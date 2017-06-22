Seadrill Partners: Update On Restructuring Chances

I've been getting questions regarding Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) restructuring chances, so I decided that it's high time to update my readers on this issue. Here's a quick reminder of what's going on, taken directly from Seadrill Partners' Q1 2017 press release:

The Company deferred its first quarter 2017 distribution decision until an agreement is reached with its lending banks to insulate itself from potential events of default by Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) should Seadrill Limited require the use of in court processes, such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, to implement its restructuring. Discussions with our lending banks are well advanced and we are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to the implementation of the broader Seadrill Limited restructuring. Assuming we reach an agreement, a determination will be made regarding the distribution to our Members. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level once an agreement is reached with our lending banks.

The stock market has been unable to come to a definite conclusion regarding Seadrill Partners' fate, and the stock traded around the $3 level for the longest time since April.

As Seadrill Partners has stated multiple times in its reports, Seadrill's restructuring impacts Seadrill Partners. That's because both Seadrill Partners and Seadrill are obligors under three of Seadrill Partners' secured credit facilities, relating to the West Vela, West Polaris, T-15 and T-16. Seadrill partners proposed the following to its lenders:

Removal of Seadrill as a guarantor under each of the three facilities and separation of the facilities such that each facility is secured only by Seadrill Partners' assets without recourse to Seadrill or its assets. Extending the maturity of each of the three facilities by 2.5 years.

In order for Seadrill Partners' units to have upside from current levels, the company must successfully insulate itself from the Seadrill restructuring. Also, this insulation should preferably come at no cost to current Seadrill Partners' unitholders. Meanwhile, the fundamental environment has just become worse with another dip in oil prices. Under those circumstances, any lender will try to find ways to protect the value of their investments in the company. In my view, it is increasingly unlikely that Seadrill Partners will be able to insulate itself from the Seadrill restructuring and extend the maturity of each of the three facilities by 2.5 years at no cost for current unitholders.

In my opinion, the easiest target for lenders is the distribution. If you are a lender, it is hard to justify the outflow of cash to public unitholders in the current market environment. One might argue that distribution elimination will put additional pressure on unit prices and hurt lenders as the company won't be able to raise cash via equity if needed. However, assuming Seadrill Partners lenders don't plan to become Seadrill Partners unitholders in the foreseeable future, they will focus on getting their cash back rather than worrying about the price of units -- which is already low.

I would also not rule out the possibility that Seadrill Partners will ultimately become a part of Seadrill restructuring despite the initial announcement about the absence of such plans. While interests of separate lenders differ, lenders as a group will win on average if Seadrill Partners and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are consolidated back into Seadrill. The control over all assets together with the elimination of excessive overhead (two management teams) look lucrative for lenders. The industry situation dictates the need for consolidation, and this scenario is still a possibility if the lenders are able to put enough pressure on the Seadrill Group.

Now let's get to the main question: whether Seadrill Partners' unit price takes into account risks. In my view, the answer is no. Seadrill Partners remains risky at $3. I'm not even talking here about the worst-case scenario when Seadrill Partners is consolidated back into Seadrill. In my view, any deal that insulates Seadrill Partners from Seadrill restructuring should come at a cost for common unitholders because there is no reason for creditors not to demand concessions from the company.

