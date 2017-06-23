Unknown Mid-Cap Canadian EIM Developer Has A 56% Upside

With an industry P/E that is 389% higher than firm P/E, the company is heavily discounted by the industry. This, in turn, provides a potential long-term opportunity for investors.

Investment Thesis

Open Text is a very attractive investment because it has strong fundamentals and is an investment that is growing at a reasonable price. It is undervalued due to its low relative P/E and low PEG. I can affirm a price target of $50.

Company Introduction

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is an enterprise information management software developer based in Waterloo, Canada, that operates in 31 countries worldwide. Open Text focuses on six major product lines. These product lines are discovery, analytics software (AS), enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM), customer experience management, and information exchange (IE).

(Source: Company 10-K)

Price History

OTEX data by YCharts

Comparing Open Text Financials to Competitors

(Source: FINVIZ)

Looking closely at financial metrics identified in the comparables chart above of Open Text's biggest competitors Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) and ANSYS, Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS), it is pretty clear that Open Text looks like a much more attractive investment. I can affirm this belief because Open Text has the best financial performance and valuation. Open Text has stronger valuation metrics such as P/E, P/B, P/E/G, Profit Margin, ROE and 1-Yr EPS projections.

For any investor looking to invest in the mid-cap Application Software niche, Open Text would look like the investment with the strongest potential upside. Its low P/E relative shows that this company is undervalued. This low P/E also shows that this company is doing well in its earnings reports and is valued accordingly to its potential projections. Compared to its competitors, there is a stronger chance that investors will get better returns on their investment because of this company's strong return on equity, earnings growth potential and PEG relative to its competitors. Its exceptionally low PEG indicates that this company is growing at a reasonable price.

Mispriced by Industry

Open Text has a P/E of 7.46. According to calculations based on Yahoo Finance estimates, the mean P/E Ratio for the Application Software industry is 36.5, which is 388% higher. Because the industry P/E is significantly higher than the company P/E, it is safe to say that this industry severely discounts the value of this company, making this company very undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. This, in turn, is an attractive indicator for prospective investors because this company is severely mispriced by industry metrics and is a relatively cheap investment. For an investor looking to invest in this industry, this company has a strong upside for higher return compared to companies valued at the industry median because it is trading much lower than the industry median.

Valuation based on Industry Peer Metrics

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

I personally feel that when we compare the multiples of Open Text to the relative peer multiples of EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue, Open Text is undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. Open Text looks like a cheaper investment compared to other investments because of its extremely low P/E valuation. Using industry multiples valuation, Open Text has a potential upside of ~50-62%. This can be justified based off looking at the valuation field below, where valuation estimate for Open Text based on peer multiples is around $48-52 a share.

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Strong Fundamental Indicators:

Return on Equity

ROE (Trailing)= 39.38%

ROE (Annual-Last Reported)= 14.94%

A very strong ROE is a really strong indicator that Open Text is a strong investment because this tells us that Open Text is effectively using its equity to return robust profits and is profitable. This provides a strong upside for an investor because the value of the company can go up as a result of strong profit based on its historical annual ROE in the past ten years, Open Text has seen a strong growth in its return on equity. This, in turn, shows that Open Text is becoming more profitable on its investments.

OTEX Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

High Profit Margin

Open Text last quarter reported a trailing Profit Margin of 50.89%. This is a strong indicator of financial strength because this shows us that this company is very efficient in its production and services processes. If we look at its annual profit margin, one observation to note is that this company has growing profit margins, which means that the company is becoming even more profitable, which could show higher valuation in the future.

OTEX Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation based on Cash Flow Growth

Valuation Field: With DCF and Price Target

Price Target

Through evaluation of projected cash flow growth and relative peer valuation, Open Text has a 56-60% upside with an estimated price target of $50. Its intrinsic valuation based on its cash flow growth is in line closely with its peer valuation. This affirms the company is undervalued as it is trading at around $32. There is a strong upside for this company due to this enormous discount between its intrinsic value and trading value.

Conclusion

Open Text Corp. is a hidden gem in the application software industry. With a history of strong financial growth, strong fundamental drivers, and a strong potential for strong cash flow growth in the future, Open Text will continue to grow as a leader in EIM software development. Open Text is severely undervalued based on its relative valuation compared to peers, and the discount between trading value and intrinsic value, which can provide a very strong opportunity for an investor in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.