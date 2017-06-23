Is Tesla Still A Buy?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) made it. For years, the naysayers dismissed Elon Musk's business model and his ability to execute it. Somewhere over the years, however, it all fell into place. And Tesla shareholders have been rewarded. But will it continue? Is the stock fairly priced? At $380 a share, many say no; I say, yes. What is in store for Tesla and their shares in the future? I am going to discuss some key concerns and thoughts.

1. The Supercharger Network

As of March 31, 2017, there were 828 supercharger locations in Tesla's network. The book value for these was $214.9 million. Tesla does not say how much it costs to open a supercharger location. If we use the classic definition of "book value" (cost of an asset minus accumulated depreciation) we can back into the number. Most of the supercharger network is relatively new, so depreciation to date should be minimal. We can get a good estimate of roughly $255,000 each. If Tesla keeps to their word and doubles supercharger locations to 1656 in 2017, that is another $215 million. In 2018, there "could be" another 1656 locations (if we use Tesla's most optimistic guidance) as reported here,

And this year, we will double the number of Tesla superchargers in the world. So double year-over-year. And I think next year, probably be at least 50% increase, may be double again next year."

... bringing total supercharger locations up to 3312 locations at a cost of another $430 million. To be conservative though, we will assume that just 3200 locations are up and running (costing Tesla another $393 million).

But will it be enough?

On March 31, 2017, total Tesla reported total production since inception is 211,000 cars. With 211,000 cars using 828 supercharger locations that averages out to 253 cars per supercharger location.

By 2018, Tesla should be producing 5,000 cars a week, according to Tesla's Q1 2018 earnings conference call transcript. To quote Deepak Ahuja of Tesla from that conference call:

Tyler Charles Frank - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Private Wealth Management)

(23:43) question. Can you walk me through what your capital needs are for the Model 3 just to get to production and then to ramp production throughout this year and next year. And then how confident are you that you might be able to hit that 100,000 unit production target for the Model 3 in this year? And then I have a follow-up after that.

Deepak Ahuja - Tesla Motors, Inc.

I don't think we have indicated the - we've just said in the letter we'd achieve 5,000 per week at some point this year, and 10,000 at some point next year. "

Using that as our guide, we can conclude that average weekly car production will be roughly 3,000 units a week for the final 39 weeks of the year. That computes to 117,000 new cars. If added to the existing 211,000 cars, Tesla will have a total car production of 328,000 vehicles by the end of 2017. If you add 500,000 cars in 2018, the total number of cars produced will be 828,000 vehicles. 828,000 cars using 3,200 supercharger locations is 258 cars per supercharger location.

That means that despite the large increase in both capital and actual locations, Tesla will be INCREASING the number of cars per supercharger location. That will do nothing to alleviate the lengthy wait times some remote supercharger locations are already experiencing as noted in this article. To make things WORSE, however, there is talk that Tesla is in talks to open their supercharger network to owners of electric cars of other automakers as noted here.

Tesla owners had better get used to traveling within the range of their home charge or waiting. Either way it is an unwelcome event.

If it was not bad enough that the number of cars per supercharger location is likely going to increase on its own, it has to be of concern to Tesla vehicle owners (and shareholders) that the network is going to be opened up to charger vehicles of other manufacturers. If there are wait times at some supercharger locations with an average of 253 cars per supercharger location (currently), what will happen if there are 258, 275 or 300 cars per location in the future? This does not bode well for Tesla vehicle owners. Nor shareholders.

2. The Question of Quality and Repairs

Every American automaker has faced this problem. Demand heats up, so you need to ramp up production. Unfortunately, there is often a price to pay: quality suffers. The drop in the quality of American cars in the 1970s was the largest factor in the change in American automobile buyers' decision to start buying foreign cars. Ford (NYSE:F) frequently was the butt of jokes where Ford often stood for "Found On Roadside Dead" or "Fixed Or Repaired Daily." If Tesla ramps up their production from the current 1,000 units a week to their goal of 10,000 units a week (to achieve their 500,000 unit in 2018 goal) what will the quality of the final product be? Will their cars be as reliable as they are now? Even at 1,000 cars a week, there are increasing delays being reported at service facilities. Tesla has acknowledged this issue and has started to take steps to alleviate the issue as noted here. Interestingly, just yesterday an article was published that should be of concern to Tesla customers and shareholders. J.D. Power reached out to the company and requested (as they do for all automakers) Initial Quality Study Data. The purpose of this data per the article is:

For the annual study -- which started 30 years ago -- J.D. Power collects customer registration data from each state. It uses that information to send surveys to consumers who have leased or purchased a new vehicle for that given model year to report any problems they may have experienced in the first 90 days of ownership."

Why is Tesla not sharing the information? Is there an issue with reported vehicle problems accelerating? J.D. Power is well-known and well-respected. Yet, Tesla is the only automobile manufacturer that is not participating.

In a separate article, as noted below, Tesla was called out for not providing actual instructions for repairs to AudaExplore.

Both certified and uncertified shops can obtain Tesla's labor times for repair procedures on AudaExplore (and soon CCC) under an exclusive partnership signed in 2015, but not the actual instructions for those procedures. An ALLDATA customer service representative said it doesn't offer support for Tesla repair procedures either."

AudaExplore is known for providing insurance, collision repairs and recycles the tools, information and knowledge to compete and succeed in today's fast-changing automotive industry. Why would Tesla not share that information? Perhaps they want to keep repairs in house. That is understandable. But to do so they need to ensure that they will have enough skill help to handle a ten-fold increase in cars needing repairs by 2018.

From a financial standpoint, Tesla seems to be attempting to cover all bases. As extracted from their Annual Report, they are expensing the cost of future warranty repairs so that is not a problem in the future.

What is a problem, however, is how or whether repair shops can handle damage repairs resulting from accidents or customer abuse/neglect (issues not covered by warranty).

With a ten-fold increase in deliveries, the questions remain: Will the quality of the production line and subsequent repairs deteriorate? Can Tesla find and hire enough qualified service technicians and shops to keep up with demand? These questions cannot be answered at the present time. No one can answer them because it involves purely hypothetical analysis by everyone. From Tesla to analysts such as myself. What is clear, however, based on the current stock price, is that shareholders are not concerned.

3. Profitability

Automobile manufacturing is a capital-expense-heavy business. The industry historically has not generated enough cash on a constant basis to be considered a cash cow. Quite the opposite. Due to competition and technology changes, R&D spending often limits or eliminates long-term profits and creates a very cyclical business model. In the case of Tesla, the accelerated pace of building their plants, supercharger network and support for repairs are all being done in a timeframe that no other automobile manufacturer has ever attempted. The need to raise additional capital is not an if but a when. And how much?

Finally, as sales increase at one company (namely Tesla) the other oligopolies adjust with new technology, models and marketing. This dynamic is why Ford, Chrysler, General Motors and all foreign automakers constantly struggle for market dominance. And now we can add Tesla. Anyone that does not believe that in another five years there will be multiple electric car manufacturers that will be producing electric cars cheaper than Tesla with a range of 250 miles plus is fooling themselves.

Investors are without a doubt focusing on Tesla's ability to grow. And they should. But at some point, investors also want to see either profits or dividends. With the current business model, neither seems likely before 2019 at the earliest. So the questions remain: How patient and forgiving will shareholders be? Are they willing to wait until 2019 or later for dividends or profits?

All is not doom and gloom, however.

Tesla's Safety Dominance

Just last week Tesla received a perfect NHTSA safety rating for the Model X. It is the first SUV ever to receive a five-star rating. No other electric car company can claim this achievement and it will without a doubt increase demand and sales for all Tesla vehicles. Mr. Musk's dedication to building a safe car has paid off handsomely. The free marketing this type of press provides is priceless.

Tesla's Transition away from Electric Cars

Mr. Musk's conference call comment that he envisioned Tesla as becoming a total energy storage offering with...

The beginning of the transition of Tesla to a fully integrated sustainable energy company where you have solar creating energy, then the stationary battery pack, the "Powerwall" and "Powerpack" storing the energy and then that energy being used in the electric vehicle."

... shows his dedication to building a company that is a true conglomerate.

Diversification

Tesla and Mr. Musk get it. For Tesla to be successful long-term, they need to be more than just an automobile manufacturer. SolarCity is a prime example of such diversification. Just like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are looking at automated cars for growth and to diversify, Tesla is looking at SolarCity. Tesla makes batteries that SolarCity needs. This strategy for growth is similar to the old AT&T (NYSE:T) strategy of owning Western Electric and using Western Electric as their phone supplier. It worked brilliantly for them. As noted here by Ken Kam at Forbes:

Musk has always envisioned building an ecosystem of an environment solutions company, where a customer can produce and store their own energy and allowing that energy to power transportation."

In the future, Tesla may decide to diversify by licensing their technology.

We cannot dismiss the genius of Mr. Musk. The technology associated with all his companies is and has always been cutting-edge. I have no doubt that Tesla (or companies controlled by Mr. Musk) will be generating substantial energy to add to the American electrical grid. Additionally, Tesla's network of supercharger stations provides the company with a widespread support network for their cars not just in urban areas but also with a growing footprint in lesser populated areas of the United States and the entire world.

Conclusion

Questions abound. The short interest is without a doubt one of the driving factors propelling Tesla stock to the $380 price range. Should there be a market correction the stock will dive as fast as it has risen. Nonetheless, Tesla has the lead in terms of timing, market share and Mr. Musk. The above factors, in my opinion, all cancel each other out. Tesla should be viewed as a hold that should match the performance of the overall market indices for the remainder of 2017.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to follow me to read future articles, go to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button under the title and next to my name or click here.

Disclaimer: Investing in stocks such as Tesla can be risky. There is no guarantee that your investment will be safe. There is also a possibility that you may lose some or all of your investment. Please do your own due diligence before investing in Tesla or any other investment. Information provided in this article is informational and should not be the sole guide to determine if investing in the company is appropriate for you. The above are my opinions and should not be the sole purpose for initiating a trade. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing. Also, remember to only initiate trades that are within your pre-defined risk parameters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.