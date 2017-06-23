The State Of Tesla Autopilot From The Horse's (Chris Lattner) Mouth

He has some things to say about his stint at Tesla in his updated resume.

If you have been reading my articles over the past few months, you probably know how I feel about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot program. At best, I believe they have been very disingenuous with their customers in their demo video and "expectations" for fully autonomous driving or even when their new system will be available and surpass the capabilities of the previous Mobileye-based (NYSE:MBLY) Autopilot 1.0 system. While I have been saying for a long time that Tesla is overstating their capabilities and progress in reaching full autonomy, I must admit I was surprised by Tesla's failure to achieve close to parity on simpler ADAS features in their new system. As of a couple of days back, Tesla's head of Autopilot was replaced after a very brief six-month stint. He has since updated his resume and I find some of what he is saying about his brief tenure at Tesla quite interesting. Just in case the resume is updated or taken down, the good people on the internet have also archived it.

Setting Expectations

It is no secret that a lot of Tesla's customers feel they were misled on the expectations about Tesla's AP2 system. A group of them have even filed a lawsuit against the company. They say they were misled by the expectations set by Tesla salesmen and the statements the company was making about when their EAP (Enhanced Autopilot) would be available.

Tesla, for their part, had the above text on their website even in early January 2017. A few weeks later, Elon Musk tweeted the rollout of Autopilot on HW2 fleet-wide, presumably indicating that Tesla had delivered on their promise.

But was this really true? Take a look at what Chris Lattner has to say about this first release.

We evolved Autopilot for HW2 from its first early release (which had few features and was limited to 45mph on highways) to effectively parity with HW1, and surpassing it in some ways (e.g. silky smooth control).

That is a far cry from claiming parity, let alone an "Enhanced" version of the previous system. I am not a lawyer, but when the head of the division admits the version was significantly inferior, I do believe the plaintiffs have a prima facie case against Tesla.

The "billions" of autopilot miles

In a previous article, I have stated that the only practical utility of the "billions" of miles of data would be to crowdsource mapping. We know Mobileye was doing this using their Road Experience Management system and there have been rumors that Tesla is now attempting to do the same in-house after the Mobileye breakup.

Also, me and others have acknowledged that there is utility in capturing data when autopilot is disengaged. This is an indication that we have encountered an "edge" case that the system was not able to handle.

I did not know what data Tesla collected at the time, but I presumed they were getting something from it given its utility. Take a look at what Chris has to say about it.

One of Tesla's huge advantages in the autonomous driving space is that it has tens of thousands of cars already on the road. We built infrastructure to take advantage of this, allowing the collection of image and video data from this fleet, as well as building big data infrastructure in the cloud to process and use it.

I'm not sure about you, but that reads like Tesla was not really doing anything much with the disengagement data before Chris built the infrastructure to collect information from it.

Inferior infrastructure?

The final interesting point for me in Chris's resume is what he had to say about their software stack.

I advocated for and drove a major rewrite of the deep net architecture in the vision stack, leading to significantly better precision, recall, and inference performance.

If you believe Tesla is the leader in technology for semi-autonomous/fully-autonomous systems, you expect them to be primarily working on their ConvNets and other ML models to improve the system. What Chris's statement indicates, though, is that they were in fact primarily focused on the infrastructure (implementation) of these models which by all indications were sub-par in the previous implementation. Perhaps I am reading too much into his wording, but it seems to hint at some of the reasons why Tesla has seen significant attrition in talent at their autopilot division. It looks like what they were concentrating on was building some of the basic infrastructure for their Driver Assist Systems for EAP, which flies in the face of some of the claims the company has made in their progress towards fully autonomous driving systems.

