Is DDR A Value Trap?

It has been over a year since I wrote on DDR, Corp. (DDR) and in my last article I explained,

DDR has evolved into a much stronger REIT and although the company has reduced risk considerably, the market is not providing credit for enhanced performance. DDR is trading at a discount of around 25% compared with the peer group AFFO multiple, a sign that there is value that is yet to be recognized.

I cautiously initiated a BUY recommendation at the time, and I later downgraded it to a HOLD status (where it has remained for a number of months). In my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) you can see that DDR has the widest discount to my Fair Value Target.

This week I was working on an article for the upcoming edition of my newsletter, in which I am specifically focused on higher quality shopping center REITs.

Given the latest news related to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), I decided it was important to dissuade potential investors from investing in mid and lower quality retail REITs.

As I have been preaching for several months, “quality matters”, and it’s become clear (thanks to the Amazon effect) that the most important metric for real estate investing is location, location, location.

As I scanned the list of shopping center REITs (in my intelligent REIT Lab) it became obvious that DDR Corp's (DDR) value has not only been ignored, shares have become hammered. There are a number of recent bullish articles on Seeking Alpha including HERE, HERE, and HERE.

This got me thinking…maybe DDR is a Value Trap?

I just wrote on Global Net Lease (GNL), suggesting this Net Lease REIT is a value trap and a few weeks ago I suggested Washington Prime (WPG) was also stuck in the mud (i.e. a value trap).

A "value trap" is when a stock is cheap and it trades at a low multiple for an extended time. The stock "traps" attract investors who are looking for a bargain because the shares look inexpensive. The "trap" springs when investors buy into the company at low prices, and the stock price never rebounds.

The Power Center REIT

The Great Recession became the true "category killer," wiping out countless retailers and slowing growth in an industry that seemed invincible. While many of the so-called "category killers" were killed by tough economic times, the "power center" model survived. Much of the success of the "power" model has been driven by the evolution of the tenants (in the power centers).

While many department stores, like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) are losing market share, the value store discounters, like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are gaining ground.

In addition, many traditional grocery chains are continuing to fight with ultra-thin margins and the non-traditional chains (located in power centers) are gaining ground.

Traditional department stores have recognized off-price opportunities and opened new concepts such as Saks Off Fifth, Macy's Backstage, Kohl's OffAisle, and Find @ Lord & Taylor. The market share battle favors the current off-price giants which benefit from barriers to entry through scale, buying experience, optimized supply chains, and merchant relationships.

DDR's top tenants include TJX (NYSE:TJX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), and Burlington (NYSE:BURL). Here's a snapshot of the Top 25 tenants:

The Evolution of DDR

As illustrated below, DDR's (formerly Developers Diversified) value plummeted in 2009 when the company was forced to cut its dividend from $2.64 per share (in 2007) to just $.08 per share in 2010.

That was a drastic dividend cut, but the company had no choice as it was forced to almost suspend payments as a result of high leverage and no access to capital. Since the end of the recession, and in around 2011, DDR has evolved the portfolio from smaller, lower quality assets into larger format prime Power Center properties.

DDR has become more focused on its US footprint as the company has completely exited Brazil and now has less than 10% of revenue generated in Puerto Rico.

DDR’s portfolio is focused on big-box centers, with nearly 2/3 of ABR coming from centers that have the strongest discounters in the country like Ross, T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and Burlington and roughly 1/3 of the properties are anchored by traditional grocers like Publix, Kroger and Giant Eagle as well as specialty grocers like Whole Foods, Sprouts and Trader Joe's.

Another 35% is anchored by mass merchants like Costco, Super Walmart and Super Target that tend to allocate a significant portion of their GLA to groceries. That is a combined lot of food exposure which brings more frequent customer shopping trips.

DDR’s #8 tenant is Best Buy, a company that once seemed like another victim of internet market share loss: commodity products, weak store experience, and high price competition.

However, the company appears to be a “multi-channel” success story, quadrupling the percentage of its sales from the internet and competing successfully with Amazon. Best Buy managed this transformation with minimal erosion in operating margin, ongoing competitive occupancy cost ratios, and only a small decline in store footprint.

DDR has low exposure to B-mall and Sears/Kmart shadow supply. Most anchors consider 1-2 miles the maximum distance for replacement locations. A greater distance is generally seen as a new store rather than a substitute location. As you can see below. DDR has limited proximity to potentially competitive GLA:

An Improved Balance Sheet

Also part of DDR's evolution has been its transformed balance sheet. As CEO, David Lukes, points out on the recent earnings call,

“The balance sheet is key to risk management and it's our intention not just to lower leverage which can be costly to shareholders, but also to manage our liquidity and maturity schedule which are less painful but equally important to address.”

DDR intends to make some significant changes to the balance sheet this year, whether from dispositions or refinancings and some of these may prove to be accretive to FFO. The company is focused on improving corporate liquidity, lowering leverage and increasing duration.

DDR is committed to its unsecured structure and investment-grade credit rating. The growing size of the unencumbered pool and exposure to floating-rate debt and ample access to liquidity through our asset sale proceeds, have dramatically reduced the risk profile and put DDR's balance sheet in a position to outperform in all market cycles.

Latest Earnings

In Q1-17 DDR continues to dispose of non-core assets, starting with incremental ongoing deleveraging through asset sales of $124 million (sold 10 assets and two land parcels for $123.7 million during the quarter, totaling $118.5 million at DDR's share).

DDR has sold more assets as a percentage of GAV than almost any other shopping center REIT. Dispositions were appropriately focused on lower quality assets and the remaining portfolio is relatively consistent in quality, lowering the need for additional dispositions other than for deleveraging.

DDR's results in Q1-17 and for the remainder of the year are being weighed down by significant anchor vacancies resulting from recent tenant bankruptcies from The Sports Authority, hhgregg and Golfsmith.

Same-store NOI for the quarter was down 10 basis points, including a 3.3% decline in Puerto Rico. Excluding results from Puerto Rico, same-store NOI was up 50 basis points. The portfolio of lease rates fell to 94.3% from 95% last quarter.

DDR has about 40% of the Sports Authority spaces re-leased and expects to have rent commencements for 77,000 feet of additional space by the end of this year, with the vast majority reoccupied and generating revenues by mid-2018.

On hhgregg, another significant retail bankruptcy, 2 spaces or 17% of the GLA is already either re-leased or assumed and DDR expects re-leasing and corresponding rent generation to take about 18 months for the balance of the spaces.

Golfsmith, the last of the large recent tenant bankruptcy, around 50% of the leases have either been assumed or replaced and DDR expects to re-lease the remainder over a similar 18-month period.

DDR’s Q1-17 operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders was $108.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $114.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the year ago-period. The year-over-year decrease in OFFO is primarily attributable to the dilutive impact of deleveraging through asset sales.

DDR’s expected annual growth in same store net operating income has been reduced from a total portfolio range of 1%-2% previously expected to a range as follows:

I was a bit concerned to see that DDR was withdrawing its previous guidance for net income applicable to common shareholders, FFO, and Operating FFO given the unpredictable timing and magnitude of potential transactional activity in 2017.

The impact of increased vacancies from recent tenant bankruptcies (had not been anticipated in prior guidance) as well as the inclusion of bad debt expense on a comparable basis has created more overhang, that has of course, led to a beaten down share price.

Also, Puerto Rico is still a challenging market for DDR and here’s what the CEO had to say on the latest earnings call,

Senior management has already spent a lot of time visiting and analyzing these assets, not to mention getting our hands around the critical macro environment. We do believe we own some of the best real estate on the island, but we're not naïve to the economic challenges or the impact the significant exposure there may continue to have on our stock's valuation, particularly if we successfully shrink the size of the domestic portfolio. The asset markets are more challenged in Puerto Rico than they are in the continental U.S., making transactions extremely difficult to execute and we're not a distressed seller. We're diligently considering and assessing all options, including a full or a partial portfolio sale, joint ventures, mortgage financing, holding most or all of the assets as well as other creative alternatives for the portfolio such as a spinoff.

Is DDR Another Value Trap?

I don’t think so…

The dividend is well-covered by FFO:

There’s a no doubt that the dividend yield is attractive…

There’s no doubt that the P/FFO multiple screams “cheap”…

DDR still has some work to do, primarily in Puerto Rico, and the company is currently running ahead of 1Q-17 budgeted percentage leased guidance: expects to sign 475k SF of anchor leases in next 2-3 months vs. 2yr total quarterly leasing average of 400k SF of new leases. DDR has a healthy list of high-quality replacement anchors looking for new space.

The Bottom Line: DDR has been beaten down harder than all of the Shopping Center REITs and while the company is exposed to higher risk, I believe that the market has overreacted. Until Puerto Rico is addressed, I suspect an overhang will exist, but I consider DDR an ideal “high alpha” REIT and I intend to include it in my new HIGH ALPHA REIT PORTFOLIO. Here are my picks to date:

My goal for the High Alpha Portfolio is to select REITs that exhibit above average price appreciation characteristics with targeted annualized Total Return performance of 25%. In order to accomplish this objective, the selections will be riskier than my normal recommendations and I will disclose these REITs as “speculative BUYs”.

Oh yes, one more thing, you can collect 9.1% in dividend while you’re waiting…..

