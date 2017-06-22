How Long Before The Oil Spill Spills Over?

More specifically, I noted that high yield energy is decoupling meaningfully from high yield as an asset class.

On Wednesday, I suggested that anyone invested in high yield should be watching oil carefully for signs that the rout could get worse.

This is one of those times when it's difficult to sort of abstract myself from the echo chamber.

I've talked a bit about this phenomenon before. When you know people in the mainstream financial news media and when you also speak regularly with analysts, it becomes impossible to decipher who's parroting who.

Let's say, for instance, I chat with a reporter on a Wednesday morning about HY energy spreads diverging from HY spreads more generally in response to the crude rout and then, a couple of hours later, I exchange a few e-mails with an energy analyst about the same thing.

Fast forward 24 hours and I've written a piece for this platform about HY energy, the analyst has written a note about the same thing, the reporter has written a story about it, the outlet that reporter works for has written another two stories using different visuals to make the same point, and I've done two posts over at HR on top of the piece I posted here.

In that scenario (which is precisely what's happened from yesterday through today), who's really quoting who? It's impossible to know.

So I can't really say something like, "confirming what I said here less than 24 hours ago," because it's very possible that I inspired the very posts I'm citing as confirmation and even if I didn't, there's still a circularity there that's kind of silly.

In order to avoid that circular reasoning (which is, in a way, the worst kind of confirmation bias, because not only are you seeking out confirmatory evidence, but you are in fact involved in its creation), I'll avoid citing passages which reflect my contention that HY spreads will ultimately blow out commensurate with HY energy and instead focus on a few more visuals and some objective commentary that fleshes out what's going on.

Ok, you'll recall from the post linked above that HY energy has begun to decouple from HY as an asset class (NYSEARCA:HYG). The reason that's happening is because crude has careened into a bear market with WTI hitting 10-month lows and Brent falling below $45 for the first time since November.

On Wednesday, I showed you the following chart which depicts the spread on HY energy blowing out relative to the HY space as a whole:

The first thing I wanted to do is give you some context for that because it's important to note that historically, HY energy actually trades inside of HY. But that all changed when the Saudis killed the petrodollar in 2014:

Right, so again, HY energy only started trading wide of HY as a whole on a consistent basis when oil prices plunged in late 2014.

Earlier this year, the OPEC deal had the market so confident in the outlook for crude (NYSEARCA:USO), that Citi ran a survey asking clients to weigh in on whether HY energy and HY would revert to their historical relationship. Here's the screengrab:

(Citi)

And here are the results (released in early February):

(Citi)

Clearly, a lot of people thought they understood oil when they in fact did not, because as you can see from the first two charts, 62% of respondents to Citi's survey were dead wrong.

And they're getting more wrong by the day. Here's yields, just to drive the point home:

This is a good time to remind you about what I said earlier this year with regard to how much money people were throwing at US operators as investors got bullish on crude. This is from a post dated February 9:

I mean, come on folks. Are people really this gullible?

The answer, as it turns out, was "yes," people really were that gullible. Consider this, for instance, from Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz:

Executives of risky U.S. oil companies should feel proud. They sold billions of dollars of junk-rated debt earlier this year, locking in historically low borrowing costs and pushing out their maturities. And they did so at the expense of debt investors, who now find themselves getting burned yet again, less than two years after one of the biggest selloffs ever in oil-related risky debt. Consider EP Energy Corp., for example. The oil and gas producer sold $1 billion of bonds in February at 100 cents on the dollar, just as oil prices peaked for the year.

Any guess on where that debt is trading now? Here's a hint:

(Bloomberg)

Yeah. That's a $300 million loss in four months.

How about equity? Well I'm glad you asked, because who can forget the first US IPO of 2017? It was not a tech company, but in fact Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC), a Houston-based provider that raised $508.4 million on January 20.

"The public equity markets are looking to invest in pure-play completion companies with a footprint and a growth story," Keane's CEO James Stewart told Bloomberg in a phone interview after the IPO.

To put it nicely, that hasn't gone so well for investors:

The point (and I think you probably get it by now), is that things aren't looking good here, and you're seeing that dour outlook reflected in HY energy.

Coming full circle, I'm not going to quote people who I've spoken to as "evidence" that I'm correct to suggest that this will ultimately spill over into HY as a whole and thereby dent your HY ETFs.

I'll leave that for you to discern. But I think you'll agree that everything noted above is information worth having.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.