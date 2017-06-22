Crude Oil Price Drop Should Be A Temporary Dip

The price of WTI crude oil has opened higher, even though it is trading at new seven-month lows. In order to reduce global inventories, on May 25, 2017, OPEC and non-OPEC members extended supply cuts through the first quarter of 2018. Regardless of electrical vehicle roll outs and the shale boom in the United States, global consumption of petroleum and other liquids for 2018 are expected to reach triple digits, up to 100.08 million barrels per day.

Source: Tradingview

For comparison, world consumption in 2015 was 95.40 million barrels per day and 96.92 for 2016. According to the U.S. energy information administration, for 2017, world consumption is at 98.46 million barrels per day. We thus see a constant increase of petroleum consumption, year over year. As the chart below indicates, the gap between world liquid fuel supply and demand is projected to be very narrow, which means that oil prices should hold where they are now or rebound somewhat.

According to Reuters, oil prices have declined sharply, owing to rising production from the United States and Nigeria and Libya, the latter two being OPEC members exempt from cutting output. Iran says that OPEC may decide on oil output cut once again.

'We are in discussions with OPEC members to prepare ourselves for a new decision,' Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said after a cabinet meeting, according to the website for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

With oil trading at below $45 a barrel, a test is in store for shale drillers. I expect shale production may decrease as a result of decreases in oil prices. The cost of production for shale oil is usually higher than the cost of crude oil production.

On the other hand, when oil prices were low (below $40 a barrel), there were more companies that filed for bankruptcy, as compared to when oil prices were above $50 a barrel. I expect a production cut alongside lower oil prices (financially distressed companies will have difficulties operating).

Conclusion

Oilfield service companies such as Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) have touched 52-week lows once again. But once oil prices rebound, I expect that the stocks of these companies will rise sharply. On March 24, 2017, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Weatherford announced an agreement to create OneStimSM, a joint venture to deliver completions products and services for the development of unconventional resource plays in the United States and Canada land markets. During President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, Saudi Aramco signed deals with 11 U.S. companies valued at $50 billion -- Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Nabors Industries, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Halliburton (HLB), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV).

A quick pullback in oil prices may appear to be a cause for alarm, but I wouldn't worry about it because fundamentals -- constant increases in consumption -- remain the same. Therefore, this should be a temporary dip; I expect oil prices will bounce back to $50.

Author note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.