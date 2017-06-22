Twitter: The Turning Revenue Trend

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) remains a very perplexing investment as user growth is offset by revenue concerns. The market wanted to dump shares at a market valuation of $12.5 billion last week while paying double this value for the recent IPO of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) that has mounting user growth problems.

The social media network continues to expand premium video content all while the stock languishes even after the stock bump this week. Are investors missing an obvious turn in revenues that makes Twitter a buy?

Back in May, Twitter provided an expanded list of live premium content including two 24/7 networks that in my opinion provided a big catalyst for the company and the stock. The company has since added other live premium video shows including the recent coverage of the elections in the U.K. via the BBC and the first TV show "Claws" actually viewable to West Coast people prior to the ability to watch live on TNT.

The company has yet to provide a lot of details regarding the advertising split on these content deals, yet the expanded video deals show the value that content providers place on the social network. The analyst community though hasn't caught onto the benefit of these deals.

The average analyst rating sits at a 3.3 which is sliding towards a Sell rating. The average price target is down at $14.76 where the market cap is closer to $10 billion. All of the most recent analyst moves were to downgrade the stock.

Despite all of these premium live video deals, analyst revenue estimates for 2018 are still declining. The numbers are still set to grow over 2017 levels, but expectations are in constant decline mode.

TWTR Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

A big part in a stock rebound is the revenue and/or earnings trend. As long as estimates are headed down so will the stock which makes the news of the week possibly a tipping point.

First, Cleveland Research came out with news that advertisers are providing constructive feedback regarding the current live video strategy at Twitter. Second, the company came out with a tipping mechanism for Periscope called "Super Hearts."

While neither revenue opportunity has a quantified revenue benefit in the short term, both offer tailwinds to the negative trend. This leads to questions as to why are 2018 estimates still headed down. For Q1, Twitter showed 9 million MAU sequential growth and 14% DAU growth over last year. Typically, this user growth in one year would lead to a corresponding revenue growth rate in the following year.

COO Anthony Noto has consistently discussed the lag time with advertising revenues. His remarks including those at the recent annual meeting support a rebound starting by year end as the advertiser lag time aligns with the additional content with the two new all-day networks surpassing the Q1 premium live content alone.

All of these details support an improving trend in revenue estimates backed by the Cleveland Research note while the subscription service potential is yet to take flight. CEO Jack Dorsey left the door open for subscription services though the preference is that Twitter bust the door wide open on this option.

My previous numbers placed the opportunity at up to $5 billion with a subscription service around advanced features on TweetDeck and other services. The stock gains tons of value from turning to recurring revenues and moving away from a reliance on ad revenues.

The key investor takeaway is that the market is only now starting to see the reality that Twitter will return to growth in 2018. The opportunities to monetize traffic and users from Periscope to ad revenue for premium live video to subscription services provides a lot of upside to the stock while most analysts are caught looking the wrong way.