Chipotle Plummeted: There's A Reason Why

June 20th was not a particularly fun day for shareholders of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). After management released a statement wherein they disclosed higher costs than they had otherwise expected for the second quarter of this year, the firm's share price tanked around 7.3% for the day, wiping out nearly $1 billion in market value. In what follows, I will look at the data provided and give my thoughts on whether, and to what extent, this may or may not be justified.

A look at the news

Management released a statement on the SEC's EDGAR Database disclosing a couple of things. First and foremost, for the second fiscal quarter, the company said that food costs would likely come in at around 34.2% of sales. This represents an increase over the 33.8% of sales experienced during the first quarter of the year. In addition to this, however, they increased their forecast for marketing and promotional costs by between 20 and 30 basis points, implying that this item would come out to between 3.6% and 3.7% of sales for the quarter.

Now, to be fair regarding marketing and promotional costs, management did say in their initial guidance for this year that the second quarter would be the most costly due to the firm's planned promotional campaign, so investors should have anticipated some sort of move. Even so, if they are correct about the year as a whole, marketing and promotional costs should average about 3.3% of sales for the full year.

Despite this bad news (and we'll look at just how bad this is in a bit), there was some positive news that investors should appreciate. Management still expects that, for the full year, comparable restaurant sales will grow in the high single digits. This conforms with prior guidance and is encouraging. On top of this, the company's effective tax rate this year should be about 39%. This is on the low end of the 39% to 39.5% range provided by management previously and should help to alleviate some of the burden from higher operating costs.

Is this really a big deal?

Normally, when you see such small revisions, it's not really worth putting too much time into. That said, the 7.3% drop in the firm's share price sent its market value down by $953.8 million in just one day. It's also not every day that you see that kind of drop and I'm not sure if I've ever seen such a change to a firm's market value in response to such a tiny revision. Is Mr. Market overreacting here or is this all a legitimate concern?

To answer this, I believe we need to put these changes into context. It's hard to know if these upwards revisions will hold true moving forward or not but, in my work, I'm going to assume that they do for the full year, on average. Management has made no indication one way or the other if this is the case but I believe that the large drop in Chipotle's market value is probably due, at least in part, to the uncertainty that these costs may, to some extent, hold out moving forward.

If this is the case, how is the market looking at these moves? Well, if food costs are to be higher than what was seen in the first quarter to the tune of 0.4% and if marketing and promotional costs are to be higher by between 0.2% and 0.3%, that's a change of between 0.6% and 0.7% of sales. At this moment, analysts expect Chipotle, for this year, to generate revenue of around $4.63 billion. This translates to added costs, this year, before factoring in the impact of taxes, of between $29.43 million and $34.33 million.

A nearly $1 billion move in exchange for what is otherwise not that significant of a move if these costs are factored in for a full year? That seems pretty illogical but we need to keep in mind that Chipotle isn't your typical restaurant chain. You see, if analysts are correct, the company should generate earnings this year of around $8.43 per share. Next year, earnings should be $12.23 per share. This implies a price/earnings ratio of 50.5 for this year and 34.8 for next year and is what you would anticipate from a technology company or something of the sort, not a restaurant chain.

That said, there's a reason why the market is willing to pay so much for Chipotle. After changing their corporate strategy following an E. Coli outbreak that sent comparable store sales at the chain reeling, the company has finally won back trust from its customers. This can be seen quite clearly when you consider that comparable store sales in the first quarter grew by 17.8% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. With an increase in the restaurant count of 10.9% (bringing total first quarter revenue up 28.1%) year-over-year and with total store count this year expected to grow by between 195 locations and 210 locations (for a total 2017 increase of between 8.7% and 9.4%), it's no wonder that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company.

What this high-growth, high-payoff outcome boils down to is that you must be willing to also deal with high risk. Realistically speaking, Chipotle will probably be around for a long time and its market value will probably increase over the next decade compared to where it is today. That said, whenever you see a decrease coming, whether it's in sales estimates or earnings, you'll be likely to see rather significant near-term downside. What's more is that this downside will probably be justified. You see, if you back out taxes to get pre-tax income (to make the firm's bottom line comparable with the numbers I used above), the price at which Chipotle traded at before this drop came out to 33.21 times pre-tax earnings. This is right in the range that the implied multiple on the cost increases comes out to be.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it's clear to me that Chipotle, if it can continue to generate the magic it has in the past, has a great deal of upside potential. That said, the firm is incredibly pricey and, at some point, either earnings must grow enough to justify the multiple or the share price must fall meaningfully. The big picture aside, though, what we can know is that, if we apply recent cost increases disclosed by management to the firm on a full-year basis, we really aren't seeing anything that investors shouldn't expect. For every $1 in decreased pre-tax earnings, investors should expect the company's market value to drop by between $29.43 and $34.33. That's the downside to investing or speculating in these growth stocks as opposed to value prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.