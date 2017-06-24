PRO Weekly Digest: Adapting To Constantly Evolving Markets With Volte-Face Investments

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Volte-Face Investments is an investment manager and long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), bearish thesis on Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and bearish thesis on Ignite Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:IRG). We emailed with Volte-Face Investments about why not all no-frills retailers are the same, why turnarounds are so difficult in the restaurant space and what investors miss when analyzing oil inventory numbers.

Seeking Alpha: You worked for a major Wall Street firm for over a decade - can you talk about what has - and hasn’t - changed for the buy/sell side? Are there any "consensus" views on current/future industry trends you disagree with?

Volte-Face Investments: Well, certainly the underpinnings of the market, the cycles of greed and fear, all of the "basics" are surely still there. I think the biggest change in the sell side since I left UBS in 2008 is actually things like this website. Increasingly, meaningful single stock sell side research is concentrated in only a smaller and narrower set of stocks (think the FANG). There's less and less interest in many stocks as individual entities and more and more interest in them as ETF components and sectors. I frequently encounter this in my diving into the small and mid cap sector that there is more interest when I speak with other large investors in them as "Well, what ETF do I buy for that exposure" (That's a question I am asked all the time) and less frequently "what stock".

I think the consensus that human brokers are increasingly an endangered species is probably true. The more I see people using the E*Trades, the Interactive Brokers and then products like WealthFront...the less I think the actual amount of spread needed to support the whole human infrastructure of the large public brokerage houses is possible. I think the trend away from old style personal service is accelerating and only the very wealthiest investors will have that in the future.

SA: Can you discuss your investment-decision making process during your time running a L/S equity fund and how it’s evolved?

VFI: I have always been involved with a very high risk, high return style of investment. Much higher than would be normal for a "standard" fund type or conventional investment style. This came from my own personal style and interests (indeed I grew up in a stock picker's house. This is what we talked about at dinner when I was in my teens). I have come to notice since I really started trading/investing exclusively to support myself (call it 10 years now) that the market's motions have become more violent, faster, and more exaggerated than any time I can remember. Even in smaller caps, 10 or 15 years ago a portfolio of smaller stocks would have a higher beta than the large caps for sure, but now, I don't think a day goes by where one of my stocks (I usually only have 20 or less in my speculative portfolios) doesn't move 5%. Many days, even without news, I see moves like that in 3 or 4 or even half of the stocks.

Therefore I have come to wait much longer for entry points. I typically won't really even look at a stock until it's moved down at least 25%, and 50% is now much more common a drop that I ever remember it being. In the longer haul, I find this actually gives me a better long range return, but the stomach-churning moves (which have never been a pleasant part of the value investment game) are now so intense I can see why a lot of people get out of this completely.

Further, I have learned to make way for the computer traders. These algo based systems use their (I think blatantly against the rules) advantages to push stocks around now in ways that defy human explanation. This is not surprising since we've never had a market where such a large percentage of trades are performed by non-human players trading on time frames (minutes, seconds, fractions of seconds) that simply escape the ability of humans to deal with. I think this is one of the reasons that fundamentally based moves now are so incredibly violent, as these algos hop on board and accelerate the stocks motion. I think they are one of the reasons one has to have such large buffers percentage-wise when buying a smaller value situation.

SA: You’ve done a lot of work analyzing the weekly oil inventory numbers - can you walk us through what many investors are missing here?

VFI: The short version, I think that a lot of floating storage (there have been a lot of tankers sitting around the world), as well as other spots on land storage which are little-watched (think the Caribbean, etc.) have come to the US. Since the US is the most watched storage area in the world by far...these barrels are having an outsized impact and helping to convince the traders in the energy space that oil is in better supply than it really is, because by using the US as a shorthand for the world, they are missing the global drawdowns in inventories that are starting.

Does this mean as US inventories start drawing down (which I think they will be doing over the second half) that oil is all hunky dory and it's going right to $60 WTI? Well, not that easy, but the bottom I believe has been set here, and there are a lot of these inventory details that are simply serving to cloud the outcome for the early part of this year. Not the least of which is that the Oil Price Enemies Club (OPEC for short) really overplayed their hand doing precisely what I said above, sending their own storage into the US system while cutting production early on in 2017. That move was a cut too clever and blew up in their face recently. I think the OPEC core nations like Saudi Arabia now have learned their (harsh) lesson with the recent oil smackdown in May and early June and that will not be repeated.

SA: You made a compelling case for the Clayton Williams Energy (NASDAQ:CWEI) debt - can you discuss 1) how that trade has played out 2) in general under what circumstances investing in the debt may be better than equity 3) where these situations are typically found (e.g. what industries, market caps)?

VFI: Well, the trade played out as the best bond trade I have ever had with a return over 100%, and I "screwed up" and sold them at less than par! The reason it worked so well was basically precisely what I said in the article, which was I wasn't sure what the equity was worth but there was no way the properties were worth so little (once oil bounced off the hysterical lows in the 20s which were unsustainable) that the bonds wouldn't be covered by the asset value. But CWEI was such an oddball little company I don't think a lot of people really looked it over.

My experience is that the debt can be a great way to play these smaller, less known companies because there simply isn't much of a market for either the stock or debt...but of the two the smaller retail investors and funds willing to look at a market cap of 500 million dollars are generally not interested in playing the debt markets and the bigger debt-focused funds and investors simply won't bother with a debt market where a 10 million dollar trade will move the bonds 300 basis points.

I have been finding a lot of debt I like in the energy market in general of late that fits this distressed small cap debt "model". That's not really surprising since energy in general has been crushed for the past few years, is funded with all sorts of debt structures since a lot of the time it goes into negative FCF, and it's been abandoned by the market at large. I don't see that changing for a few years, but that's just my opinion.

SA: You made a great call on Tuesday Morning - do you see any similar situations today with retailers, especially given the industry headwinds? What does Costco (NASDAQ:COST) - another no-frills retailer - get right that so many others such as TUES (a no-frills retailer) get wrong?

VFI: TUES was an easy call once you were on the ground and comparing that dump to real higher quality retailers. Not only was its selection and inventories awful but also the stores were undermanned and hard to shop in; meanwhile, it was priced for rocket ship growth like the hottest cult concept. In general, there are some retailers like it today, but there's one big difference. Even decent retailers with great stories have trouble getting the insane 40x P/E TUES had at one point. The market has turned very dour on retail, and frankly, if anything, I have been scanning the mall REITs and retailers for crash values, not shorts.

COST is probably overvalued right now, but it's also one of the only absolute superstar Internet Survivor type retailers out there. I wouldn't want to buy it here or short it. What COST got so right was it built the toughest moat of all in retail which is extremely high-quality service and product quality at great prices. COST sells its products on pallets and forces the customers to buy in quantities that are nearly impossible for another store to replicate. There are copycat warehouse clubs, but I don't think they have the combination of high-quality internal brands (I would buy a Kirkland COST store brand product without a second thought) and good in-store service.

SA: Probably your best call was a contrarian and bearish thesis on Ignite Restaurant Group - doing an autopsy on that trade, what lessons can be learned and applied going forward?

VFI: What can you learn from IRG...how about never lever up your company to buy the worst of a group (Macaroni Grill was a terrible Italian dining restaurant). Turnarounds are really hard to pull off in the restaurant space and they are doubly hard when you're capital constrained. There was nothing special about the Macaroni Grill...it was a very average, uninspiring place. The most amazing part of the IRG story is the internally generated idea of the Brick House Tavern was fantastic and a terrific experience. If IRG had NOT bought the Macaroni Grill to build a bigger empire and instead had just focused that money on the brick house? The company would be soaring and doing very, very well. Standing back from it, it was a sad thing for the company, but what can you do...

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

VFI: I think frac sand companies like HCLP and SLCA are badly mispriced. I think the market really doesn't understand (or more like the algos don't have the patience and the humans are scared of the volatility) just how much the demand for frac sand is increasing and how much of an advantage the entrenched players with all the investments in place (rail line contracts, rail hub space, logistics solutions, mines already fully permitted and operating, water rights, traffic congestion issues for new players etc.) really have. I have at the current prices material investments in the space. I think they will be very strong into the second half as the market leaders like HCLP get all their mines reactivated and online fully (this takes time in the real world) and start demonstrating ramping cash flows into the 2Q, 3Q and 4Q reports. I think the internet age market is simply too impatient in the end to actually buy these and wait, and instead will react more in real time to the reports.

*** Thanks to Volte-Face Investments for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here. PRO idea playing out Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) is down ~45% since Disciplined Investing shared their short-term bearish outlook last month due to rental/used car price weakness and a possible ratings downgrade. In an update comment after earnings, Disciplined Investing noted the magnitude of the miss was larger than they expected, pricing declined despite an easy comp last year and a ratings downgrade seems inevitable given the extremely high leverage. Call from the archive - EPM Although Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) is down ~5% since Michael Fitzsimmons shared his bullish thesis in April 2017, this relative strength compared to oil (which is down ~20% during the same time period) may actually be a bullish sign. In update comments, Fitzsimmons noted that EPM benefits somewhat from lower oil prices (as this reduces the cost of CO2), EPM is still profitable even at a much lower oil price and the natural gas extraction plant will boost production and make up for lower revenue from the drop in oil. With the price target offering ~35% upside, this may be one of the best plays to benefit if/when oil prices recover from the recent bear market. Noteworthy PRO articles In addition to the two Top Ideas we published this week, we wanted to highlight a few of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week: SA Editor Marc Pentacoff: CVC Research spots an asymmetric long idea with 30% near-term upside in Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) as filing of the Q2'17 10-Q represents a hard catalyst, which will disclose the magnitude of the SanDisk/WDC license settlement and confirmation of the receipt of $15M of current A/R from Toshiba. Downside is limited as PCO trades near net cash value. SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Industry expert J Mintzmyer presents his highest conviction long idea ever on Teekay (NYSE:TK) - the onslaught of bearish sentiment creates an asymmetric opportunity for 100%+ upside over the next year; TK is arguably in better overall shape today than it was during mid-2015 when shares traded near $50. New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch Caribe Capital shared a bearish thesis on Sevcon (NASDAQ:SEV) - and provides a lot of color in the comments. SEV trades on the promise of large future contracts that are unlikely to ever be realized while its controls are suitable for low volume and prototyping applications, not full-scale automotive production. Revenues for the controls segment have been down for the last six quarters and gross margins are down dramatically (and won’t come back up). The Bassi acquisition has masked how weak the core business has been, but losses are mounting and debt covenants threaten. Notable Sohn Investment Idea contest entries Liberty Sirius XM (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by Nadeem Kilani: Published on June 18, 2017. SIRI is an attractive monopoly in the satellite radio industry with strong organic unit growth, significant operating leverage, and low capital intensity. Mispricing exists because the Street overplayed fears of competition from music streaming and unjustly wrote off the business’ long growth runway. The market has also overlooked significant option value in the monetization of valuable spectrum assets and a continuation of aggressive share buybacks by an incentivized management. There is an opportunity to invest via LSXMK, a pure tracking stock that trades at a discount to NAV, which is unjustifiable and will collapse due to a number of visible catalysts. Idea screen of the week Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at ways to play the recent inclusion of Chinese equities in MSCI indices. With the recent announcement that China A shares will be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index expected to drive increased fund flows (and general investor attention) to Chinese equities, there are sure to be opportunities to capture alpha in this largely beta-driven story. I ran a screen of Long/Short PRO articles with China as the country tag. Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of June 22 close): TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by Liang Zhao, CFA: Published on May 31, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, and author's price target offers ~30% upside. TAL has a strong moat, benefits from strong secular tailwinds and is run by a highly motivated founder/CEO who owns ~40% of shares. Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) by EnerTuition: Published on April 16, 2017, up ~5% since publication, and author's price target offers ~60% downside. About the PRO Weekly Digest PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click follow at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. You can view all past PRO Weekly Digests here. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

