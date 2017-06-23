Dollar Down Against The Yen In Asia, China Banking Regulator Eyed

The dollar eased against the yen in Asia on Friday with no major regional data ahead, but investors are keeping a close eye on China as borrowing by some major private firms to buy assets overseas comes under the scanner of the country's bank regulator.

USD/JPY changed hands at 111.29, down 0.04%, but AUD/USD was rose 0.01% to 0.7542.

Reports overnight said China's banking regulator had asked large lender to check credit risk profiles of several companies that had borrowed heavily in greenbacks to buy assets abroad. But details were sparse, and there were no immediate indications on the extent of exposure under the scanner.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was last quoted at 97.25. Overnight, the dollar traded roughly flat against a basket of global currencies on Thursday, after data showed initial jobless claims increased slightly last week.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 241,000 for the week ended June 17, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The dollar traded roughly flat against its Japanese counterpart, with USD/JPY at Y111.37. The greenback remains on track to end the week in positive after a flurry comments from Fed officials bolstered expectations of an additional rate hike later this.

Original Post