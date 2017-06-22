Southern Company: 'Clean Coal' Might Burn Only Natural Gas, But Not A Ship Sinker

Yesterday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission issued a statement that they would like to see the economics of running Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) innovative Kemper Coal Gasification plant on good, old, common, everyday natural gas. Bloomberg reported:

After years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, Mississippi regulators on Wednesday called on Southern to work up a deal that would have the Kemper plant fueled only by gas. The state Public Service Commission said in a statement that it's looking for a solution that eliminates the risk to ratepayers 'for unproven technology,' which involved converting coal into gas that could then be used to generate electricity -- all while capturing emissions.

The project, pictured above, is years behind schedule and billions over budget, but this is not new information. The project broke ground in 2010 with a budget of $2.3 billion and a completion date of 2014, but costs have escalated to a current $7.5 billion and the project is not yet in service. What is new is the implication and concept state regulators "may" not offer final approval for operating costs above those associated with cheaper natural gas. "May" is the operative word in that setting.

In a press release, the PSC has announced it will be requesting a detailed proposal from SO on total abandonment of the TRIG technology used to turn dirty, but cheap and local, lignite into a gas which is then burned as a fuel source for electricity generation. If successful, the technology for turning a sooty, environmentally nasty but plentiful resource into electricity could be a step forward in power generation. However, to date, SO has only been able to intermittently operate both gasifiers and generate power as designed.

The goal of the upcoming July 8 PSC order appears to be an attempt to create an atmosphere to achieve a final ruling on the regulatory disposition of the Kemper facility. However, this is just an order by the PSC to include in the discussions the economic outcome of maintaining Kemper as a natural gas fueled facility. No actual financial decisions have been made as the plant is still not online as designed.

Last February, SO acknowledged its economic justification for Kemper in 2010 was predicated on both higher gas prices and $40 million in operating costs. Current estimates put operating costs closer to $200 million. As reported in an article in Power Magazine, SO's CEO Thomas Fanning has stated costing justifications have changed over the past several years.

When we had this plant (Kemper) certificated, we all thought that gas prices were going to be double digits and there was some spread that were way higher than where we are now. The big change is really related to gas prices. Obviously, operating costs did go up since 2015 about $40 million a year, but it'll just be part of the input that goes into the evaluation of recovery. The other thing that that analysis still ignores is, 'What's the value of the plant as a gas hedge?' So there is absolute value there.

In a statement issued by Mississippi Power on June 5 on its request to include previous costs into a permanent rate base with no increase to ratepayer's bills, the company offered this recap:

The component of the Kemper project currently being recovered in rates includes a portion of the project's combined cycle generating plant, which has been supplying approximately one-third of the electricity used by Mississippi Power customers since August 2014. The plant has primarily been using natural gas as fuel, but has also been using syngas from the project's gasifiers during testing and operation at periods throughout the year. The Kemper project has achieved periods of integrated operation of both gasifiers and combustion turbines and has been producing sulfuric acid and ammonia as well as capturing and transferring CO2. The project has operated a total of approximately 200 days using lignite.

At issue potentially is the capital cost of the expensive carbon capture technology, the lignite mining operations, and the gasification plant if the facility is converted to exclusively natural gas.

Of bigger concern is the potential change in attitude from the Mississippi PSC. When approved in 2010, only one commissioner voted against the project. After an election in 2015 with two new, anti-Kemper commissioners elected, all three members have voiced extreme concerns over ratepayer costs, the final outcome of Kemper and the financial impact on SO is very much in the air. An important investment thesis for Southern Company is its historic supportive relationship with Mississippi and Georgia regulators. However, with the announcement of the Mississippi PSC's desire to review the economic premise of "clean coal" and a pending large re-costing of the Georgia Power Vogtle construction project, investors may be watching the support slowly eroding due to these large and technology's advanced power generating projects.

I think within the big picture of an investment in SO common stock, the final outcome of Kemper will be viewed with a bit of relief as even a bad outcome for the company allows all to turn the page, lick corporate wounds, swallow one time charges, and move on. I stand by the analysis from my June 13 article, "Southern Company: Looking For Income? It's Here, But Not Without Risk."

Neither Kemper nor Vogtle are ship-sinkers.

