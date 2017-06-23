Citigroup Is Destined To Double

In the following piece we lay out the bull case for the stock.

On top of all this, the bank just passed the quantitative portion of the Fed's stress test and has several positive catalysts on the horizon.

With the stock trading at just 50% of its historical tangible book value, a double is squarely on the table.

I'm bullish on Citigroup (NYSE: C) due to President Trump's bank friendly policies of deregulation and tax reform, a rising rate environment, the bank's legal issues coming to an end, and the opportunity for an increased return of capital to shareholders.

Citigroup has shown numerous areas of improvement on a fundamental basis. The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this time. There's a substantial margin of safety built into the stock at present as well. In the following sections we make our case.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

2017 CCAR quantitative results out

Citigroup passed the quantitative CCAR review announced today. I posit Citigroup is one of the best position banks in regards to the stress tests based on the tremendous improvements to the balance sheet and solid current fundamentals. These factors coupled with President Trump's promise to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief for the money center banks leads me to believe Citigroup will be allowed to return much more capital to shareholders in the coming years. This should be a major catalyst for the stock as an entirely new cohort of dividend growth investors enters the fray. Furthermore, we have now officially entered a rising rate environment.

Rising rate environment

The Fed has made its hawkish stance clear after raising rates once again in June. This bodes very well for the banks. The current quandary for investors is not whether to place a big bank bet, but rather on which big bank to bet. I say that bank is Citigroup due to the Net Interest Margin (NIM) catalyst. Citigroup has notable NIM upside. A 100 basis point rise in rates equates to $2.1 billion in additional revenue. Furthermore, President Trump's pro-growth policies should provide a tailwind for Citigroup as well.

Bullish bank policies

President Trump's highly favorable bank policies include regulatory reform, corporate tax cuts and an infrastructure stimulus package. Regulatory reform should free the bank from Dodd Frank regulations that have crippled the bank's ability to return capital to shareholders. What's more, Citigroup pays an extremely high amount of taxes. Global money center banks pay the highest tax rates of nearly all corporations. A corporate tax cut would be highly beneficial to Citigroup. Finally, if Trump's $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package gets approved this could provide a significant boost to loan levels. Citigroup could benefit from the financing of any new infrastructure projects the president approves. Moreover, Citigroup's is still trading at a steep discount to historical and relative valuations.

Shares on sale

Citigroup continues to trade at a steep on a historical and relative basis. The bank currently trades for slightly less than one times tangible book value.

Source: scottrade.com

On top of trading at a steep discount to the industry and its peers at present, the stock traditionally trades for closer to two times tangible book value.

Citigroup's upside catalysts under appreciated

I submit Citigroup's prospects for profits are vastly under appreciated. Citigroup's higher-risk profile is cited as the culprit. Naysayers point to Citigroup's risky businesses in Mexico and Asia. Asia has been an area of weakness. However, higher risk often equates to higher reward. I say the good far outweighs the bad. Furthermore, the stock appears massively undervalued based on current fundamentals.

Fundamentals look solid

Citigroup is trading for a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a forward P/E ratio of 10.89.

Top five bank fundamental comparison

Source: finviz.com

Further, the bank's forward PEG ratio is the lowest among the big money center banks with only bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) PEG ratio of 1.22 being lower. On top of this, the quality and consistency of Citigroup's earnings has vastly improved.

The Bottom Line

I see Citigroup as having the most meat left on the bone of the big banks. President Trump's plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, provide regulatory relief, and cut corporate taxes should underpin Citigroup's bottom line. What's more, I believe another catalyst for the stock will be dividend growth as regulations are eased and the banks are allowed to return more capital to shareholders. I say the bank is a buy and has the potential to double from current the current level over the next few years. Nevertheless, I suggest layering into any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

