't see too much scope for fundamental margin/efficiency improvements. Covestro is already backwards-integrated into areas like chlorine (since there's really no merchant market...) and on the lower end of the industry cost curve, but that's a relatively flat curve.

The company does spend on R&D, though, and on both product and process development. Customized/niche products are more than 10% of the company's volume, and new products can drive outperformance, while new processes could further reduce production costs. I would note, though, that these chemicals tend to have relatively low value-to-weight ratios, so having adequate capacity near the customer is important (which means that capacity growth is never truly over).

The Opportunity

Modeling a company like Covestro is a nightmare; I don't say that as a play for sympathy but rather as an open and honest acknowledgment that whatever is modeled for the cyclical ups and downs, it will probably be wrong (too soon, too late, too deep, too shallow, etc.). I think Covestro's EBITDA will likely trough in 2018 or 2019, with FCF troughing the year after. At this point, I don't think the trough will be especially deep (around 10%), but surmounting that peak will likely take more than five years.

With that, I'm modeling long-term revenue growth of around 4% - in line with end-market growth, but also accounting for some pressure from additional incoming capacity over time. I expect FCF margins to average out in the "mid-high" single-digits (around 7% to 8%), with bad years testing the low single-digits and good years going into the low double-digits. Were Covestro to continue building up its specialty business (a higher return business), that could fundamentally shift the picture, but remember that that's a sub-20% business today.

There's no inarguably right way to value this stock. If I use a 6.5x multiple (lower than I use for Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), but Arkema is less commodity-like) on my 5-year average EBITDA (to account for the peak, trough, and recovery), I get a fair value about 12% above today's price. If I use my DCF model, wherein I do try to model out the cycles, I get a fair value about 10% below today's price.

The Bottom Line

I really do like Covestro as a business, but I don't like the fact that a lot of the bullish arguments seem to boil down to reiterations of "it's different this time." This is still a cyclical business and even if the next downturn isn't too bad, the Street has a way of throwing out the babies with the cyclical bathwater. Should these shares fall below my DCF-based fair value, though, I'd certainly take another look - there's nothing wrong with owning a cyclical company/stock, but buying into peak margins seems risky to me.

