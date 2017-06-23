CACI International: An Investment Into A Safer Future

CACI International is trusted, which is especially important when dealing with federal governments, whose job is to protect their citizens. Unlike most companies, it does not intrude on sensitive data.

Data shows that leaders such as Donald Trump and Theresa May, along with citizens, are strongly in favor of cyber surveillance to protect themselves and their countries.

Introduction

There's been a fierce battle between physical security and privacy. On one hand, some people would rather allow for their information to be tracked so that organizations could use this information to keep them safe. On the other hand, others would like their information to stay private. But with the rise of cyberattacks, active governments, and terrorist attacks, the former view is much more prevalent; though, the second view still exists. One company that takes advantage of this is CACI International (NYSE:CACI), which is well trusted and well founded, and which completely ensures the entire cybersecurity process (protecting sensitive information from view, while surveying enough information to provide security) through its partnership with TECH LOCK and has many opportunities to expand.

Cyberattacks and their Relevance

Cyberattacks have been on the rise and will continue on this trend, costing up to $6 trillion annually in damages by 2021. In fact, one of the most prominent attacks, WannaCry, attacked major governmental and private organizations such as the NHS, national banks, and hospitals. Evidence points to North Korea as responsible for the attack. However, what is shocking (but important) is that this attack was very simply coded and did not require much manpower (as it took advantage of a miniscule bug in Windows software).

This hack shows how accessible and simple cyberattacks are these days. To prevent this, there is a growing field within cybersecurity called private spy and surveillance contracting, in which private organizations are able to assist governmental organizations in checking data passed through the internet and prevent risks before they fully manifest. This is not only helpful for stopping cyberattacks but also for intercepting terrorist and enemy communication, fighting against ISIS, fighting in Syria, and combating terrorist groups trying to spread propaganda and recruit volunteers.

Surveillance Field Dominance

This $50 billion field is actually dominated by only five companies: Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH), CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA), Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC), and CACI International. Although all these companies are strong and have their merits, CACI International is clearly the safest investment in the long term.

CACI Essential Information and Macro Trends Affecting it

CACI is a very diverse company, especially since it is built up through over 30 acquisitions, ranging from National Security Solutions to Six3 Intelligence solutions. It mainly deals in information gathering, intelligence reporting, and security of information sent to allies; however, unlike most of the other companies in this field, it also provides cybersecurity and can encrypt devices. CACI's consumers are very diverse as well, and it serves many organizations in the U.S., such as the Pentagon, U.S. Air Force, Navy, NSA, and CIA, along with organizations abroad, such as NATO. Its affiliation with the government is especially vital because Donald Trump is big on defense, and he has recently passed a cybersecurity order that essentially encourages more surveillance - a key policy of his, as he states the NSA "should be given as much leeway as possible." Theresa May, too, is becoming more involved and wants to regulate the internet, especially after the recent London Bridge attack.

Evidence suggests that cyber surveillance's biggest weakness, its fight against the right to privacy, is starting to diminish after these terrorist attacks, refugee migration, etc., with 3 times more people caring more about their cybersecurity than about cyber surveillance. But, as alluded to in the beginning of the article, CACI provides comfort to both types of people, as it has also partnered with TECH LOCK to offer services such as annual intrusion and threat detection prevention audits. It is certified by PCI and is SAS-70 audited. This ability protects against market risks and fluctuations in sentiment. Who knows when people will start caring more about privacy? If that happens, unlike its competitors, CACI will be secure.

CACI's Weaknesses

With only five companies dominating this field, a comparison is helpful. CACI clearly has some disadvantages compared to larger firms such as Leidos and Booz Allen Hamilton, as it has a smaller market cap, provides no dividend, and has fewer relations with large private military contractors such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

CACI Quantitative Strengths

However, its fundamental benefits far outweigh the negatives. For one, the company's P/B ratio is a mere 1.77 as compared to the industry average of 9.84, sales growth is double the industry average, earnings growth is 14.58 compared to the industry average of -0.2, and its P/CF half that of the industry. Investors clearly recognize this, and as shown below, CACI stock has steadily risen over the past 2 years, fluctuating much less than its competitors (largely because of the company's focus on catering to different types of customers with different priorities) and gaining the highest return.

CACI Qualitative Strengths

But what really makes this company special is its culture. It has a much more honest, well-led, and kinder culture than most of its competitors. In fact, CACI's employees ranked it as the top workplace for three consecutive years. This honesty really pays off when dealing with such serious work that is meant to protect lives and complements the powerful federal government's work (which can seriously impact a stock for any misdemeanors). In fact, Booz Allen Hamilton has had a recent scandal with billing irregularities, and because of this, the stock recently tanked 25%, much more than an average stock would.

CACI also recognizes the importance of trust and community building, so another of its core businesses is to provide advice to smaller businesses to help them grow and serve the nation; this helps CACI diversify and build a great reputation.

Because of these reasons, it is arguably the most favored private surveillance company for governments. A news sentiment report for CACI has analyzed it to have a highly positive sentiment, as it has been upgraded by many analysts, shows strong technical indicators, and last beat both its revenue and EPS estimates.

CACI Future

Because of its many awards, customer satisfaction, stability in business (as it has the government as a major consumer), and recent contracts, CACI has posted a bullish outlook for FY17 and FY18. The company expects to have a net income of $157-163 million on a revenue of $4.275-4.35 billion and EPS between $6.25 and $6.49 in FY17. This will only grow for FY18, with a net income of $165-173 million on a revenue of $4.35-4.5 billion and EPS between $6.52 and $6.84.

Along with continuing its current track, the company is planning to move into markets beyond the US, UK, and other countries in NATO and acquire more companies to diversify and gain market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.