What I Missed At The Paris Air Show

At the 2017 Paris Air Show Boeing (BA) announced orders and commitments valued at $75B for 571 aircraft. That probably is significantly more than many analysts, including me, had previously expected.

Beforehand, I had some expectations for the Paris Air Show 2017. Some expectations did indeed materialize, while some did not. In this article, I want to have a look at where Boeing met my expectations and where it totally did not.

Aircraft launches

One of the launches that indeed did occur was the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 with over 350 orders and commitments. It gives Boeing the possibility to benefit from an increased focus on 190-seat aircraft in 2-class configuration, after it allowed Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to take all of those orders home for years with the Airbus A321 and Airbus A321neo.

I tipped various Chinese customers, United Airlines (UAL), Alaska Airlines (ALK) and Lion Air as potential customers for the aircraft.

That call was a pretty accurate one:

Chinese customers ordered or converted for a total of 63 737 MAX 10 jets; 73 jets if a leasing firm from the Tibet Autonomous Region is added as well.

Lion Air signed up for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets.

United Airlines converted 100 of its existing MAX orders to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

So, 223 out of the 350+ jets that have been committed to came from customers that I marked as potential customers for Boeing’s newest jet of which the company claims that it will be 5% more efficient than the Airbus A321neo.

For the Boeing 797 or NMA, I did not expect a launch. However, during a presentation Boeing showed the timeline would look like for the all-new jet and a launch decision could be made very soon.

Orders

Whereas my calls on the launch and orders that would go with it where pretty accurate, my calls on orders were not. Beforehand I expected that Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) to finalize a $13.8B order for 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft and 19 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. This order, however, was not firmed this air show. I don’t think that is an indication of any contingency. Not signing the deal at the Paris Air Show might have to do with the timing, where Singapore Airlines could take another stage this year to finalize the order.

SaudiGulf also did not express any order intention for 16 Boeing 777 aircraft, while Indian Vistara was said to be preparing an order by the end of this quarter for 50 Boeing 777X jets. I think the SaudiGulf talks proposal that Boeing made to SaudiGulf, in hindsight, were too fresh to be finalized. If we need to believe the CAPA report, then an order will be announced in a few days. However, I already expressed my concerns about the Boeing 777X not fitting the timeline plus the high probability that the Boeing 777X is far too big for the Indian carrier.

Malaysia Airlines did commit to the Boeing 737 MAX 10, but it did not order any wide body replacements.

As expected Emirates and Qantas did not announce any orders for wide body aircraft.

So, actually none of the leads has materialized during the air show. There could be several reasons for not announcing any of the orders. Some could be still in the works, while other leads might not be as firm as they see,

Another explanation could be that Boeing wanted this air show to be about the MAX 10 only. A big wide body order would easily put the Boeing 737 MAX 10 momentum and media coverage in its shadow, which is something that Boeing did not want. They needed the MAX 10 come in strong and in order to do so Boeing needed the stage to be almost solely reserved to the MAX 10.

So this is most probably about timing and building momentum. The orders or leads that did not come to fruition have more than 1 common denominator: The leads are not only for widebody jets, they are also all from carriers in Asia.

Recently there has been a lot of talking about cooling demand for wide body jets in some parts of the world, which would include the Middle East, but I think that Boeing is already collecting orders for this year’s Dubai Airshow.

Conclusion

When it came to product launches for Boeing, the Paris Air Show met my expectations were as expected the Boeing 737 MAX 10 was successfully launched with customers that I marked as suitable customers. Also for the Boeing 797 or NMA, Boeing did meet expectations giving a timeline for the aircraft. This shows how serious Boeing is to launch an NMA and is quite a bit different from the way Airbus presented the A380plus, where they state they will launch if there is interest.

While there has been some regional hesitance to commit to wide body jets. I, however, am not too worried about cooling demand or leads and expect that Asian carriers that have orders in the works are going to present themselves at the Dubai Airshow. It is likely that Boeing has pushed for this, since they wanted this show to be about the MAX 10. This year’s Paris Air Show had not the wide body bang that I was hoping for, but there was wide body order inflow and it is likely that we will see more of it on the Dubai Airshow in November of this year.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.