MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates : What Do You Do When Your Core Business Is Disappearing?

As 2014 backlog is rolling off and has not been replaced with sufficient orders, EBITDA can be cut in half or worse.

The Company has limited ability to offset the structural decline with cost cuts, given the highly fixed cost nature of their manufacturing process.

52-Week High : CAD $92.96

52-Week Low : CAD $63.51

Net Debt (in millions) : US$716

Last 12-months EPS : CAD $3.88

Last 12-months revenue (in millions) : CAD $2,063.8

Target Price : CAD $45.00

Relevant Comps :

No perfect comps; however, Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) is the closest manufacturing comp, but retains a significant defense business. Satellite operators (ETL FP, SATS, SESG and OTCPK:ISAT) offer a proxy for the satellite component.

Catalyst : The core catalyst is a continued decline in orders, which has occurred for the past two years and historically has led to significant decremental margins in year 3 (which has begun to be observed in Q4 16).

The company has recently announced the acquisition of DGI to attempt to offset the decline. However, the acquisition requires the issuance of 1/3 of its pf shares and is structured without a collar. The transaction will be incrementally dilutive and the lack of a collar will create a self-reinforcing cycle of stock price pressure.

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates (OTCPK:MDDWF) (MDA.TO) - What Do You Do When Your Core Business is Disappearing?

Investment Thesis:

The market is underestimating the structural decline of the company's core business (satellite manufacturing), which has a high fixed cost manufacturing model. Over the past few years, the company has over-earned due to outsized orders in 2014, which led to a substantial backlog. That backlog has run off as the company has built out those satellites over the past 2.5 years. The structural demand decline in the industry coupled with the company's fixed cost business could lead to a 50% or more cut in EBITDA margins. The company value could decline by 70% to C$45 per share. MDA's predecessor company, Loral, entered bankruptcy the last time the industry faced a similar demand decline.

In February 2017, the company announced the acquisition of Digitalglobe (DGI) in an attempt to cover up the decline in the core business. However, the DGI acquisition has limited strategic synergies and is dilutive absent heroic revenue synergy assumptions. The significant equity issuance without a collar will continue to pressure the company as it proceeds through the long approval process of the merger, giving time for the significant decremental margins to come to the fore.

Company Overview:

MDA consists of two businesses. The problem business, Communications, focuses primarily on satellite construction and represented 57.5% of 2016 EBITDA. The business is at risk due to a decline in satellite demand. The company's second business - Surveillance & Intelligence - offers space-based surveillance systems, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information system and associated support service. Surveillance & Intelligence primarily serves government customers and is a solid business with limited cyclicality.

What is The Problem?

MDA commercial satellite business is highly fixed-cost and generates outsized margins when it can capture significant backlog. At minimum, the company needs to capture 4 or 5 satellites per year to achieve breakeven margins1. To be nice and healthy, the company needs to capture 7 satellites.2

Unfortunately, in recent years, the company has not captured the requisite number of satellites and has only maintained margins though its outsized orders earned in 2014. Backlog has declined from C$3.0bn in 2014 to C$2.4bn in 2016, despite hitting peak segment margins in 2016. The lack of satellite orders will significantly impact go forward margins. As evident below, the sequential decremental margin in Q4 2016 (16.4-12.1%) demonstrates the coming impact of the backlog decline.

The decline in satellite orders is not necessarily the company's fault, but the result of a structural shift in demand. Technological change has resulted in demand decline as higher capacity satellites (High Throughput Satellites) have reduced total industry orders. Second, declines in bandwidth pricing have placed pressure on satellite operator performance and led to declines in capex budgets. Third, launch issues have delayed new satellite spend as operators are unwilling to proceed with new projects without a clear line of sight into launch timing. Fourth, the Export-Import Bank has effectively been closed since 2015, limiting the financing options for many of MDA's customers. Finally, the industry is beginning to see a number of new entrants. A number of countries have begun to attempt to establish domestic satellite manufacturing industries, which has led to increased competition in 2017.

The demand decline is not getting better with industry participants expecting only 13-17 orders in 2017 (with only 11-14 of the scale in which MDA participates). Comments by Boeing (NYSE:BA), highlight the issue: "We hoped it would have picked up by now, but we are not seeing it".3

In a normal situation, the company could cut costs to offset demand; however, the nature of satellite manufacturing limits the ability to cut high quality engineers if there is any hope of a rebound. Satellite engineers certainly are not your typical plant worker. As opposed to its peers, the company is also unable to offset declines in the commercial satellite market with government business, given that, to date, it has not been able to participate in the US government satellite market. Further, the company is also more exposed to demand decline as its customers have generally been considered 2nd tier. Finally, the US dollar strength has also decreased the company's competitiveness vs. Europe peers and adds further pressure to margins. Lastly, if its historical track record is any guidance, the likelihood of outsized orders in the future is limited. Over the past 7 years, the company has only won 5.5 satellites per year.

The potential margin impact from a decline in satellite orders is significant. Below one can see the potential for EBITDA compression of almost 65% if the company earns only 4 satellites in each of 2017 and 2018.

If the company captures less than 8 total satellites over the next two years, EBITDA will turn negative.

Why Is the Street Missing the Upcoming Decline?

The Street assumes continued growth in the commercial segment and fails to model the business on an individual project basis. The Street also believes that peak margins were achieved through cost cuts, rather than outsized orders. The Street also believes that the situation is transitory and fails to recognize the changes underway in satellite demand. Finally, most of the analysts are Canadian and it is difficult for them to bet against a national company. This country bias is evident throughout their notes where they recognize the significant dilution (more below) of the DGI acquisition, yet not a single analyst downgraded the stock.

What is the value implication?

The potential for significant value declines is evident if the market recognizes the structural change in the industry:

How Has the Company Attempted to Solve the Problem?

In April 2017, the company announced the $3.2bn acquisition of Digitalglobe for a combination of cash and stock in an attempt to focus investor attention away from its coming core business decline. However, the acquisition represents a number of incremental risks. First, it increases the leverage to approximately 4.5x and requires the issuance of stock equivalent to 40% of the pro forma company. The consideration was structured without a collar, which will put further downward pressure on the stock as the demand decline story becomes more apparent through the year. Second, there is limited strategic overlap. DGI operates earth observation satellites, while MDA does not operate any satellites. DGI selling point is also data driven elements of the government vs. large scale procurement officers at the Pentagon. Third, synergies are dominated by revenue synergies comprising 2/3 of the announced C$150mm of synergies. These are hard to achieve and absent full capture, the transaction is highly dilutive. Fourth, DGI's revenues are from a sole source US government contract expiring in 2019. A number of new entrants have entered into the field and have launched competitive satellite constellations, which could lead to a deterioration of DGI's main revenue source. Lastly, DGI carries with it a significant capex burden beginning in 2018 when it needs to begin work on a new constellation.

Risks:

The core risk is that the demand decline is not temporary. Other risks include the ability of the company to obfuscate the underlying issue through the DGI acquisition, while it builds up a US government business based on its recently obtained security clearance.

1 Loral Space & Communications 2011 10k, SS/L was acquired by MDA in November 2012 and is 80% of MD&A's communication segment.

2 Daniel Fiedmann, MDA CEO - Q3 2015 earnings call.

3 Dawn Harris, Boeing Satellite Systems International VP for Global Sales and Marketing, March 8, 2017.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

