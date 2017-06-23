Steel Partners Preferred: 8.2% YTM

Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP, preferred is SPLP/PRA) is a publicly traded limited partnership run by long-time chief Warren Lichtenstein. Steel's strategy is primarily to acquire whole businesses carefully and over time, preserving and utilizing tax assets to shield income. Its subsidiaries are diversified, ranging from energy services to financial services and to industrial and technology companies.

Steel was a long-time holder of Steel Excel (NASDAQ:SXCL), gradually increasing its stake over time based on price and the expiration of 3-year rolling ownership changes (to preserve net operating losses). In December 2016, the company sought to acquire the remaining 36% of SXCL by swapping newly issued, Series A preferred for the remaining common equity. The swap was completed in February 2017, and 2.5 million shares of Series A preferred became outstanding.

Unlike most preferreds with an extremely long or perpetual duration, Steel Partners preferred must be redeemed entirely in February 2026, meaning the issue has 8.5 years remaining. Furthermore, 20% of the issue (525k shares) will be redeemed at par in January 2020 on a pro rata basis, meaning a tendering holder is likely to have more than 20% of his shares accepted. The dividend is cumulative.

Steel Partners overall is well capitalized, with $382 million in cash and $60 million in marketable securities at 1Q17 against $399 million in debt and $282 million in pension shortfalls. The company has $589 million in capital, and its subsidiaries are now generating $1 billion in revenue and have averaged $57 million in free cash flow over the last 3 years.

Steel Partners Holdings Cash Flow

2016 2015 2014 Operating Cash Flow $194,920 -15,753 78,033 Capex -34,183 -23,252 -28,769 Free Cash Flow 160,737 -39,005 49,264

Skin in the game? Directors and officers own 52% of Steel Partners' common units, including 35% held by Lichtenstein. The company has survived and grown over the dot-com crash, 9-11, the Financial Crisis, etc. Dividends on the preferred must be paid before dividends on the common units (a $0.15/unit distribution was paid in January 2017).

I will point out that in March, Steel Partners offered Handy & Harman (NASDAQ:HNH) minority shareholders Series A preferred in exchange for the 30% of HNH that Steel doesn't own. This would mean an additional 4.25 million Series A shares outstanding. Steel Partners is extending the 20% redemption deal to these new shares as well. Assuming the deal goes through, the company would offer to redeem 1.375 million shares in February 2020.

At the recent ask price of $21.96, Steel Partners Series A preferred shares offer an 8.2% yield to maturity, assuming 20% of one's shares are redeemed at par in January 2020 and the remaining shares are redeemed in February 2026.

