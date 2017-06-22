Drug Discovery: Following Up

Here’s a question that I’m not sure if there’s a general answer to: if you’re putting together a drug discovery portfolio, what percentage of the projects should be new ones, and how many should be some form of follow-up? I say that there may not be a general answer because every place I’ve worked has had a different attitude towards those things, and that seems to be the case from looking around the rest of the industry as well.

Let’s stick with internal follow-ups for now. When a new project is heading for the clinic, there’s still always something that can be improved. An old definition of novel is “a substantial length of narrative fiction that has something wrong with it”, and that’ll serve for the definition of a drug: “a medicinal substance that has problems”. Even if you’re not quite sure what the problems are, you’ll find some as it goes through trials or after it hits the market – they’re there. The history of the industry suggests that the race is not always to the swift, either; often it’s a later entry to a given market that does the best. Admittedly, sometimes these later entries come close enough on the original that there wasn’t so much time to learn from it (that’s why some criticism of “me-too” drugs is off base, because the drugs were actually close to simultaneous, by development standards). But other times, the deficiencies of the first generation really are made up by later compounds (which is why some of the other criticisms of “me-too” drugs are off base).

If your organization is the one to come up with that first drug, you presumably know as much or more about this therapeutic area and mode of treatment as anyone else, so why not be the second entry yourself? That’s where the differences come in. Smaller companies probably just don’t have the resources to do this – they’re spending everything they have to get the first drug through. Some larger companies have shown persistence in following up in a given area, while others, it seems, never quite get around to it. What’s for sure, though, is that when some later compound does sweep in and dominate a therapeutic area, there will always be people back at the company that was first to market thinking “That should have been us. If we’d stuck with it, we had better stuff”.

Part of the problem is the wind-down of discovery resources as a program goes to the clinic. The chemistry and biology staffing is past its peak by that point, since there are always other projects coming up that need resourcing. The original project team has surely generated some other (potentially) promising chemical series along the way, but depending on how things went, these will probably not have been followed up on to nearly the extent of the lead series. Sometimes the remaining chemists will be doing “patent protection”, exemplifying analogs just to shore up the IP. Many organizations pay lip service to the idea of using one of these as a back-up series, but in practice, it’s hard to commit resources to that, when there are other things to do with the people, and when you don’t even know yet what you might be trying to fix (since the first compound hasn’t gone very far into the clinic).

And in general, the longer things go on, the more reasons there are not to keep at the follow-up compound. As mentioned, other new projects will be asking for people, and a longer time also allows for changes in business focus, management, market analysis and other things to shift priorities around as well. I’ve seen a number of programs over the years where the “backup” programs just never quite got around to materializing. Sometimes companies make a decision to go back to an area, true, but by then (likely as not) several members of the original team aren’t even at the company any more, and a fair amount of time gets spent just trying to remember/reconstruct what happened the first time around. (You’d be surprised how hard that can get – after a few years, there are always questions about “How come we never pursued that series?” or “You know, now that I think about it, we never got around to making such-and-such...”)

And even as different organizations have different philosophies (stated or acted on) about the idea of follow-ups, the variations in compounds and therapeutic areas would be enough to shift things around even by themselves. Some markets or patient populations are heterogeneous enough to warrant new entries much more than others, just as some markets turn out to be larger or smaller than expected. Drugs themselves under- or over-perform once they’re launched, too. All of these tend to make the whole follow-up field a pretty ad hoc business. There may not be any way around that...

Disclosure: None.