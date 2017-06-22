Traders remain long, and with prices averaging below $3/MMBtu throughout the summer, power burn will see a boost.

This was 2 Bcf higher than our estimate of +59 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +61 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.770 Tcf. This compares to the +63 Bcf change last year and +82 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at 58 Bcf with a range of +50 Bcf to +67 Bcf. We expected 89 Bcf and were 1 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 2 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record at the start of April, we are currently 31 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.77 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 24 Bcf. Estimate for this week was within our range estimate.

After the gap lower on Monday, natural gas futures have stayed rangebound as a series of bearish weather forecasts were offset by near-term bullish fundamentals. Production was recently impacted by Tropical Storm Cindy, while demand has stayed resilient with power burn averaging above 30 Bcf/d this week.

Traders we talk to remain long and have rolled their long positions into further out months. The fundamental conclusion derived from our natural gas premium report today was that if summer month prices remain below $3/MMBtu, the probability of storage finishing below 3.7 Tcf by November increases as power burn increase will widen the structural deficit in the market. Natural gas prices are their own catalyst during the summer months, and this has resulted in a positive tailwind for fundamentals.

For a more detailed update on the latest natural gas fundamentals along with trader commentary, please sign up for HFI Research.

