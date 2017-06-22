Is Tesla Expansion Into China Coming At Wrong Time?

Reflects the new energy world that is now upon us.

Even though the Chinese government wants its people to embrace its goal of moving increasingly toward the adoption of electric vehicles as their transportation of choice, consumers in the country aren't cooperating with that vision, as they are choosing to acquire SUVs in increasing numbers, with the outlook being they'll probably be buying as many as 150 million by 2025.

As I mentioned in a recent article, the reason for gravitating toward SUVs and away from sedans in general is primarily because of the 700 daily deaths as a result of driving accidents, and secondarily, on the EV side of the issue, from the usual lack of charging stations available to power up; that and the time it takes to charge remain factors on slow embracing of electric vehicles in China, even though it is the global leader in that segment of the auto market, albeit working for a tiny baseline.

With this big move toward SUVs, it generates the question of whether or not Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) decision to manufacture vehicles in China is a good one on a timely basis, and if it could backfire under the current U.S. administration if it decides to bring some of those vehicles back to America to sell them.

The agreement

The preliminary agreement with Shanghai, reported by Bloomberg, would initially be to allow Tesla to better compete with Chinese domestic companies by removing the tariff on imported vehicles. Approximately 15 percent of Tesla's sales are now in China.

With the company focusing on less expensive vehicles with the Model 3, which will allow it to scale out sales, it would be timely to have a less expensive offering for the Chinese market. Production on the Model 3 starts in July.

Per the agreement, Tesla would be allowed to build facilities in the Lingang development zone in Shanghai. Current rules state Tesla will have to enter into a joint venture with a Chinese company to move ahead with the manufacturing deal.

Changing Chinese preferences

As mentioned earlier, the Chinese taste for sedans is starting to shrink and gravitate toward SUVs as the vehicle of choice. While the official Chinese government position is to grow the EV market, the Chinese consumer has different ideas in mind.

For Tesla, this probably couldn't come at a worse time, as far as riding a wave of popularity of sedans in the country, which has been in place for some time. Now it'll have to deal with a reduction in demand at a time it's getting more aggressive in China.

This isn't expected to be a short diversion from sedans either. Demand for SUVs are expected to surge through at least 2025.

While Tesla may not get the potential it could have had if Chinese tastes remained primarily in sedans, the size of the Chinese market still suggests a lot of growth potential there.

How to view energy demand over the next decade

This brings us to the idea of what the real future of energy is in relationship to transportation. My view is over the next decade, and probably at least two decades, the rising tide of energy demand will raise all ships.

Why that's the case is emerging markets are increasing disposable income, and that means they have more money to spend, and one of the priorities is to have dependable transportation.

Some markets will be able to afford the more expensive electric vehicles, while other markets will choose other options, like the Chinese are with SUVs; although for different reasons than affordability.

So even though China is going to experience enormous growth with SUVs, it doesn't mean the market for EVs is going to shrink. It means the potential for EVs in the market is going to slow down. Even so, the Chinese market will still remain the leading market for EV sales for some time into the future.

For now, no matter what energy is used in Chinese vehicles, all of them are going to grow for many years.

Conclusion

Tesla and others that compete in the Chinese market have to face the reality of changing consumer demand. But even with Chinese tastes for larger, safer vehicles being the key market driver, there still remains a strong market and growing market for electric vehicles, and that should be a strong catalyst for Tesla in the years ahead.

We're in a period of transition that's going to take a lot longer than most people think before it transitions to a predominant electric vehicle market. This is especially true in markets where disposable income is rising, but still has to rise significantly before electric vehicles could be considered a viable option.

Even in the U.S. infrastructure, by which I mean charging stations, are still a challenge in a lot of areas. So when considering emerging markets, that's obviously going to be a key factor in the pace of growth in the years ahead.

Tesla has to make the move it is making in China in order to be competitive. It wouldn't be able to compete with the 25 percent tariff to start with in the domestic market, when also adding on other costs associated with manufacturing and shipping from the U.S.

The electric vehicle giant isn't going to rise the crest that had been in China in the recent past, but it still has a lot of wind at its back to ride a smaller but substantial wave.

