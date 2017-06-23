Resource Sector Digest: Ignoring Elephants

Ignore the elephants if you wish, but not this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 93 - June 19, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In this edition we shall:

set the scene,

highlight actionable ideas,

comment on news releases and

link to relevant articles.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

Mr. Peter Breese, CEO of Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG), has been hard at work promoting his company following the release of the expansion DFS for the namesake Asanko mine in Ghana. This interview may serve as one example for the story line spun by the CEO. The picture he paints is of a gold miner with solid production and a flexible growth perspective all the way to mid-tier status. And if you are happy to join Mr. Breese in ignoring the elephants in the room, then there is a good chance that you'd have to agree.

However, we prefer to take note of the elephants.

Elephant #1 would be the underperformance of the Nkran pit. Asanko has been mining this pit since starting the mine, and it seems that K2 & Associates were correct in calling some of the reserves questionable. Asanko admitted as much in a resource update earlier this year, at least the numbers in the update did, as the company has avoided spelling out the issue in clear terms so far. Mr. Breese would like his listeners to believe that the new mine plan is the onset of a mine expansion, but based on the numbers one could take the view that the new mine plan is really about opening up replacement ore sources for the underperforming Nkran pit.

Elephant #2 would be Asanko's inability to generate noticeable free cash flow. The company fell well short of expectations in the second half of 2016, and it failed to generate meaningful cash again in Q1. Grades are about to drop, and the ongoing mill expansion from 3.6 million tpa to 5 million tpa will merely serve to maintain the current production profile. This mill expansion costs $22 million and will weigh on the cash flow statement yet again this year. Mr. Breese believes the company will generate $80 million for 20 years following the first stage of the mine expansion, but we find his prediction lacking in detail and difficult to conceive extrapolating from past performance.

And this leads naturally to the mother Elephant #3, the $155 million long-term debt line item on the balance sheet. This debt will start creeping down into Current Liabilities soon, as the first of nine quarterly principal repayments will come due on July 1, 2018. Mr. Breese talks about Asanko's ability to generate $80 million following the mill expansion, and he does so because this will be the bare minimum to repay this debt. We believe this projection is highly and overly optimistic, but even if the mine can lift its game to this projected level, there won't be any extra cash to pay for any further mine expansion plans.

Which leaves us with Elephant #4, the development of the satellite mine at Esaase. A conveyor is envisaged to link Esaase with the existing mill. In combination with existing (expanded) operations, this ore source apparently has the potential to boost total annual output to 450,000 ounces of gold. The Esaase pit is scheduled to start contributing ore in 2019, but a village consisting of 250 buildings needs to be relocated before mining can commence in earnest. And it appears that negotiations to this regard have hit a snag, as a moratorium has been declared.

That's too many thick-skinned animals to ignore for this humble scribe; and apparently, also for others. K2 & Associates have their year-old short case well documented and discussed here on Seeking Alpha, and Muddy Waters has just joined them with another short report on Asanko Gold. The chart below compares Asanko's performance to peers (GDXJ) starting with K2's report. We submit the market has been coming around to the short-sellers' point of view.

AKG data by YCharts

We have no dog in this race ourselves, but we find plenty of material to chew over in both mentioned short cases, and too little bite in the company's rebuttals. The CEO's apparent ignorance of the listed elephants in the room is not suited to re-ignite confidence, let alone sway our skeptical stance. The debt represents the most prominent overhang, in our view, and we see plenty of reasons for the share price to decline further as long as this issue is not addressed convincingly. Muddy Waters sees the shares go to zero, an outcome we can't rule out in earnest at this stage.

Actionable Ideas

J Mintzmyer says Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is his highest-conviction long idea ever. Now that's a call worth noting in this place.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Desert Star Resources (OTC:IAXFF) for acquiring Capstone Mining Corp.'s (OTCPK:CSFFF) Kutcho base metal project in the Yukon. The two companies concurrently announced the results of a PFS on the project. They settled on a consideration comprised of C$28.8 million in cash, plus a 9.9% stake in the junior's equity. The PFS documents an attractive project in an attractive jurisdiction. Capstone Mining will presumably use the cash to compensate for the losses on its hedge book.

Drill Result Summary

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) validated historical data with some significant drill results at the Halfmile mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick.

(OTCQX:TREVF) validated historical data with some significant drill results at the Halfmile mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick. IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG) reported final drill results from infill drilling at Samaracca in Suriname. An initial resource estimate is scheduled for Q3, and judging from the grades seen so far, this will add considerable value to the Rosebel mine located some 25 km away.

(NYSE:IAG) reported final drill results from infill drilling at Samaracca in Suriname. An initial resource estimate is scheduled for Q3, and judging from the grades seen so far, this will add considerable value to the Rosebel mine located some 25 km away. Harte Gold Corp. (OTC:HRTFF) is drilling at its Sugar Zone property in Ontario, and it is finding noteworthy grades and widths at the Middle Zone.

(OTC:HRTFF) is drilling at its Sugar Zone property in Ontario, and it is finding noteworthy grades and widths at the Middle Zone. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCPK:SGSVF) announced final results from the spring drilling program at Back River in Nunavut. The company has found high-grade gold at the Llama extension target reporting 8.3m of 6.42 g/t.

(OTCPK:SGSVF) announced final results from the spring drilling program at Back River in Nunavut. The company has found high-grade gold at the Llama extension target reporting 8.3m of 6.42 g/t. Alexandria Minerals Corp. (OTCQB:ALXDF) is chipping away at Orenada Zone 4. This week's results include a mix of high grades over narrow widths.

(OTCQB:ALXDF) is chipping away at Orenada Zone 4. This week's results include a mix of high grades over narrow widths. TerraX Minerals (OTCPK:TRXXF) found 123.5m at 0.59 g/t gold at the Yellowknife City gold project in the Northwest Territories. Apparently, the market expected better.

TXR data by YCharts

Wheelings and Dealings

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) provided a project update and announced a C$50 million bought deal with shares selling for C$1.05 a piece. The fresh funds will be put to work at the Whabouchi development project, which appears to be progressing well. Commercial-scale production is expected by Q1 2019.

Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF) announced a C$15 million private placement to fund ongoing work for the feasibility study for the Block 14 gold project in Sudan. Units are selling for C$0.40 and include one-half warrant per unit.

Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) closed a $5.9 million placement to fund "capital investment programs and working capital needs" at its Brazilian operations. This latest lot of 17.6 million is not included in the chart below showing the company's growth in shares outstanding over the past five years. Concurrently, the company entered into a $5 million loan agreement with Sprott Lending.

JAG Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Toachi Mining (OTC:RBNDF) has closed a C$3.7 million placement in the wake of recent drill results, at a price of C$0.40 with no warrants attached. The company is cashed up to proceed with exploration at the La Plata gold-copper-zinc-silver project in Ecuador.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (OTCQX:CDBMF) is serving up its San Matias project in Colombia to Mr. Robert Friedland and friends on a golden platter. The merger with High Power Exploration serves no one but this lot; and judging from the lengthy trading halt, the TSX is thinking along similar lines.

Lundin Gold (OTC:FTMNF) isn't wasting much time after securing a project financing facility for its Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador. The company has already drawn down $150 million to fund ongoing development work.

Other News

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) has finally received permission to resume operations at the Veladero mine in Argentina after a lengthy suspension following yet another cyanide spill earlier this year. In related news, Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) has started talks with the Tanzanian government regarding a dispute over gold concentrate exports. There is still time to follow our good Doctor into this trade if you think the government will recognize its folly.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has released a maiden resource estimate for the Anaconda deposit near Fekola in Mali. 767,000 ounces hosted in saprolite and at a good grade of 1.11 g/t is very good news for investors anticipating the start of production at Fekola scheduled for October this year.

Elsewhere in Africa, Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) has halted operations at the Cooke mine due to a wildcat strike. The company has fired 1,500 workers, which will almost certainly draw a reaction from the two competing unions at the mine.

Gowest Gold (OTC:GWSAF) announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in the Redstone mill in close proximity to the company's Bradshaw gold deposit. With this puzzle piece in place, Gowest is set to become the next producing gold miner in the Timmins camp.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEMKT:PLG) issued an "Update on the Waterberg Definitive Feasibility Work". Investors better read the news release all the way to the end, or at least well past the details on technical work and lengthy assay tables. Buried under much data, they will find the unpleasant meat of the announcement - namely, the blurb about the additional working capital required to continue the company's operations. Investors already aching from equity raise after equity raise had better brace themselves for a continuation of the trend visible in the chart below, or worse.

PLG Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Integra Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ICGQF) has announced an inferred 890,900-ounce resource at the historic Lamaque mine near Val d'Or, adding to the existing inventory at the property. The junior's share price has been suffering by virtue of the takeover bid by Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) and the major's tribulations in Greece. We speculate that another offer might surface if this trend continues much longer.

We shall most hopefully see youse all next week.

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.