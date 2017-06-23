General Electric: It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Really Bad

The stock remains in a well-defined downtrend. What’s more, the downward spiral is showing no signs of relenting. The stock is down 3% for the week.

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares recently popped 4% on the news of Jeff Immelt's abrupt exit. Nonetheless the stock has now given back all that gain and then some.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

If those that bought on the news would have been following us, they would have known that Immelt's announcement of his departure would not be the seminal moment. Market participants may have bought on an immediate feeling of elation by seemingly avoiding the disaster of having Immelt at the helm any longer, yet, are now coming to the realization that General Electric has a long hard row to hoe ahead of itself. Not to mention the company first has to dig itself out of the cash flow hole. I say it's going to get worse before it gets better. Please excuse the play on words in the title. The reasoning for that is the current abysmal situation with oil and gas. I see this as the #1 headwind for the company going forward.

Oil & gas business risk

General Electric is merging its oil & gas business with Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI), creating an oil & gas services behemoth that rivals the likes of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB). Many have suggested that this is a slam dunk win-win for all parties. I am not so sure. General Electric may have bitten off more than it can chew at this point. Furthermore, oil prices will need to cooperate with the company's high hopes for the deal to work, and oil is currently not cooperating with the price of oil trading at seven-month lows.

Source: cnbc.com

Oil is down for a variety of reasons at present. The primary reason is I see the supply/demand situation not improving. According to CNBC.com, oil production across OPEC rose by about 336,100 barrels per day to 32.1 million bpd in May. The gains were led by big increases from Libya, Nigeria and Iraq. On top of this, U.S. production is up significantly as well while demand has remained static.

The deal only works if oil prices stay above $45 and rise to $60 in the next few years. As everyone knows, not even the best oil & gas analysts can predict where the price of oil is heading. Nonetheless, these assumptions seem overly optimistic to me based on current dynamics. Finally, General Electric's deal with Baker Hughes has many unknowns. Many times the perceived synergies and cost savings management is counting on do not materialize. This adds an additional level of uncertainty to the equation. The next issue is the endless game of whack-a-mole is set to continue.

Endless game of whack-a-mole will continue

Every time General Electric seems to be on the verge of breaking out, one of the remaining business segments seems to come under duress. The latest business segment to come under fire is the oil and gas segment. The decision by Immelt to "shove all-in" on oil and gas just as it peaked led to his ultimate demise. Yet, is his defense, no one could have predicted the drastic drop in oil prices. Nevertheless, Immelt is the captain of General Electric's ship and atoned for his transgression. The fact of the matter is I see no chance of General Electric breaking up. This would put the dividend at risk and that can't happen.

Geopolitical & macroeconomic risks

Geopolitical risk remains at all-time highs in my mind with the recent major issues in Syria, North Korea, and emergent proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Regarding macroeconomic risks, the global recovery is still on life support and continues require constant nurturing from central bankers. Furthermore, the Fed seems set to continue raising rates even in the face of waning inflation indicators. If they get it wrong, the green shoots we see now may turn brown in short order.

The market is sitting at all-time highs

The market is currently sitting at all-time highs just as we enter the summer doldrums. This is an extremely precarious position to be in. You could even say the market is priced for perfection right now. Any hiccup in macroeconomic indicators or an exogenous geopolitical event could bring the markets tumbling down in an instant. It may be time to tread lightly.

Conclusion

The downside risks are not going away anytime soon. I do not believe now is the time to start a new position in General Electric. I believe substantial headline risk lies ahead. At the very least, I expect the new management team to reset margin expansion and profitability targets much lower when the new CEO John Flannery completes his review later this year. This will inevitably delay dividend increases and share price appreciation. Here is the good news. You have to buy low to sell high and it looks like you will most likely get your chance here in short order.

General Electric is making all the right moves to continue as a going concern for years to come. This is very appealing to me. Furthermore, we are getting paid a 3.46% dividend yield to boot. So I am not selling but looking to add on a pullback to the $25 level. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

Your Input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric is a buy or sell at the present moment? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.