17 Straight Dividend Hikes, 10% Annual Dividend Growth Through 2019, Big Permian Deal

Its parent company is closing a deal that'll make it one of the leading companies in the red hot Permian Basin.

If you're looking for distribution growth over the next few years, you may want to check out Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) - a midstream company with a presence in the Permian Basin that's poised to become much larger.

DKL has 2 operating segments - Pipeline & Transportation and Wholesale & Terminalling.

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

DKL's parent/general partner Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) is set to buy the remaining 53% of Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) on July 1st, which will transform the company into one of the leading Permian midstream firms:

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

The Permian Basin has emerged as one of the lowest-cost areas for crude production:

Production growth in the Permian has far surpassed other legacy areas, such as the Bakken and the Eagle Ford basins:

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

Segments: Although the Wholesale & Terminalling segment has much higher sales ($101M in Q1 '17), the Pipelines & Transportation segment has a much better margin, contributing $16.1M in margin vs. $10.4M for the Wholesale & Terminalling segment in Q1 '17.

The decline was primarily attributable to lower performance from the company's Paline pipeline and lower volume on its SALA Gathering System:

The company's West Texas Wholesale gross margin was $2.72/barrel in Q1 '17 vs. just $0.53/barrel in Q1 '16 and $1.96 per barrel in Q4 2016:

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 release)

Distributions: As with many other firms we cover, DKL pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle - it should go ex-dividend again in early August.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track DKL's current price and dividend yield (in the Basic Materials section).

Investors receive a K-1 at tax time. IRA holders should consult their accountants about the possible tax ramifications of holding an LP in an IRA. IRS form 990-T relates to this issue, but deciphering it yourself may lead to a migraine or the sudden need for several cold ones.

Management has raised the distribution 17 times since the company's IPO:

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

Management is targeting 10% annual distribution growth through 2019.

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

Risks: Although DKL has a good record of distribution hikes, its distribution coverage has slipped by 12% in the last 4 quarters, from a very strong 1.33x to a still respectable 1.17x.

Revenue and Net Income fell -13.92% and -8.49%, respectively. EBITDA and DCF were roughly flat, down -1.73% and -1.33%:

- Another negative attribute is DKL's negative equity position, due partly to the sub-1x distribution coverage in the last 3 quarters (see the Debt section for more details).

- Although the Permian has cheaper breakeven costs, WTI Crude has dropped from over $51.00 in late May to below $43.00 on 6/22/17, which is below its breakeven for certain locales. Investors are concerned about rising production in the U.S., Nigeria and Libya, which would dampen the effects of the OPEC production cut agreement. Any further price declines could dampen production activity.

- The midstream industry has been out of favor with the market over the past several months, with the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) having zigged and zagged downward from around $13.00 in early February to around $11.00 as of 6/21/17.

There have been a few bright spots within the sub-sector though - DKL has outperformed AMLP over the past year, year-to-date, quarter, and month. It has also greatly outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past year, but has been trailing it over the past quarter, month, and year to date.

Positive Factors: In addition to DKL's 9% yield and 10% annual distribution growth forecast, there are some other positive factors to consider.

- 78% of DKL's Q1 '17 gross margin came from contracts with minimum volume commitments. Also, it has long-term 5-year contracts with 56% of its customers and 3-year contracts with 28% of them.

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

- Management forecast an EBITDA range of $72M to $84M from future dropdowns from parent company DK. Seeing that DKL's trailing 12-month EBITDA is $97M, this forecast should significantly impact its cash flow and distribution growth sustainability, potentially growing EBITDA by 74% to 87%:

Future dropdowns would come from a variety of assets, such as Big Spring in the Permian Basin and Krotz Springs in Louisiana. Management said on the Q1 '17 earnings call, "Once the (Alon buyout) transaction is completed, the dropdown inventory at Delek US should be increased. We believe that shortly following Delek US closing their loan transaction, there is a potential for the terminal to be the first dropdown to DKL":

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

- The Permian Basin is forecasted to continue growing its production substantially over the next few years, which would benefit DKL's well-placed assets there:

- Organic Growth: DKL has 2 joint ventures - it owns 33% of the Rio pipeline in Colorado's Delaware Basin, which was completed in September 2016; and it owns 50% of the Caddo pipeline in Louisiana, which was completed in January 2017.

DKL received a $780K distribution in Q2 '17 from the Caddo project for past performance. Management said on the Q1 '17 earnings call, "Caddo pipeline is actually performing as expected for the rest of the year to peers and RIO is ramping up also. So, we expect to continue to get increased distributions for the rest of the year."

Options: Want to put just one toe in the water?

We added this August 2017 $30.00 put-selling trade for DKL to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 25 other put trades. The August 2017 $30.00 put has a bid of $1.35, giving you a breakeven of $28.65. The breakeven price level would give you a distribution yield of 9.7%.

DKL's call options aren't that attractive currently, but you can see details for over 20 other trades in our Covered Calls Table.

Analysts' Price Targets: At a price of $30.45, DKL is around 12% below analysts' consensus price target.

Valuations: We compared DKL to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Arc Logistics (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

Other than Price/Sales, nothing jumps out here as an undervaluation. DKL has one of the higher Price/DCFs and also has an above average valuation for EV/EBITDA. It has a negative equity position, so there's not a Price/Book listed:

Financials: DKL had a negative equity position of -$18.99M as of 3/31/17, which accounts for the "NA" for ROE and Debt/Equity.

(Source: Q1 '17 10Q)

DKL's ROA is above average, its Net Debt/EBITDA is just below average, and its Operating Margin is far below average for this group:

Debt & Liquidity: In May 2017, DKL announced that it, along with Delek Logistics Finance Corp., a subsidiary of DKL, priced an offering of $250M in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior unsecured notes, due 2025, at an offering price equal to 99.245% of par. Management intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of 3/31/17, DKL had a long-term liability of $392M for its $700M revolving credit facility, with around $301M available. Management shows a leverage ratio of 3.8x, well within the 4.75x currently allowable under its credit facility:

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 presentation)

Capex: Management's total 2017 gross capital expenditure forecast is $18.3M, which includes $3.2M of discretionary and $15.1M of maintenance before reimbursement by Delek US. It expects approximately $5.3M of the maintenance capital expenditures to be reimbursed in 2017.

(Source: DKL Q1 '17 release)

Summary: We rate DKL a hold currently, due to falling oil and midstream stock prices, adverse market sentiment to the Energy patch, high Price/DCF and its current sub-1x distribution coverage. Put it on your watchlist, though - if management's EBITDA forecasts from future dropdowns start to materialize, it could be a good long-term holding. The Permian dropdowns from DK should be the key to DKL's future.

Upcoming Seeking Alpha DIY Investor Summit: We're honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, nine authors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways we're positioning for the second half of 2017. This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. FREE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN (for a limited time).

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCX, MPLX, PBFX, MMLP, PAA, SMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.