Sonic's (SONC) CEO Cliff Hudson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 22, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Cliff Hudson - CEO

Claudia San Pedro - CFO

Analysts

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Will Slabaugh - Stephens

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

John Glass - Morgan Stanley

John Powell - Wells Fargo

Bob Derrington - Telsey Group

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Sonic Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's presentation is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the comments made during this conference call are not based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to uncertainties and risks. It should be noted that the Company's future results may differ materially from those anticipated and discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences have been described in the news release issued this afternoon on the Company's Annual Report, Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company would like to refer you to those sources for information.

Lastly, I'd like to point out that the remarks during this conference call are based on time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, June 22, 2017. The archived replay for this conference call will be available through June 29, 2017. This call is the property of Sonic Corporation; any distribution, transmission, broadcast or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of the company is prohibited.

The company has posted their fiscal third quarter earnings slideshow presentation on the Investors section of their Web site for you to review, during this conference call and after this conference call for up to 30 days. They have also scheduled this call, which includes a question-and-answer portion to last about one hour. If they have not gotten to your questions within this time slot, please contact Corey Horsch at 405-225-4800, and he will make the appropriate arrangements to answer your questions.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Cliff Hudson, Sonic Corporation's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hudson, you may now begin.

Cliff Hudson

Thank you, Denise, and thank all of you for joining us today. For the quarter, we reported flat adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 on a 1.2% decline in system same-store sales lapping a positive 2% comp in the third quarter of last year.

Same store sales consisted of positive product mix of approximately 2.7% and that was more than offset by the negative traffic in the quarter margins at the company owned drive-ins increased by 40 basis points, primarily driven by a recent refranchising effort involving the sales to the lower margin drive-ins.

We continue to make progress on accelerating new drive-in development as well. Our current area development pipeline is 5% higher versus this time last year and our system remains on track to open 65 to 75 new units this year. And then finally, the last point you see on this page, we continue to return cash to our shareholders repurchasing $30 million of stock during the quarter or almost 2.4% of the shares outstanding and through the third quarter we have purchased throughout the year, including the third quarter we purchased about 9.9% of the shares of the company outstanding.

Now before I get into the specifics of the third quarter performance more specifically I want to take a moment to comment on our recent release that you almost certainly have seen announcing our newly promoted Chief Marketing Officer as well as other key additions to our marketing team. All of us here at Sonic are very excited that Lori Abou Habib who is a 10-year-old veteran with our company and most recently was Vice President of National Marketing, has been named as the new CMO of our company.

Lori has really extensive experience with our brands, he's led local marketing earlier in the career as well as brand management and our product pipeline, our creative efforts, and has held these different positions at various times in her tenure with our company. You'll have more exposure to Lori over time, but you'll learn that she's very passionate about our brand, she's a proven leader and she really personifies the Sonic culture.

So we're thrilled to have her in that new role and with her promotion we also announced last week that Darin Dugan is going to be joining Sonic as the VP of National Marketing and he'll lead the brand management and creative teams. Darin has about 20 years of experience in food and beverage marketing including 16 at Kraft and most recently served the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Culinary for Applebee's and we're pleased to have Darin joining us.

We also announced last week that Kim Lewis has joined us in a newly created position of Vice President of Digital Strategy. Kim will bring about 15 years of experience in digital and ecommerce efforts from other industries, but she's really hit the ground running here leading Sonic's digital integrated marketing, communications and CRM strategy, so we're very pleased to have her on board as well.

You should have also noticed in that release last week that in addition to these new positions and roles we're also recruiting for a Chief Brand Officer and when that successful candidate joins our team, the marketing team will report to the Chief Brand Officer who will also oversee ICE as we say and I'll talk more about later in the presentation. ICE and the evolution of our brand concept.

So, we're excited about Lori's promotion and the overall strengthening of our marketing team and we're reaching a point now in the evolution of our business where we can more aggressively evolve our marketing towards 21st century means of customer engagement consisting of digital, social, one-to-one communication as well as customization. We have high confidence that we're putting the right team in place to guide the strategy and bring to life our view, our vision of giving consumers the most personalized experience in QSR.

Now, we'll turn to talking about the performance on the quarter. Our same store sales did decline by 1.2% in the third fiscal quarter and represents a significant improvement versus the trends we experienced in the second fiscal quarter, but it remains short of our longer-term objective of low single-digit comp performance. We are currently lapping last year's fall off in traffic as well as our promotional response to that softer environment and specifically that was our $5 boombox.

So the comparisons we are now going up again, there is somewhat easier or have eased in the fourth quarter, those the competitive environment remains really intense and so we now anticipate same store sales -- we anticipate same store sales in this our fourth fiscal quarter to be down modestly during the quarter.

So what we are -- you can ask the question, what are we doing to recapture the momentum in our business, and we're doing a number of things, refining the processes we've had in place in the recent past. We continue our re-emphases on pairing premium product innovation with relevant value, like this summer right now, it's represented by this week, the offering of our pretzel dog but also this summer custard concretes and the ultimate chicken club sandwich will be on the premium size of the type of offerings we have this summer.

On the value side, half price shakes after 8 o'clock and the national rollout of our family night, Tuesday night, Family night, half priced burgers which are being very well received by pet consumers. And this approach does stand in contrast to what we were doing a year ago, which was a more deeply discounted bundle such as the boombox and while that product sold that boombox sold, it didn’t drive traffic and did not affectively leverage our strengths which historically have been more of one of innovation, differentiation, talking to customers about customization of products and the high quality of product.

So looking forward, though our competitor's promotional activity is still very aggressive, looking forward we have begun to see a broadening of our competitor's promotional activity to include not just discounting but product innovation and new offering, and our view is that this is really a necessary first step for more rational competitive environment and this recent show in the rate of food depletion should also play in this direction in terms of reducing value ordered promotions across the industry.

So as it relates to how we see ourselves going about that. We have a long history of competing effectively on differentiated products rather than price. With this as a framework we continue to believe that marketing strategy that more aggressively speaks to differentiation is the key for us to return to positive same store sales growth; and our promotional calendar reflects this approach and it gives us the confident that we have in driving improved sales and profit. The direction we've been moving though not yet to consistently positive territory.

Going forward that these types of things that you should expect and by category in the frozen category our focus on premium innovation, that's a category we saw a lot of pressure particularly last summer. In the fountain area we will focus on uniquely Sonic drink options aimed at maintaining our share in the category that continues to see very competitive encroachment from traditional competitors, but also many new competitors.

In the entrees side of things in the near future you will see new iterations of our chicken product portfolio. We'll also continue the national promotion of half priced burgers on Tuesday nights. And you will see a growing use of targeted promotions toward individuals and consumer segment really using all forms of customer engagement including TV, mobile social and of course our POPS appointed personalized service on premises.

Now speaking of POPS, the rollout continues on pace, the rollout of POPS implementation at across our system and after the third quarter 82% of the system has POPS and we expect to hit 90% by the end of our fiscal year in August. This a key infrastructure piece for us and part of our whole ICE strategy, and a key part of our efforts focusing on enhancing ICE functionality.

So a reminder, I think all of you have heard us talk about that before, but ICE is our Integrated Consumer Engagement, the platform that leverages our point of sales system our digital menu boards, social media, I guess smartphone or tablet, and those come together to create what we believe will be, and I'll talk about this more in a moment, but what we believe can really become the most personalized customer experience in the QSR industry.

Now separately, one of the critical pieces to enhancing the functionality of our app was the rollout of our newly designed version which occurred without a hit last month. The interface of the new app has improved in several ways including in-app order confirmation as well as increased number of offers and rewards, but the most important development in this new version is that customer mobile profiles are now linked to our POPS screen and our POS system at the store level. And so this starts bringing in this integrated part of the integrated customer engagement, integrated consumer engagement; the integrated part to ICE starts bringing that to life for the first time really.

The linking of our parking stalls and POPS on the one hand with our app on the other lays the foundation for more individualized service, more personalized marketing, more easier effort towards well timed offers to a consumer, or existing customer, more flexible payment options and an order ahead in mobile order functionality that will be unique in our industry in terms of how it is and can be used.

Our app users with this revision now has an ability to check-in to their stall on their mobile device before pushing the red button to place their order. The POPS screen will welcome the customer by name and it will display their avatar. Whether or not the consumer pays through the app, the linkage allows us to collect purchasing data that can be linked to the individual and can be later leverage to create more relevant and personalized offers.

So in calendar 2018 consumers we are going to have -- our customers will have the option of bypassing the red button altogether and placing their order via mobile device on or off premises and this is also going to have past order recall and customer can save their favorites and so this can help them save a step in the ordering process.

So our view of this very customer driven option is that it really completely with our brands historical focus on personalization and it's going to allow Sonic to say to every customer, you can be first in line every time when you come to Sonic.

So this integration of POPS in mobile is the milestone on our -- as we say here, our ICE journey. With this integrated apparatus now in place, our engagement strategy will focus on funneling customers into our app, so as to leverage our data and offer more personalized messaging.

A key piece to acquiring app uses of course is going to be the increased functionality and reduction of conventional steps in the order and delivery processes as I mentioned a little earlier. So now with this infrastructure largely build we are excited to begin shifting more resources towards building capabilities in this ICE network and delivering on our vision of this more differentiated experience, which is what we’ve aimed towards all along.

Okay, so shifting to development, you’ll see that come up here in just a few moments. Shifting to development, we remain on track to open 65 to 75 new drive-ins for this year and the slower sales we experienced in recent past have not negatively impacted development to date, our system has increased, an addition to new stores, a combined number of, we say reloads and rebuilds, the relocation of existing drive-ins either rebuilding onsite or relocating in that same market. And those have increased by 59%, when we compare that to the same period a year ago. So this is a big thing for our brand and a big thing for our operators. Clearly strategy that's paying off and they’re put money behind it.

In addition, our total new store commitment -- new store development commitment, that pipeline is up 5% versus same period a year ago. So the development process is feeling better and feeling good. As to franchisee investment thinking about that more broadly and I just have a question of new stores, but thinking about franchisee investment more broadly; we expect total franchisee investment in our system to grow more than 20% in this fiscal year and this consists of, so we talk about a moment ago, new unit development, it also includes the relocation of existing store or the rebuilding of existing store onsite. But it also includes investments in our POPS and technology infrastructure.

We point this out because in our view this is really kind of one of the best reflections of franchisees confidence in the current health of the brand and the future prospects of the brand and their investment of it is a key factor to helping that momentum continue in a very positive way. Now as a relates to new unit growth we anticipate 40 to 50 net new drive-in opening as we continue to progress towards our longer-term goal of 2% to 3% annual net new unit growth.

So with that, I’m going to turn the call over to Claudia San Pedro to walk through the financial performance in the quarter and walk to guidance she has for you.

Claudia San Pedro

Thank you, Cliff. For the quarter, system-wide same store sales decline 1.2% while adjusted earnings per share were flat. Traffic was negative partially offset by higher check. Franchise revenues increased $1.8 million or 3.7% as a result of our refranchising initiatives and net unit growth partially offset by same-store sales decline.

Total company adjusted operating margin improved 440 basis points to 27.9% in the quarter, driven primarily by a higher mix of franchise stores. Company drive-in margins improved by 40 basis points in the quarter, mainly driven by our refranchising efforts, partially offset by sales deleverage.

Food and packaging was favorable by 100 basis points given the nine-cost inflation and the impact of refranchising. We have locked in a majority of our commodity costs through the fiscal year and anticipate our commodity backed inflation to be slightly for the full year with 1% to 2% inflation in the final quarter. We are currently running menu pricing at 1% of our company drive-ins since we did not replace pricing that rolled off during our spring menu change.

Labor margin deteriorated by approximately 80 basis points in the quarter. Sales, deleverage and labor inflation combined to drive approximately a 115 basis points. Direct labor inflation excluding our Colorado markets increased by 3%. Colorado markets experienced an 11% wage inflation which brings our total weighted average to about 4.5%. These pressures were partially offset by refranchising favorability of around 35 basis points.

For the quarter our adjusted tax rate was 33.6%, historically when noting GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments we've applied the same effective tax rate to GAAP and non-GAAP items. To increase transparency, we are now segregating the tax rate associated with the change in taxes when adjusted for the non-GAAP items from the effective quarterly tax rate which may be different. The tax rate reflected for the refranchising gain in the third fiscal quarter of 48.6% is a higher rate because it reflects taxes associated with non-GAAP adjustments made in prior quarters. The most meaningful non-GAAP tax rate to consider is the 36.9% fiscal year to date rate which can be calculated using the details in the GAAP to non-GAAP table.

The suggested rate does include a favorable impact from the early adoption of ASU 2016-09 which relates to the recognition of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises. The adoption of this standard is likely to result in increased volatility in our adjusted quarterly tax rate as the amount recorded is dependent on the timing and amount of stock option exercises. For the third fiscal quarter adoption of the standard did not have a material impact on the tax rate.

As we go on to talk about free cash deployment, as of the end of the third fiscal quarter we had $45.2 million remaining on the $173 million share repurchase authorization for fiscal year 2017. Year-to-date through the third quarter we have repurchased approximately 4.9 million shares at an average price of 25.95. We will assess the rate of share repurchase and dividend payout for fiscal 2018 in our upcoming budget planning cycle in August board meeting. Our intention is to continue to grow the dividend annually from the current $0.14 per share. We will also be revealing targeted debt levels in light of the recent completion of our refranchising efforts.

As we look at our capital structure we ended the quarter with $52.1 million in unrestricted free cash. We anticipate free cash flow of approximately $55 million to $60 million this year. Please note that we have refined our definition of free cash flow to exclude expenditures related to build-to-suit development projects. Build-to-suit drive-ins are restaurants that we build with the intention to sell to predetermined franchisees in the very near term as proceeds from the sale of build-to-suit drive-ins are recognized as investment cash flows, we have never included them in our definition of free cash flow for market purposes. Given that we do not recognize the proceeds we believe that netting expenditures on a build-to-suit against free cash flow obscures the free cash flow generation of the business.

We anticipate capital expenditures of between $46 million and $48 million for the fiscal year which is inclusive of build-to-suit expenditures of approximately $6 million. This compares to our prior capital expenditure guidance of $40 million to $45 million that assumed approximately $4 million of build-to-suit activity.

As we look at our fourth quarter outlook and as Cliff mentioned we now expect system same-store sales to be flat to down 1.5% in the fourth quarter equating to an approximate 2.5% same-store sales equating to the full year. Adjusted fourth quarter EPS is expected to be $0.43 to $0.45 putting us within our current full year guidance of down 2% to 5%. The modestly lower same-store sales performance is offset primarily by a lower tax rate and lower incentive compensation, the same-store sales forecast assumed continued negative traffic through the summer and positive check.

Our same-store sales performance was down 1.2% in the third quarter, was consistent with our expectations of a markedly improved trend from the first half of the fiscal year, that we continue to drive towards positive low single-digit comp by the end of the fiscal year traffic trends in May and June have been slightly beyond our prior forecast driving the change in our sales guidance.

With respect to company owned drive-in margins we're refining our full year margin expectations to approximately 15.3% versus prior guidance of 15.5% to 16% primarily reflecting the lower same-store sales assumption as well as continued pressure on labor rates including higher wage rates in Colorado. Our fiscal fourth quarter restaurant level margin guidance of approximately 18% represents a 100-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter of last year reflecting the benefit of our refranchising effort and the lapping in several cost headwinds. The extent of the margin improvement will ultimately depend on same-store sales performance.

We have sharpened our projection for full year SG&A expense to approximately $81 million primarily reflecting lower incentive compensation based on lower same-store sales and profits in the second half of the fiscal year. Our expected tax rate for the fourth quarter is 35% to 35.5% and the full year tax rate is now expected to be between 34% and 34.5% reflecting the early adoption of ASU 2016-09 as previously discussed.

To conclude while the third quarter of fiscal 2017 showed a meaningful improvement in trends given more normal comparisons and an improved marketing calendar we remain focused on returning to our targeted cadence of low single-digit same-store sales growth. We continue to execute against our technology initiatives and continue to progress towards fulfilling the potential of our more highly franchised business model including higher free cash generation as we look out over the next several years.

With that we'll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Matthew DiFrisco with Guggenheim Securities.

Matthew DiFrisco

The question I had was with respect to the same-store sales, if I look at the difference in the company and the franchise I wonder if you could give us a little color on that at first as far as you've obviously been a little bit more advanced with POPS and pays rolling it out to the company stores, so we've all been sort of expecting a little bit of a stronger comp I guess from the company stores. However, I do recognize you have different regional SKUs as well, did that play into it as well the regional side and the differences in traffic trends perhaps?

Cliff Hudson

The regional element of that Matt, did not play in. I think we have a slightly different challenge with our -- at our company stores which -- so to answer -- kind of answer your question, what played in, it was not those elements so much.

Frankly, I think it has more to do with the rates in the last several years, the rate of turnover that has evolved in those stores and the quality of service that customers are experiencing. And so we both made a number of investments particularly at the management level, and different by market, but we have also in this calendar year made a change in leadership of who is managing our company store operation, post disposition of store; where the objective of having a different approach to stabilizing and improving the tenure of management and also a shift in culture of accountability there that we just simply weren’t developing.

And with that change in leadership and some refocused efforts on the manner in which management is working in those stores and working to sufficient degree to make sure that compensation, we have them both working a level of work and compensation that’s right for that marketplace and the consequences of this is we have started seeing some improvement and turnover at the management level, and this is occurring at a point in time where according to the people report as you are probably familiar with, in fact it is showing in our industry deteriorating or increasing levels of turnover.

So we actually feel good that we are going contra-trends in the industry and the surveys that we do with our employees, franchise store employees and company store employees shows that the employees greatest connection for engagement and retention and performance is to the assistant manager and so that’s very much where we are focusing, that’s where we have seen an improvement and retention. It has not yet developed or progressed to reflecting improved retention of staff but we believe that will. And keep in mind -- anyway the point and time we did the surveys in the spring and it's a little bit different time do the survey because our business transition of employee, winter and summer.

But anyway that aside. We do have confidence for a variety reasons including what the employees sell us that with that reduced turnover, the manager -- assistant manager and the relation there it will overtime reduce turnover to staff and we are confident with that we will also see better customer service and in turn with a better customer experience growth in sales and profitability. So we -- this is a -- has been a bit of a challenge for our company stores. We believe they are moving in the right direction, but it's not something that will happen in just a quarter or two.

Matthew DiFrisco

And then just as a follow up, when you said something about little bit more of the competition out there, I guess the broadening of the competitive strengthening environment; is that inclusive of more direct competition on beverages from some larger national partners that maybe wasn’t initially thought to be something as much of a competitive threat, but are they -- we've heard some comments from some coffee players and Dunkin Donuts earlier today or yesterday with respect to that as well, as far as some incremental competition coming in on the beverage side, is that in part playing into the lower guidance for the fourth quarter and the current trends that you are seeing that are below the plan?

Cliff Hudson

Well two reaction there; one is, particularly as it relates to the scale that McDonald's presents their ubiquitous nature, we're hardly in a market where they are not, only in some smaller rural areas would they not be present, where we are, but given their ubiquitous nature and given their scale, given their AUV and given their system sales domestic competition with us, when they go positive it really does impact everybody, just because of their scale and that's kind of a mathematical elements.

But that aside we do track what happens -- we work to track what happens with customers by customer type, by product -- excuse me, product line and -- so to the extent that we have impacted specific lines like drinks and we're seeing that impact, believe it or not it's not attributed to one of the three majors, let's put it that way. We see it more of a challenged a broad challenge with a lot of new folks coming into the business, but there is some specific competitive activities that we can track customer behavior and it's not to McDonald's.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank.

Brett Levy

You talked a little bit about accelerating some of these initiatives on POPS and your excitement about the integration of mobile. What have you seen in the tests that you can share? What are learning from your customers, how are they using it, frequency checks, things of that nature and can you give us a sense also just what the actual traffic number was as you gave us a little bit of a mix of pricing, is it just literally -- is there anything else or is it just the mix in the price for this quarter?

Cliff Hudson

Why don’t I deal with the first part of it and Claudia will give you reactions on the later part of it within a moment here. So I want to be clear about my terminology, as I've said we shift resources. It's a little less of an acceleration because if I were using the term acceleration, it would probably immediately make you say, well that's great, how quickly is that going to happen.

The fact is, these things occur progressively. I mean, our industry competitors that are doing very well with these tools have been utilizing them for years and building data banks and leveraging that, so building knowledge, that they can then utilize in their business.

So to the extent that we started using things like this, we've used them more for market segment or trade area segmentation rather than customers segmentation, where we've now moved to the point with this revised app that does integrate it with POPS and POS that when we get to the point that we have mobile order, we will have a much more robust tool that will allows us to start building that data on an individual basis and we can have far more associations, not one, to that individual, but two, with demographics when a person -- when a women living in Austin does this and so on.

So it will build -- we will be able to build a data bank that we've had a less of to date. So we have had -- with some of the efforts we've had to date, particularly the market segment activity, we've had some positive results with some of it and some of it has not and I mean you take a shot at it and it doesn’t yield much, so the efforts have been missed, but we are learning from that and learning things that we can repeat than and work to continue the business -- excuse me, work to continue to refine our approach to this aspect of our business.

So I’m afraid it’s not over responsive to you. But this is why, I’m also trying to portrait to you that we’re the -- it’s less about getting POPS and POS and almost all the stores now, although that’s a big deal, it’s more about getting the app integrated and this has taken us a while to have the app rebuild. We did have an app in place, but it was an off the shelf app from a vendor and we realized some time ago, 12 to 18 months ago, that we really had to have the -- we had to own IP in the wake and integrate with POPS and POS if we’re going to make this work.

And so in a way, we kind of started over there. We did rollout the new app, new version last month, it went very well and we’re very pleased with how it went and it bodes well for the next stage of mobile order at which point we can really start moving into a different type of learning about our customers and marketing to them. But we can also show them a very different expansion when they come in, back to this point; first in line every time, nobody -- none of our competition can have 12 orders come in at the same time and have everybody pull into a single stall and get served by a car up, everybody else has to ask people to wait in line, more people they get at the same time, the worst a problem it becomes for them, we don’t -- we won’t have that. We'll turn our tables faster.

Claudia San Pedro

And then with respect to the sales question for the fiscal third quarter. We have -- we probably ran about a little bit under 2% on pricing. So about another 50 to 70 basis points of positive product mix shift more than offset by negative traffic decline spread.

Operator

We’ll take our next question today from Will Slabaugh with Stephens.

Will Slabaugh

During the quarter, it seems like you made a more conscious move away from aggressive discounting and back toward some of your core equities. I was wondering if you could get go through that ball process area, if I’m right and what I perceive there. And if things have been playing out somewhat how you would have expected since you made that shift?

Cliff Hudson

You have perceived that correctly. Our perspective, what drove it was last year ago, let's just say, when we saw in retail and restaurant a sudden slippage in traffic and sales. The nature of the competition up until that sign that had been the primary activity and the shift, prior to that time had been really solely value driven. And so with that slippage in traffic our view was, we got to see is this something that consumers will respond to and is it momentary and do we need to try just in a short-term drive traffic back, what we’ll look like if we just ignore this trend.

So that's just when we came on with the $5 Boombox and it did get a lot of usage, but ultimately came to the view that, it was not driving incremental traffic and we were just trading off -- because this might have been utilizing our menu for otherwise. And so as the -- by the time we -- certainly into this calendar, fiscal year’s progress, it’s been our objective to move away from that strategy and towards more traditional product news, day-part new product news, service differentiation approach with our marketing activity.

So you perceived that correctly, that’s what drove it. We have had post winter, let me go back and look at the negative comps in the winter and how negative they were. We have seen improvement in the sense that they though negative, not nearly so negative, and the other thing I'd say too is depending on a variety of factors we also had days where we have positive comps. So it's not like they're all negative and that's a better picture than we saw through the winter.

So I think there is some pay off to this, but we're kind of in a middle ground where in '13, '14, '15 we've made some real refinement to our creative and our media in particular, but also our products and our promotions, and those things all wove together really nicely '13, '14, '15 into '16. We had fully intended to bridge into the 21st century medium.

At least we believed, let's just say three years ago we had an app that would get us there, but a year and a half ago we came to the conclusion that the off the shelf app might work for somebody, but what we were trying to do with POS and POPS and have that integrated, we could not do it with an off the shelf app and that's why we -- in an essence we slowed down so that we could eventually speed up and that slow down phase is kind of where we are now and it's not fun, it’s a little painful. But we also believe that slowdown will permit us near term to speed up once we have mobile order and can have that integration of all these elements.

So wandering a little bit, I hope that's responsive to you, this is why we shifted more to the product and service differentiation, but the service piece is also going to be heightened near term when people can order off premises and be first in line when they come to side. Pull into the stall, enter the stall number on your app and boom, they're already making your food inside, they know which stall you're in and you shorten the whole process.

Will Slabaugh

Thanks, and then just a quick follow up on the balance sheet if I could. You traditionally talked about that 3.5 times level as being appropriate, but with the move toward a more franchise business having pretty recently, I'm curious if and when something higher than that might make sense?

Claudia San Pedro

Yes, so that's, we're currently in our budget planning cycle and our board meeting is going to take place in August and so we're reviewing various scenarios right now Will and so we'll talk about that in August and then subsequent to that in October. But we're looking at the fact that we are a higher franchise business model, and what that means from a capital structure perspective so that certainly higher leverage is certainly one of those alternatives that we're looking at.

Cliff Hudson

And in this context, we're also -- as our board would expect, we're also looking at alternative uses of capital what you we should be doing in order to make sure we're doing what's best for growing the brand and then also best for our stockholders.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray.

Nicole Miller

Two quick questions, now that you have the system technology or app launched across you know the majority of the system, I just want to come back and really understand anticipated benefits and recap that, so can you walk us through if there is a frequency or a ticket benefit or is this about lower cogs, product waste, et cetera, et cetera. And how do you still do print and coupon marketing, how does that stay or go away?

And then my second question is, I just missed pieces in the 4Q guidance and I think I heard a couple of things on the top line, so what is the official same store sales guidance for the fourth quarter and how do we reconcile it to the down 250 for the year, implying the question is -- are franchise comps just a little bit better then?

Cliff Hudson

I'll take the first part of that and Claudia will take the second part. The technology initiative is intended have several benefits as it relates to this sales driving piece that the primary piece there is the customer interface on lot and the customer interface off lots. So POPS online and the app or online usage off lot. The technology initiatives go beyond that because they do increase -- include the point of sales system which is already helping the average operator from an inventory control standpoint method that were implemented there to help them evolve their management style and improve margins from that standpoint as it relates to inventory.

But over time, with the evolution for the individual operator, should help them with inventory with labor and with cash management and revenue enhancement with the portion that comes in cash.

Now as it relates to use of technology and the benefits to the consumer, we see this as; one, to the extent we start building a data base by consumer, it will help us from a marketing standpoint, so it should help drive traffic over time and build over time and we've seen this with our competitors that have been most successful in development of these tools, they do drive traffic very positively and consistently and it takes their saving and profitability to a very different place.

Consumers who spend using a credit card or an app, their tickets are larger than the cash ticket in our business, we see that and particularly well anyway, we see the difference and in both cases, it's higher than the cash customer though that may not be new news, but it is part of the equation.

So, we would expect a customer that has some frequency with us, the fact they can -- the app has a place now for your favorites and has place for your past order, your most recent order. So the ease and convenience of doing that literally with one push of the button if that's what you want, in other words, I want the same thing I had last time and there are a lot of people who do that, particularly at meal time, particularly at lunch.

So I'll take my last order, so the ease and convenience when you can where the consumer help them save the step in the process, which in this case could be ordering the whole prior system, ordering on premises and payment on premises, when you can condense that into one step that allows them with one push of a button to place their last order, repeat their last order and pay for it with the use of the app, it is a very significant advance for the consumer and we saw that 12 and 15 years ago when we implemented PAYs [ph] we knew that we can put a credit card reader at the stall that it would cause people to come to us because it was the technology of the time, they would not stop and get cash at an ATM. It sounds a little quaint now, but 15 years ago that was the case.

So when we put that in place 15 years ago, over time we went from 5% of our sales in credit cards to 55% of our sales in credit cards and we think this can and believe this can have similar impact on the business in terms of with ease and convenience of ordering and payment and when they come on lot, they pull into a stall, they don't wait through a drive-through line, they don't have to go into a store and wait in line. They pull into a stall, they enter the number from their store showing on the screen into their app, connect inside, all these are integrated and -- so the ease and convenience should help with driving consistent usage and when they do that they will spend more money. So it's kind of all the above. And I’ll turn it over to Claudia for the other part of question.

Claudia San Pedro

So Nicole our guidance for same store sales in the fiscal fourth quarter was flat to down 1.5%. For the fiscal year at approximately about in the neighborhood of 2.5% down. And so if you look at the range for the fiscal fourth quarter that could have an impact that 2.5% decline anywhere from 10 or 20 or 30 basis points. So that’s what we mean from that perspective.

With respect to the decreased drive-in level margin guidance that is in part due to decreased performance, but it's also due to the fact that we had not expected to see such dramatic wage inflation in those Colorado markets, and that's disproportionally impacting that waver line.

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our next question comes from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair.

Sharon Zackfia

I guess two quick questions. With the weigh inflation in Colorado have you explored the idea of refranchising those locations and then secondarily is there any update you can give us on beef like where you are and when you go? I don’t know your mark-to-market right now on beef or if you're contracted or what have you.

Cliff Hudson

I’ll do with the Colorado piece and Claudia deal with the beef piece. As it relates to any specific market, any thought about refranchising we would only do that in confidence, we would only do that internally I think and in conjunction with our operating partners that are franchises, et cetera and so just probably there is not a time that we would discuss any specific market that we had any plans for, either way, without doing that internally first.

So I don’t have a response other than that. It is our intention with the stable of store you might say. The inventory of stores that we have at this point is our intention with investments we've made in POPS, POS and some [indiscernible] to -- and the labor that's have made and the change in management to focus on improving those and attempt to move them to a much more profitable base. If we are not able to do that overtime then we will rework our strategy, but for the time being that is the focus of our efforts. And as for beef, Claudia will pick that up.

Claudia San Pedro

Yes, so a portion of our inflation on the fiscal fourth quarter is related to beef. Although we are contracted for most of that through February. But another portion is related to other commodity costs, namely, as you know we sell quite a bit of ice cream and the butter market continues to be pretty volatile. And so that’s another commodity that we have seen some pressure on. In addition just some other ancillary items, but I would tell you beef and butter are the primary drivers.

Operator

Next question today comes from John Glass with Morgan Stanley.

John Glass

First, I wonder if you could just maybe if there is any broad comments you have on 2018 beside from the leverage comment? Is this a year for example, you think you can be within your long-term earnings guidance excluding that leverage event and assuming you -- depending on how you want to answer that, can you just talk about the investments needed in the company right now? You are talking about digital and redoing the app; you've had two years of flat G&A and some of that's incentive comp changes, but is there more corporate expense that needs to be spend in the business as you continue to evolve the technology platforms?

Claudia San Pedro

So John this is Claudia. I think what I would tell you is, we absolutely think that we can return to a normalized earnings per share growth model and it will look a little different because we are a higher franchise business model what will be notable though as we go into fiscal '18 is and I'm going to point out a couple of items, is that for SG&A we just noted that we've been flat due to the fact that we’ve reduced our incentive compensation and so as we look to next year we will meet the minimum of about $3.5 million investment in SG&A just to bring us back, to recalibrate the assumption that we'll be meeting for performance and that doesn’t include regular adjustments for inflation or for increase headcount.

So that will be something, that will be a headwind from an earnings per share perspective. But as Cliff outlined to you where we are in our planning cycle and we're focused on how do we drive same store sales through our traditional way of focusing our product innovations, distinctive targeted value messaging and through that ICE infrastructure which we feel very positive and confident about as we look to.

When you talk about investments in our brand and this again goes back to use of free cash. First and foremost, we always look to invest in the brand and what makes the most business sense and where we can get a return. Since we have moved to a higher franchise business model you will see from slight reduction from a maintenance CapEx perspective for our company drive-ins as we continue to see opportunities in either relocations or retro -- or rebuilds. We will continue to make that investment as we have seen historically a 28% to 40% sales lift from those investments.

Then the other big piece is just technology and as we move to a higher franchise business model and we look at the investments in the brand that we make it's really overtime the capital expenditures will be primarily [indiscernible] on those systems technology expenditures and as we know from looking at other successful companies that's a constant reinvestment to ensure that we are continuously improving the customer experience.

John Glass

Okay thanks. And then if I can just follow-up and you are talking out rolling out the app and getting consumers excited about being first in line, but they all can't be first in line in practicality, in other words there is a risk that you are actually opening-up, a greater funnel for demand and you get some bottlenecks in the kitchen in the production processes, have you thought through how it's a high-cost problem to have, but have you thought through how you'll handle that from an operations standpoint?

Cliff Hudson

So understandable question and question that we are asking here and answering in more than one way. First, let me say to you that as it relates to the way that can work [indiscernible] a potential bottleneck, if you do get 10 or 12 people ordering in relatively short period of time and pulling on lot in similar timeline, that if they have gone through some ports of the process, review of the menu or the ordering process, the payment process and that has all occurred off lot.

You now are in a position to, as you would say in full-service dinning turn the table. You are about to turn tables more quickly than you would be able to otherwise. And so in that context of getting food to a customer and it of course does assume that the service time is the same and I'll talk about that separately in a moment; if the service time is the same, in fact the customer can move on more quickly and most customers do take their food and leave a lot and some stay on premises.

So returning to table thing should enable us to have more throughput capacity to the extent it's ever constrained by the length of stay and the number of cars on lot, it enables -- it just frees up parking space.

Now as a relates to the throughput capacity in the drive-in and the actual potential for the standard kitchen. Our average store is doing just short of 1.3 million. We have had for years conventional Sonic drive-ins that do 2.5 million and 3 million. We have variations on conventional drive-in, they’re opening in newer market that are now doing into $3 million to $4 million range. We do have stores doing in excess of 4 million and they have sustained at that level. So these are with relatively conventional kitchens.

So the throughput capacity, if it’s operated well, the throughput capacity for an average store is greater than what we are experiencing today and significantly greater. So to extent that the technology drives that kind of demand, we do have business across five-day parts, we do have greater capacity than the average store is called upon to address today. And as we turn tables faster even in the busiest part of the day, it will enable us to serve more customers.

Now that being said, those two things being said. The fact is, yes, we are with our average operator, what does this mean for staffing? What does this mean for anticipating level of business? What is just mean for level of leadership? How do we look at Assistant Managers 5 and 10 years ago? How do we look at Assisted Managers today? So these are very active points of discussion and consideration and recommendation to our operators, they are active points of discussion at our convention, at our regional meetings and our individual business meetings with individual franchisees. So you’re right to be on point about it in your questions. But it’s not going unanswered in our business.

Operator

We’ll move on to our next question. Our next question comes from John Powell with Wells Fargo.

John Powell

So just couple of quick ones. First, in terms of the softness and traffic that you saw in May and June to date. Can you give us a little bit more context as to where the softness is coming from, either day part of menu areas? And then second different topic, the CapEx, the build-to-suit, is this something new that you’re doing or is it something new that you’re disclosing to us now?

Cliff Hudson

I’ll do the first part and Claudia will talk about the second part. Well, first of all, as a relates to any sales trends, we’re only talking about through May 31st. Secondly, we don’t know or nearly talk about of what happen to this product line or what happen to this day part and we probably won’t start that today. So I’m afraid not a lot of [indiscernible] for you on that. So over to Claudia.

Claudia San Pedro

Yes, to the second question. John, we have been engaged in the built-to-suit program since fiscal year ’15 on a more limited basis. We started to break it out on our 10-Q and annual report probably within the past 12 to 18 months, and to as we’ve seen success with it, we’ve been able to literally we designate -- we partner with certain franchisees under certain circumstances and they usually buy us out within anywhere from three months to two years, it's just something if we were looking at capital expenditures and free cash flow, we wanted to point that out and we want to start incorporating that going forward. I thought that would be helpful context.

Operator

Our final question today comes from Bob Derrington with Telsey Group.

Bob Derrington

Yes, thank you. I want to say about three years or so ago, we all came to Oklahoma and we heard a company presentation talking about the future and the potential of what POPS and ICE and you know could do ultimately for both traffic and same store sales trends. I'm just wondering at this point in time, I think back then there was discussion around longer term same store sales growth in the 3% to 5% range. Are we still within a country mile of that or how should we think about the business platform as we look forward relative to you know that analyst day some time ago?

Cliff Hudson

Yes, so good question and I think I understand why you would phrase it the way you did. The presentation we did make at that time and we have made at times in the past had to do with our multilayered growth strategy. And so what we laid out for analysts and investors was, here are the multiple points that contribute to our EPS growth and we laid out you know the first one was same store sales, then you've got margin improvement, then you've got in store development, then you have our ascending royalty rates, then you got use of free cash.

So we laid those five points out along these upward swinging arrows to show how these things contribute to our EPS growth and then we put a -- if we were going to have mid to high teens, let's just say, EPS growth rate, what portion of that teens EPS growth rate is made up by each of these components. And so when we talk about 3% to 5% in that context, it was what portion of the EPS growth would be made up by same store sales as an example or stock buybacks or whatever.

So that I would want to clarify Bob, that in that presentation that's what that 3% to 5% was. Now at the same time as you go back to '14 or '15 I was kind of surprised because in fact we produced 3% to 5% comp, but that was an interesting scenario that occurred because of a lot of other good activity going on. Now in terms of it being three years ago, we laid that out for you the process of getting this implemented in our system, you know 3,600 stores the whole process is much more arduous and much more plodding than we might have anticipated.

We are I think as we said, in this year we're hitting 90%, so it’s getting done but it's just been hell of a lot more work and a lot more arduous than I thought and it's required us to focus a lot more resources on fewer initiatives. And the consequence of this in part has been that the infrastructure is getting done but the beauty, the quality of outcome that we would expect from them frankly has had less investment and less work. So it's not, I mean, there is not a whole lot more I can tell you other than that.

There are steps we've taken along the way and we're investing in outside vendors to help us get there, we're investing in people even more so now, but we have been for a while in spite of the fact that the SG&A maybe [indiscernible] period of time, our investment in technology not just infrastructure, but IP and usage development of it has been quite significant over the last several years.

So, will we get back to where we were, in fact in kind of the '14, '15 timeframe, that's not something we've laid out as an expectation, but as our AUV climbs we believe we can get back to some combination of positive traffic, price increase and other methods of engaging customers that will get us back to the moderate single-digit, low single-digit, and then if we can do that and open stores that net increase 2% to 3% and higher volume, we'll get back to where that multilayer growth strategy has those types of contributors and will get us a nice EPS increase here year-over-year.

And it can't be in these kind of sequential -- it's not one-year deal, it's not one-year pipeline for opening stores, it's not one-year pipeline of customer engagement initiatives, these are things that can build and grow and build on themselves. I feel very confident about that and you can see people like Panera and Dominos and Star Bucks that have done it and they've build on it and it's beautiful.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. If you find that you've not had the opportunity to ask your question please we encourage to reach out to Corey Horsch. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Cliff Hudson for any additional or closing remarks.

Cliff Hudson

Okay, thank you Denise and thank you again thank all of you all for participating. We appreciate your interest in the company, we appreciate your patience in this transition time, we got a great brand and a lot of power moving in the right direction and near term we believe we're going to harness that in a way that'll take our business to another level as well. So, thanks for your interest, thanks for being here today, we look forward to seeing you along the way. Take care.

Operator

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.