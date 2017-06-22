Toyota Camry Now At 53 MPG: What Tesla Model 3?

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is the world's largest automaker measured at least two ways. Most importantly for our purposes, the market cap is the largest at $174 billion. That puts it nearly four times as large as either Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM).

It's tied with Volkswagen for number of vehicles sold, but Toyota does so to a greater degree in factories that are 100% owned, as opposed to Chinese 50/50 joint ventures. On a "fully owned and operated" basis, it's clearer that Toyota is the largest automaker.

Not only does Toyota sell approximately 10 million cars per year, but it also recently passed another 10 million number: Hybrids cumulatively sold ( here). In terms of "green cars" sold, no other automaker comes close to this number. Toyota's hybrids such as the Prius has had a greater impact on reducing gasoline consumption than any other automaker, by far.

In the U.S. alone, Toyota has the best-selling sedan thus far in 2017 (Camry), and the market's third-best-selling one is the Corolla. It's also got the market's third best-selling SUV, the RAV4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may get all the attention, but when Toyota electrifies its cars - even partially, as with a hybrid - its societal impact is larger and broader.

Toyota stock is also trading around 14% from its 52-week high. That's hardly a disaster, but we need to look around the corner to see what Toyota has coming up next. Consider that Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment in its Kentucky factory that will enable it to produce an all-new record fuel-efficient Toyota Camry with fuel economy up to 53 MPG: here.

What's the significance for Toyota stock here? It's all about out-selling other fuel-efficient cars. Let's start by making a comparison.

Buying a fuel-efficient sedan can come with several compromises. Here are the three main alternatives currently available to the consumer in all or almost all 50 U.S. states:

All-electric

This has several drawbacks, including initial purchase price, potentially high cost of electricity (nationwide average is $0.13 per kWh but some people pay over $0.40), high depreciation, sensitivity to temperatures, high vehicle weight, long recharging times and limited infrastructure.

Plug-in hybrid

This has somewhat different drawbacks, but chief among them are weight, space and cost.

Diesel

Some people are bothered by the less-than-universal availability of fuel, having to refill exhaust fuel, and of course the diesel engine costs a little more to buy up front.

The simple alternative: a Gasoline-electric hybrid.

If you are looking to get 50 MPG or even more in a reasonably spacious and practical car with no special government subsidies, there is one other way to achieve your goal, however: A gasoline-electric hybrid car.

Toyota Prius has dominated this market for over a dozen years, basically since the inception of the mainstream hybrid market. This started taking off in a major way in 2004-2005.

In the last five years, however, hybrid sales in the U.S. are down. Toyota Prius sales are down approximately half in five years. So far in 2017, U.S. sales of the Toyota Prius are down 18% and are tracking to hit barely 100,000 units for the full year.

Most of this U.S. Prius decline happened before two more attractive competitors finally showed up in the first half of 2017: Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq. These two Kia and Hyundai models could make things even harder for the Prius as 2017 rolls along, and for that matter well into 2018 and beyond. Together, the two Kia and Hyundai models are now tracking for approximately 50,000 annual U.S. sales, or approximately half of the Toyota Prius.

One would have thought that the introduction of the all-new Prius, which arrived in U.S. dealerships in January 2016, would have created a natural bump in sales. It did not. Prius sales in the U.S. were down 26% in 2016, compared to 2015. That's a catastrophic result for an all-new model.

What explains it? We can go on and on forever about low gasoline prices, but I think there are other factors at play. Specifically, these three:

Exterior styling: Most people find the new Prius controversial, and not in a good way. Interior styling: There are questionable interior styling elements, ranging from bathroom-white materials on steering wheel and center console - and a black-shiny reflective finish for the infotainment screen and the area around it. No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Many competitors are now starting to offer this, and many consumers are beginning to view these features as "must-have."

Still, the hybrid consumer has generally preferred a purpose-built hatchback such as the Prius to a sedan such as the Camry. Conventional wisdom has it that it's because the Prius styling is distinctive and the Camry hybrid (or almost any other hybrid sedan) isn't distinguished because it looks similar to the regular non-hybrid version.

I don't think that's true all.

We may disagree with it, but most people think the Prius is outright ugly. I'm one of the few, perhaps, who disagree at least in part. For me, the new Prius has become an acquired taste, and I'm at peace with it now.

But forget even the styling. There's an even bigger reason people prefer purpose-built hybrids instead of sedan conversions.

This bigger reason is the luggage space. If you are buying a hybrid - especially a sedan - you really don't want to have an intrusion into your luggage space. In a sedan, as opposed to a hatchback, you have limited cargo flexibility as it is.

Here comes the solution: The 2018 Toyota Camry hybrid.

The 2018 Toyota Camry hybrid solves the two major problems that kept people from buying a Camry hybrid before -- especially compared to a Prius. It will be arriving in U.S. dealerships starting later this summer: here.

First, the Camry now looks a lot better than it did before the 2018 model year. Sure, it's lower, wider and longer - but most importantly it simply looks fresher and more sophisticated. It looks more like a Nissan Maxima - which sells at a premium - than a Nissan Altima, just to draw the closest analogy.

Second, for this all-new Camry, the hybrid version does not yield a reduction in luggage capacity. This is the important reduction in the hybrid-buying hurdle for the Camry. No longer does a buyer need to compromise the luggage compartment in order to benefit from the improved fuel economy.

About that fuel economy: Yes, it's 53 MPG

The base version of the Camry hybrid is now rated at 51 MPG city, 53 MPG highway. The higher trim levels are rated at 44 MPG city, 47 MPG highway. Why the difference? The base version gets a lithium battery, which among other things is lighter.

In admittedly favorable landscapes and temperatures, I drove three versions of the Camry hybrid and was able to achieve the high end of these estimated fuel economy ratings. I got 47 MPG for the higher trim levels and 53 MPG for the more economical base model - while not trying to drive gently.

That puts the new Camry hybrid within 10% from what I estimate a Prius would have yielded under these conditions. That's approximately $1 per week difference in fuel cost.

53 MPG is particularly impressive given that the new Camry is a larger and more powerful car. Like the new Prius, it's got superior handling and steering, but the Camry simply "drives larger" - which in this context is mostly a positive thing.

The interior also looks a lot better than the Prius. It's a far less weird and ugly experience.

However, the 2018 Camry hybrid still lags behind companies such as Kia and Hyundai when it comes to the interior layout. From a functionality standpoint, the Camry - as with all Toyotas and Lexuses right now - lacks Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Auto and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CarPlay. That's the single biggest drawback with the 2018 Camry.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now standard on many (soon most) cars in the market, and they're not available at any price on a Toyota. This must be Toyota's highest priority to fix or it may soon lose market share.

The interior also has some shiny trim pieces that reflect light into the driver's eyes. Mind you, there are bigger offenders than this - Chevrolet Malibu comes to mind, but there are many others - but Toyota is not the best either. Again, look at Kia and Hyundai for good examples. FCA (NYSE:FCAU) also is pretty good in this regard.

Before you ask, I also drove the non-hybrid four-cylinder version of the 2018 Camry. It's rated at 29 MPG city and 41 MPG highway. In favorable climate and on favorable roads, without trying to drive gently, I had no problem hitting 41 MPG which is truly outstanding in its own right.

The 2018 Toyota Camry hybrid starts at $28,685, or up $1,010 from the 2017 model. The Prius starts at $24,360. Previously, there was good reason to stick with the Prius as it a more flexible cargo space. Now, this reason is essentially gone. With the Camry hybrid now yielding up to 53 MPG and with an improved exterior design, I see many people going with the Camry hybrid instead of the Prius as well as other hybrid sedans.

Driving a Camry on $1.50 a day on fuel.

The average U.S. gasoline price is $2.32 as of this week: here.

With the average driver at 1,000 miles per month and the Camry hybrid averaging over 50 MPG, let's call that 20 gallons per month consumed. Multiply by $2.32 and you have $46 per month in fuel consumption.

$46 per month? That's $1.50 per day. What kind of inconvenience are you willing to suffer in order to reduce this $1.50 per day in fuel cost? Long recharging times? Trying to find an electric car charger? Installing a charger ("EVSE" - electric vehicle supply equipment) at home? Dealing with lower range in extreme temperatures? Higher depreciation? Anything?

Most normal people answer this question simply: No!

Yes, Toyota stock is down 14% from its 52-week high. But perhaps the all-new 2018 Toyota Camry with up to 53 MPG fuel economy can help turn Toyota's prospects around.

When you can buy a relatively large, reliable and conventional sedan and get over 50 MPG without changing your lifestyle one bit, paying only $1.50 per day in gasoline, why bother with a Tesla Model 3? This will be an interesting year ahead.