Killer Curves

Current conditions have been different versus what we have seen in the past.

A nasty curve is being thrown at the U.S. economy. And where this pitch ends bodes ill for risk assets over time.

Going Down Swinging

In a troubling sign for the U.S. economy, the Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) yield curve continues to flatten at an accelerating rate. Why should the average stock market investor care? Because a flattening yield curve signals an economy that is transitioning into a slower growth phase. Eventually, a flattening yield curve can eventually become an inverted yield curve. And given that an inverted yield curve has correctly predicted seven out of the last seven recessions. This includes the past two recessions that were accompanied by major bear markets in stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Could we realistically see another major stock bear market if the yield curve eventually sunk into inverted territory? It is certainly possible, even if the accompanying economic recession is otherwise fairly mild. Consider the bursting of the technology bubble where the price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 Index reached a peak of 30 times earnings on a GAAP basis in 1999 Q4. Even though the recession that came with the bursting of the tech bubble only last 8 months, did not get started until a year after the tech bubble first burst in March 2001, was not officially recognized by the National Bureau of Economic Research until after the fact and only resulted in a -0.3% contraction in U.S. economic activity, the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by more than -50% and -80%, respectively.

Such is the perils of a stock market that rises on valuation expansion. Why am I highlighting this point today? Because stocks are currently trading at 25 times earnings on a GAAP basis today, which is their second highest valuation in history next to the tech bubble period. Moreover, stock prices have risen by more than +33% since the end of 2013 despite the fact that corporate earnings are no higher today than they were more than three years ago. But just as the tech bubble party raged on in the 1990s, so it goes today.

So the fact that the U.S. yield curve is hard charging toward flattening at a time when stocks are at all-time highs with rich valuations is a disquieting reality to say the least.

U.S. Yield Curve

So what is the current state of the U.S. yield curve. The following is a chart of the 2/10 spread.

Next is the 2/30 spread.

And we'll finish up with the 5/30 spread.

All of these charts show the following. Despite all of the hoopla about the sustained strengthening of the U.S. economy heading into 2017, the yield curve is telling the decidedly different story of an economy that is increasingly grinding to a halt.

Of course, the optimist could look at the charts above with a positive take. Indeed, the yield curve is flattening, which is a potentially bad sign for what lies ahead at some point down the road, but it is nowhere close to inverted at the present time. And as for stocks, they typically do not even peak until sometime after the yield curve has inverted and starts to shift in the other direction, which in the case of the technology bubble was something that played out over the course of roughly two years after first inverting before finally exploding in the stock market.

All of this is indeed true, which is one of the many reasons that it is important to maintain allocations to stocks at the present time. But several points also warrant mentioning in this same regard.

First, the pace of yield curve flattening can increasingly accelerate toward inversion rather quickly once it gets going in this direction. So while a solid positive margin may still exist today, the fact that this spread is deteriorating by the trading day suggests that it is worth monitoring for future developments.

Second, one fact is notably different today versus past episodes that should not be overlooked in terms of how things play out this time around. In the past when the yield curve inverted, absolute yields were at much higher levels and trending differently than they are today.

For example, when the yield curve inverted back in the late 1990s into early 2000, both long-term (top chart above) and short-term (bottom chart above) were rising with short-term yields rising at a greater rate. Moreover, the absolute level of yields for both were well north of 6% at their peak.

When the yield curve inverted back in the mid-2000s, both long-term and short-term yields were rising with short-term yields rising at a much more dramatic pace. And by the time the curve inverted, the absolute level of yields for both were at 5% or higher.

How does this compare to today? While short-term Treasury yields have been slowly rising, long-term Treasury yields have been falling. Just as notably, the absolute level of yields today are trending toward a potential curve inversion between 1% to 2% with falling long-term yields crossing with rising short-term yields.

Why would these two points possibly matter?

First, the fact that long-term U.S. Treasury yields are still falling despite the fact that U.S. central bank asset purchases ended nearly three years ago now suggests that the economy today is not robust the way it was during past economic peaks but instead is sickly and may be potentially more fragile as a result. If nothing else, it highlights the point that the Fed is raising interest rates today not because of the economy but despite the economy instead.

Second, the fact that absolute yields across the curve are so low highlights an ongoing operational dilemma for financial institutions. Put simply, banks make money by borrowing short and lending long. Research such as that put forth by the Federal Reserve Bank of Governors last year has shown that bank profitability is already constrained during low absolute interest rate environments. As a result, the operational environment has already been discouraging for banks thanks to low absolute rates. Thus, while recently rising short-term interest rates are providing a boost, the fact that yields are still low on an absolute basis at a time when the curve is quickly flattening may depress the lending activity that is so vital for the economy to continue moving ahead.

So while the yield curve is not yet inverted in the U.S. and stocks have historically shown the propensity to continue rising until well after inversion has taken place, investors should consider the risk that the sequencing may play out differently this time around given the difference in yield trends across the curve and lower absolute yields overall. Monitoring trends in corporate earnings may be particularly useful in assessing this risk in the months ahead.

Red Skies At Night

One additional risk factor is important to monitor from a yield curve perspective going forward. The United States is not the only country facing the prospects of an inverted yield curve. In fact, the world's second largest economy in China (NYSEARCA:GXC) has a yield curve that is already flat to inverted at the present time.

For example, the 2/10 Spread in China (NYSEARCA:FXI) is currently at -0.01%. A month ago, this same reading was at -0.02%. Put simply, the yield curve in China is inverted, and it has been so for several weeks now.

Why would this possibly matter to U.S. investors on the other side of the world? A few key reasons.

First, what is taking place in China (NYSEARCA:ASHR) today may be foreshadowing what lies ahead for the U.S. economy. The People's Bank of China has been tightening monetary policy just like the Fed in the U.S. for a while now. Perhaps more importantly, the PBOC has been actively engaged in shrinking its balance sheet for nearly two years now.

Second, if an inverted yield curve in China is signaling an economic slowdown for the world's second largest economy, it is likely to have measurable spillover effects across the emerging (NYSEARCA:EEM) and developed (NYSEARCA:EFA) world. This is due to the fact that China remains a major consumer of the exports, particularly raw materials, from many parts of the world. Their consumption of these items has certainly waned in recent years, but an economic slowdown in China would likely have compounding negative effects on many global economies that are currently navigating the risks associated with higher interest rates in the U.S.

Lastly and perhaps most significantly for risk assets in the U.S., part of the emphasis by the PBOC to tighten monetary policy in recent months has been an effort to reduce bank leverage levels and rein in the shadow banking system across the country. This includes the wealth management products ((WMPs)) that have spiraled by taking in trillions of dollars over the last couple of years. Policy tightening to combat forces of excess leverage and speculation always comes with the risk of a policy accident along the way. And given that many of these Chinese financial market segments contain assets that are either directly or indirectly tied to the U.S. markets, such an accident can result in quick spillover effects on U.S. stocks and bonds.

Hanging Curve Or Killer Curve

To date, U.S. stocks have been unscathed by the unfolding effects of a slowing economy at a time of rising interest rates as implied by the flattening yield curve. While history suggests that investors have time before any such negative effects start to seep into their stock portfolios, the clock is clearly ticking at this stage. And given that we are already seeing new pitches for the first time in the post crisis period, stock investors should at least consider the possibility that the market could go down swinging thanks to a nasty economic curve flying across the plate before it's all said and done.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.