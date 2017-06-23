AMD's Path To Datacenter Revenue Growth And How It Impacts Intel

We continue to reiterate our positive stance on AMD and believe the stock will trade above $19 by the end of the year.

Furthermore, the revenue growth comes from market share gains as opposed to market expansion, which suggests a quicker revenue ramp.

Expect significant revenue contribution in the long term, as AMD’s new process roadmap suggests durability of sales/earnings contribution from the segment.

The bulls have finally been vindicated as AMD’s latest efforts to renew excitement (even in the server space) has added to the stock’s valuation.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) finally launched its EPYC server platform. Though it doesn't compose significant contribution to our financial model, it's worth noting the scope of upside pertaining to the datacenter segment as it isn't fully priced into the valuation of the stock.

We also acknowledge that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) presence within the datacenter market will diminish, though the scope of downside is difficult to articulate, much less quantify currently. We think Intel captured some of this impact with modest revisions to its projected five-year MPU volume growth at its prior analyst day (6% organic growth CAGR).

Also, Intel is busy diversifying its datacenter mix to be inclusive of network interconnects and storage. So, the scope of impact may not be as dilutive to Intel shareholders, but expectations on datacenter contribution likely trend lower as its current hardware roadmap does little to reassure investors of a performance/price advantage that thoroughly diminishes competitive threats.

Key takeaways from AMD's server announcement

AMD unveiled the EPYC line-up, which is represented in the table below (we include the table from the press release).

Source: AMD

The bulk of MPU volumes in the datacenter segment hovers at the mid to low end, or comparatively the Xeon E5-1650 V4 series and below. Pricing tends to hover at appx. $400 to $500 in terms of average selling price, according to Mercury Research. Therefore, the most important products among the items listed by AMD is the 120W to 155W variants of the line-up. We believe the highest volume product from AMD is likely the EPYC 7351P, which directly matches the performance/price threshold of the average datacenter processor.

Therefore, we expect AMD's volumes to come predominantly from its EPYC 7300 series, which has both a performance/price advantage when compared to the Xeon E5-1650 V4, which is currently listed at $629, and has comparatively fewer cores/thread count and lower TDP (capping performance even with throttling of voltage). The EPYC 7351P has 16 cores and 32 threads, which compares to Xeon E5-1650 at 6 cores and 12 threads.

Source: AMD

AMD has more than double the thread/core count of comparative Intel MPUs, thus diminishing the performance/cost argument in favor of Intel. To accomplish this, AMD integrates MPUs with its new Infinity Fabric architecture.

AMD plasters together MPUs into a single integrated circuit, thus improving yields and reducing cost. So, we have a multi-CPU configuration paired with new architectural improvements that's packaged into a single integrated chip. The science behind the relative uptick in performance seems grounded in reality and is difficult to replicate.

This is something Intel did not anticipate and would require Intel to re-think its entire architecture. Of course, Intel won't develop a comparative architecture that's similar in functionality to AMD's Fabric in the immediate three years.

In the meantime, we expect AMD to regain share from a base of zero. Keep in mind, that at AMD's investor day presentation, Forrest Norrod (SVP of EESC Segment) stated that AMD's server market share was around zero percent with on-going support for legacy platforms generating modest sales contribution.

So, any datacenter volume is additive to AMD's results, regardless of whatever shape/form it takes. It's not an overnight volume ramp, but we might label this the aha moment where 300 Greek soldiers fend off the onslaught of the Persian army. In other words, Intel is the Persian Army, and Brian Krzanich might as well be King Xerxes. Meanwhile, the Greek Republic, i.e. AMD, manages to find a narrow route in which it can fend off its able-bodied competitor despite the lack of manpower, resources or political influence.

Final thoughts

Though the scope of gains likely remains limited, we believe that reaching a figure of 5% to 10% industry volumes is attainable over a 12-month time frame and would be additive to AMD's financial results, as we estimate that Intel's datacenter revenues from strictly MPUs are appx. $14.96 billion. This is the total size of the market, and of that figure if AMD were to take 5% to 10% share we would expect revenue contribution of $750 million to $1.5 billion to AMD's net sales.

However, we have yet to integrate datacenter specific contribution into our financial model, and we will publish a revised financial model soon.

We continue to reiterate our top semiconductor pick designation on AMD and our $19.53 price target (15.7x FY'18 Dil. EPS).

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.